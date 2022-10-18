Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
BBB of Upstate warns customers about remodeling company scam
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — The Better Business Bureau of the Upstate recently conducted an investigation afterseveral complaints were made about 'Haynes Home Repair' located in Fountain Inn. While its website is no longer active, the BBB of the Upstate said, "The Haynes Home Repair website claims 'honest, integrity and...
WYFF4.com
Anderson Starbucks workers file lawsuit over police report claiming kidnapping, assault
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A group of Upstate Starbucks workers on Monday filed a defamation lawsuit against the company charging that a manager lied in a police report accusing them of kidnapping and assault. A release from Workers United said eight workers at the Starbucks on Clemson Boulevard in...
Arrest made in deadly Walhalla stabbing
Police have arrested a woman accused of stabbing a man to death Monday night in Walhalla.
Man shot, killed by deputies after carjacking, standoff in Pickens Co.
A man was shot and killed by Pickens County deputies Wednesday evening.
Let’s Eat at Pizza and Then Some in Belton
If you're looking for pizza plus a few more options for lunch or dinner Pizza and Then Some in Belton is just that.
Deputies locate goat in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies located a goat Wednesday in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office found a goat running loose in the area of Martin Ford Road in Belton. Deputies captured the goat and transported it to a location for safe holding. The sheriff’s office said the owner or anyone that knows […]
FOX Carolina
Police looking for woman accused of defrauding Clemson bank
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department is seeking to identify a woman they say defrauded a bank of thousands of dollars. Police released surveillance pictures of the woman. Anyone with information is asked to call Clemson police.
golaurens.com
Man arrested on multiple charges after fleeing police with child in vehicle
One man was arrested on multiple charges after failing to stop for law enforcement and leading them on a chase into Laurens on Wednesday. A Laurens County Sheriff's Office deputy was on routine patrol on I-385 southbound when he observed a vehicle driving recklessly. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver continued, exiting the interstate and continuing into Laurens where he eventually stopped on South Harper Street Extension.
WYFF4.com
DUI charges filed in downtown Greenville crash that left man dead, report says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville police confirmed Tuesday that a man faces DUI charges in a deadly downtown crash last week. Samuel Greene, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash early Friday morning at the intersection of North Academy and North Church streets, the Greenville County Coroner's Office said Monday.
Georgia woman charged with murder of Oconee man
A Georgia woman is in custody following the fatal stabbing of an Oconee County man, earlier this week. On Monday night, 43 year old Terrance Boyd of Walhalla was stabbed to death outside of a home on Moore Avenue there.
Sandwich-maker to create 300 jobs in Greenwood Co.
E.A. Sween Company, a ready-to-eat sandwich supplier, is investing $38 million in Greenwood County.
FOX Carolina
Laurens police officer involved in crash after chase
Courageous Conversations bridges religious, cultural, and political divides in the Upstate. Officer hurt in crash during chase in Laurens County. A Laurens Police Department officer was taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night. BMW announces major investment in Upstate. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The BMW Group announced...
Murder suspect arrested during Laurens Co. warrant round-up
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A murder suspect was arrested during a county-wide warrant round-up in Laurens. The Laurens Police Department said local law enforcement agencies assisted the SC Department of Probation and Parole &Pardons Services with a warrant round-up. Officers said 50 different attempts were made and 20 warrants were successfully served. The arrested […]
Person of interest sought in deadly shooting in Spartanburg Co.
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright is set to hold a press conference Tuesday morning to provide more information on a Sunday morning shooting that left one person dead.
Greenville seeing improvements with changes to Augusta Street
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — In March, the city of Greenville reduced the number of lanes on Augusta Street in an effort to make it safer for drivers and pedestrians. The “road diet” was designed to cut the four-lane street to three lanes, with one lane in each direction and a turning lane in the middle. […]
golaurens.com
LCSO: One dead, one arrested after altercation in Laurens
One person is dead and another person arrested after an altercation in Laurens on Sunday night. Laurens County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched around 11pm to 20669 Hwy 221 North in reference to an altercation that had already occurred. Upon arrival, deputies found an individual who had been stabbed. According...
Spartanburg Co. student arrested after weapon found in vehicle
A student was arrested Monday morning after school officials found a weapon inside her vehicle at school in Spartanburg County.
Shooting kills 1 near Spartanburg Co. bar
One person died in a shooting early Sunday morning near a Spartanburg County bar.
WYFF4.com
Flexon Industries creates 120 new jobs to Anderson County area
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Flexon Industries has created new job opportunities for Anderson County and the surrounding area. Flexon, the largest watering hose manufacturer and the leading maker of extension cords, located at 438-502 Oscar Drive, has announced the completion of the expansion of its Anderson County plant, adding 200,000 square feet and 120 new jobs.
WYFF4.com
Five Spartanburg County nonprofit organizations surprised with 'Just Because' grant
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Several nonprofit groups in the Upstate were faced with a pleasant surprise Wednesday morning. The Spartanburg County Foundation delivered surprise grants to five non-profit organizations in Spartanburg County. “They think we’re coming for a site visit," Spartanburg County Foundation President and CEO Troy Hanna said....
