Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Harrison Ford Reportedly Lands Major Marvel Role to Replace Late Actor
Harrison Ford was reportedly chosen to play Thaddeus Ross in the upcoming Marvel movies Thunderbolts and Captain America: New World Order. The role was originally played by the late Oscar-winner William Hurt in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. Hurt died on March 13 at age 71 after a long battle with prostate cancer.
Harrison Ford Replacing Late William Hurt in Next 'Captain America' Sequel: Reports
Welcome to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Harrison Ford. On Monday, multiple outlets reported that the Star Wars alum, 80, will appear as Gen. Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the upcoming MCU film Captain America: New World Order, replacing the late William Hurt, who died in March at age 71. Hurt had...
Harrison Ford Sets Marvel Debut with ‘Captain America: New World Order’ Opposite Anthony Mackie
Harrison Ford is finding fortune and glory with his latest role, marking the Academy Award nominee’s Marvel debut. Ford is set to play General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in “Captain America: New World Order,” opposite Anthony Mackie as the superhero following the events of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” Disney+ series. Shira Haas, Tim Blake Nelson, and Carl Lumbly are also starring in the Phase 5 MCU film. Deadline first reported the casting. Ford’s role of General Ross is a top-ranking military official who comes to lead the team of antiheroes known as the Thunderbolts. William Hurt previously played the character in...
Red Hulk - Harrison Ford's possible MCU persona - explained
The Marvel comic book history of General Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross's superpowered alter ego Red Hulk
Harrison Ford is joining the MCU in Captain America 4
Now that his time in a galaxy far, far away has come to a close, Harrison Ford is finally ready to join another Disney franchise. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harrison Ford will play General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in the MCU, replacing William Hurt, who passed away in March. He will reportedly debut in Captain America: New World Order.
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
epicstream.com
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
netflixjunkie.com
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
'The film wasn't fun': Brendan Fraser takes swipe at flop Tom Cruise-helmed The Mummy reboot - and admits he WOULD be open to reprising his role as Rick O'Connell in the franchise
Brendan Fraser has taken a swipe at Tom Cruise's critically-panned The Mummy reboot in a candid new interview. The actor, 53, who starred as adventurer Rick O'Connell in three of the hit franchise's films, said the 2017 box office flop 'lacked the fun' seen in 1999's The Mummy, 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.
ComicBook
Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU
With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.
thedigitalfix.com
Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set
Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
TVGuide.com
Upcoming Marvel Movies: Every MCU Release Date Through 2026 and Beyond
The ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow. And while Phase 4 of the MCU is nearing its end, there's plenty of projects lined up for Phases 5 and 6. Some movies and TV series will dive deeper into the lives of characters we've already grown to love, while others will explore the powers of superheroes we don't know that well — yet.
ComicBook
JJ Abrams' Superman Project Still in the Works Despite Henry Cavill Return
The future of DC films continues to be in a state of flux, especially amid the recent changes regarding Warner Bros. Discovery. One of the most unexpected projects announced to be in the works over the past few years was a Superman reboot from acclaimed Ta-Nehisi Coates and executive producer J.J. Abrams. Over the past year, updates surrounding the project have been relatively slim — but it sounds like it isn't entirely dead yet. A new report from The Hollywood Reporter examines the details of DC's future film plans, including that new Warner Bros. Pictures exclusives Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy are hoping to greenlight a Man of Steel sequel with Henry Cavill returning as Superman. According to their report, Abrams "is still on track" to produce Coates' movie, which would exist outside of the main DC movie continuity.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC wants to remind you that its Doctor came first, sorry Marvel
Black Adam finally hits theaters this weekend, and it will be introducing its audience to the Justice Society of America. One of its members, Doctor Fate, portrayed by Pierce Brosnan, can warp reality and see into the future. Sounds a little derivative of a certain wizard from a certain other comic book franchise, no? Well, the DC comics Twitter account has given the world a little reminder of who came first.
digitalspy.com
Lucy Liu lands next movie role in Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson movie
Lucy Liu has landed her next movie role alongside Marvel star Chris Evans and Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson. According to Deadline, the Kill Bill actress has joined Prime Video's upcoming festive film Red One, which is described as as a "globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy", though roles and specific plot details are being kept under wraps for the time being.
Batman: Arkham Origins getting gorgeous remaster
The severely underrated Batman: Arkham Origins might just be the only Batman game you need this weekend. This weekend sees the launch of Warner Bros. Montreal’s latest DC video game, Gotham Knights. Set in a world in which Batman dies attempting to solve a case, his young proteges Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, and Red Hood must step up and keep Gotham City safe in his absence.
TVOvermind
“The Expendables 4” Release Date Has Been Confirmed
We finally have a release date for Expendables 4. It’s been a decade since the action franchise that saw the iconic action stars of yesterday and the next generation kick some major butt on screen together. The fourth installment of the Sylvester Stallone saga will be released on September 22, 2023. Originally, Expendables 4 started filming in 2021 and had a rumored release date of 2022, though nothing was ever official. The fourth installment of the series will see the return of Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Jason Statham, and of course, Stallone himself, with new additions being Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Andy Garcia, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and Iko Uwais.
GAMINGbible
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0