Aether Gaze is an action RPG published by Yostar, the same publisher for Azur Lane and Arknights. At first glance, Aether Gaze's fast-paced gameplay resembles Honkai Impact 3rd and Punishing: Gray Raven, but the resulting verdict is that Aether Gaze feels like a happy medium between the two; more polished and less clunky than Honkai Impact 3rd and much more forgiving/simplified compared to Punishing: Gray Raven. Aether Gaze isn't a title to sleep on if you're looking to play a visually impressive action RPG with responsive controls on your best Android gaming phone; if the final version remains polished enough, it might even sneak its way to becoming one of the best Android gacha games in 2022. After going hands-on with the most recent beta, we've built a beginner's guide that covers combat, team-building essentials, and upgrade systems to ensure everyone starts on even footing.

12 HOURS AGO