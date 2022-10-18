One man was arrested on multiple charges after failing to stop for law enforcement and leading them on a chase into Laurens on Wednesday. A Laurens County Sheriff's Office deputy was on routine patrol on I-385 southbound when he observed a vehicle driving recklessly. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver continued, exiting the interstate and continuing into Laurens where he eventually stopped on South Harper Street Extension.

LAURENS, SC ・ 6 HOURS AGO