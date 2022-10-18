Read full article on original website
FFXIV Endwalker Relic weapon series guide and how to get Manderville Weapons
Every quest and prerequisite you need to start making the best weapon in Final Fantasy XIV
Polygon
Final Fantasy 16 looks deliciously political and action-packed in new trailer
Square Enix dropped a new Final Fantasy 16 trailer Thursday, just because. But don’t let this seemingly random teaser for the next mainline Final Fantasy role-playing game undersell what is a spectacular and captivating trailer; it’s chock full of medieval fantasy, politically roiling aggression, and — in the Final Fantasy tradition — awesome-looking summons, like mainstays Ifrit, Garuda, and other giant beasts, known as Eikons in Final Fantasy 16.
TechRadar
Final Fantasy 16's new trailer deep dives its eikons and kingdoms
A new Final Fantasy 16 trailer just dropped, and it's loaded with new lore on the game's world of Valisthea, its kingdoms, and the powerful eikons at the epicenter. Final Fantasy 16 is still slated for 'Summer 2023' (likely between June and September), but the PS5 exclusive looks to be shaping up into something very special. The latest trailer gives us updates on the game's multitude of warring kingdoms.
Final Fantasy 16 trailer provides tasty worldbuilding and some badass summons
I've only had Benedikta for four-and-a-half minutes, but if anything happened to her I would kill everyone in this room and then myself.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals New October Games
Xbox has officially announced a new set of video games set to join the Xbox Game Pass subscription service through the end of October. As is typical, the list includes one that is actually available today -- A Plague Tale: Requiem -- in addition to a number set to arrive this week. The list of new Xbox Game Pass video games includes access on PC, console, and via the cloud.
Red Dead Redemption no longer playable on PS4 or PS5
Red Dead Redemption is no longer streamable on PlayStation, on either new-gen or last-gen consoles, as a result of the changes to the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service. It's a shame, as the recency of Red Dead Redemption 2 led to a lot of new players hopping over to the...
dotesports.com
The Sims 5 could finally be on its way, but players want fixes for The Sims 4 before it’s forgotten
The Sims community is getting ready for the slightest announcement regarding the newest installment in the franchise, The Sims 5. The Sims has been around on PCs and consoles since the early 2000s, with fans of all demographics giving the title a go, and accidentally killing your sims in a variety of entertaining ways.
Final Fantasy 16 development has "entered the home stretch"
The devs have turned their "full attention to debugging and final adjustments"
IGN
How Final Fantasy’s Summons Have Evolved Through the Years
Since their introduction over 30 years ago, the mainline Final Fantasy games have featured a diverse cast of characters, settings, and stories - each unique to their respective numbered game. And, while the entries share many similarities through castable spells and consumable items, few mainstays are as iconic as Final Fantasy’s summons.
PS5 Pro and new Xbox Series X consoles now being tested, says rumour
Sony and Microsoft have reportedly sent devkits for new consoles to studios
NME
‘Street Fighter 6′ pulled from players’ PCs after modders unlocked beta
Capcom has issued a patch for Street Fighter 6 that deletes the fighting game from players’ consoles, after modders found a way to continue playing this month’s beta. Earlier in the month, Capcom held a closed beta for Street Fighter 6, which gave a select amount of players a chance to jump into the game before it launches next year.
Final Fantasy 14 patch finally fixes one of the MMO’s most annoying PvP bugs
Get your patch 6.25 notes right 'ere
NME
‘Overwatch 2’ announces double XP weekend dates
Overwatch 2 had a rough launch, but developer Blizzard is now attempting to soften the blow for fans of the team-based shooter by giving three double XP weekends. Previously, Blizzard announced that double XP, free skins and a weapons charm would be made available for players who might be feeling disheartened around the rocky launch of the game. Now, it has announced there will be three double XP weekends that start as soon as tomorrow (October 21).
digitalspy.com
The best Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-order deals on Nintendo Switch
Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are kicking off the ninth generation of the Pokémon video game franchise in a big way, with two massive RPGs set in a big open world in the Paldea region with all-new Pokémon to catch. Both games will release simultaneously and...
Digital Trends
New Final Fantasy 16 trailer shows an expansive journey and classic story
A new trailer for the long-awaited Final Fantasy XVI shows that it doesn’t just share a classic fantasy setting with games like Final Fantasy I, II, III, and IX, but a similar plot as well. The trailer, though, titled Ambition, teases an expansion on those old plotlines as well.
Gamespot
Modern Warfare 2 Spec-Ops Details Finally Revealed | GameSpot News
Modern Warfare 2's Spec Ops mode is a 2-player co-op experience and at launch, Activision says it will initially feature three missions, meaning more missions could potentially arrive at a later date. These will be large-scale missions that take place in Al Mazrah, the new map location for Warzone 2.0.
IGN
Silent Hill 2 Remake Has 'Seamless' Gameplay With No Loading Screens
Konami's Silent Hill 2 Remake from Bloober Team won't feature loading screens and instead has seamless gameplay when transitioning to new areas, coming out of cutscenes, and so on. Announced in a PlayStation Blog post, Bloober Team's creative director and lead designer Mateusz Lenart discussed how Silent Hill 2 Remake's...
Bungie's first post-Destiny game will reportedly revive its oldest FPS as an Escape from Tarkov-style shooter
The rumored game lines up with descriptions from some Bungie job listings
Aether Gazer beginner's guide: Welcome to Project Gaea
Aether Gaze is an action RPG published by Yostar, the same publisher for Azur Lane and Arknights. At first glance, Aether Gaze's fast-paced gameplay resembles Honkai Impact 3rd and Punishing: Gray Raven, but the resulting verdict is that Aether Gaze feels like a happy medium between the two; more polished and less clunky than Honkai Impact 3rd and much more forgiving/simplified compared to Punishing: Gray Raven. Aether Gaze isn't a title to sleep on if you're looking to play a visually impressive action RPG with responsive controls on your best Android gaming phone; if the final version remains polished enough, it might even sneak its way to becoming one of the best Android gacha games in 2022. After going hands-on with the most recent beta, we've built a beginner's guide that covers combat, team-building essentials, and upgrade systems to ensure everyone starts on even footing.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 releases start dates for season one and Raids mode
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is almost here, and CoD fans are starting to get their first taste of how the game will play out in its content cycle. While the Oct. 28 date for the game’s launch was well-known, how the game would handle seasonal content was still a bit of a mystery.
