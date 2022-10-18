ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

WYFF4.com

BBB of Upstate warns customers about remodeling company scam

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — The Better Business Bureau of the Upstate recently conducted an investigation afterseveral complaints were made about 'Haynes Home Repair' located in Fountain Inn. While its website is no longer active, the BBB of the Upstate said, "The Haynes Home Repair website claims 'honest, integrity and...
WSPA 7News

Deputies locate goat in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies located a goat Wednesday in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office found a goat running loose in the area of Martin Ford Road in Belton. Deputies captured the goat and transported it to a location for safe holding. The sheriff’s office said the owner or anyone that knows […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police looking for woman accused of defrauding Clemson bank

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department is seeking to identify a woman they say defrauded a bank of thousands of dollars. Police released surveillance pictures of the woman. Anyone with information is asked to call Clemson police.
CLEMSON, SC
golaurens.com

Man arrested on multiple charges after fleeing police with child in vehicle

One man was arrested on multiple charges after failing to stop for law enforcement and leading them on a chase into Laurens on Wednesday. A Laurens County Sheriff's Office deputy was on routine patrol on I-385 southbound when he observed a vehicle driving recklessly. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver continued, exiting the interstate and continuing into Laurens where he eventually stopped on South Harper Street Extension.
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Laurens police officer involved in crash after chase

Courageous Conversations bridges religious, cultural, and political divides in the Upstate. Officer hurt in crash during chase in Laurens County. A Laurens Police Department officer was taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night. BMW announces major investment in Upstate. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The BMW Group announced...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Murder suspect arrested during Laurens Co. warrant round-up

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A murder suspect was arrested during a county-wide warrant round-up in Laurens. The Laurens Police Department said local law enforcement agencies assisted the SC Department of Probation and Parole &Pardons Services with a warrant round-up. Officers said 50 different attempts were made and 20 warrants were successfully served. The arrested […]
WSPA 7News

Greenville seeing improvements with changes to Augusta Street

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — In March, the city of Greenville reduced the number of lanes on Augusta Street in an effort to make it safer for drivers and pedestrians. The “road diet” was designed to cut the four-lane street to three lanes, with one lane in each direction and a turning lane in the middle. […]
GREENVILLE, SC
golaurens.com

LCSO: One dead, one arrested after altercation in Laurens

One person is dead and another person arrested after an altercation in Laurens on Sunday night. Laurens County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched around 11pm to 20669 Hwy 221 North in reference to an altercation that had already occurred. Upon arrival, deputies found an individual who had been stabbed. According...
LAURENS, SC
WYFF4.com

Flexon Industries creates 120 new jobs to Anderson County area

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Flexon Industries has created new job opportunities for Anderson County and the surrounding area. Flexon, the largest watering hose manufacturer and the leading maker of extension cords, located at 438-502 Oscar Drive, has announced the completion of the expansion of its Anderson County plant, adding 200,000 square feet and 120 new jobs.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

