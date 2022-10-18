Watch: Brad Raffensperger and Bee Nguyen spar in Georgia Secretary of State debate

Read full article on original website
Walker's housing allegations against Warnock as celebs come to Georgia to back candidates
Georgia’s U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock says his church has not evicted anyone from property connected to it, as his opponent Republican Hershel Walker claims. Plus, celebrities and big political names are coming to Georgia to support their candidates. And we have a look at a Georgia company looking to create a solar super highway along stretches of roads.
In Georgia Senate race, Warnock needs his 2020 coalition. But inflation, fatigue could keep them home
JONESBORO, Ga. — Carl Cox. Jr., a 31-year-old software developer from Dallas, Ga., northwest of Atlanta, voted for Democrat Raphael Warnock in the 2020 special election to fill the remaining two years of a U.S. Senate seat. But this year, he's having trouble getting exited about Georgia's U.S. Senate race, in which Warnock is running for reelection to a full six-year term.
Lin-Manuel Miranda aims to energize Georgia’s Latino voters
The afternoon sun cast shadows on the sidewalk as students and volunteers streamed into the community center for an Oct.19 voter canvassing event in Forest Park, Ga. Clayton County’s Old Dixie Highway and nearby Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport border this railroad town of 20,000, where steeples and power lines dot tree-lined streets and 31% of the […] The post Lin-Manuel Miranda aims to energize Georgia’s Latino voters appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Governor's race voter guide: Kemp, Abrams on the issues
Are you having a hard time keeping up with everything that’s been promised on the campaign trail? Here’s a breakdown of where the major candidates for governor fall on top issues. Abortion. Kemp. In 2019, Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law one of his most prominent campaign promises:...
‘I mean, why not’: Young Georgia voter encourages peers to do the same
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week was the first week of early voting in Georgia, and in Richmond County, we are seeing record-breaking turnout. The 2018 elections shattered records, so that trend is continuing. The board of elections voted Friday to open two additional voting locations for early voting. Starting...
Georgia Early Voting continues to break records
ATLANTA – Georgia voters continue to break records with a presidential level turnout for Early Voting. Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on day three of Early Voting. As of Thursday morning, just under 400,000 Georgia voters have cast their ballot during in-person Early Voting, with 126,918 showing up on Wednesday, October 19th. Wednesday’s total marks a 63.3% increase from day three of 2018 midterm Early Voting and is only slightly under the total of day three of Early Voting in the 2020 Presidential election.
Political Rewind: Lindsey Graham must testify; Record early voting; Celebrities campaign in Georgia
Bernard Fraga, @blfraga, professor of political science, Emory University. Shannon McCaffrey, reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jim Galloway, @JimJournalist, former political columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. Atlanta's federal appeals court says Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify to the Fulton County special grand jury. The decision comes from a judge...
Could Abrams ride Georgia’s record midterm early-vote surge to outperform the polls?
Turnout in the first three days of early voting approached presidential election level, with Black voters — who have become the recent focus in the race for governor — especially turning out in force. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has met with Black voters at a series of recent...
Watch: Contentious farm law sparks debate in race for agriculture commissioner
Georgia voters will fill a top leadership position for the state’s No. 1 industry when they head to the polls during this year’s midterm elections. Three candidates are on the ballot for agriculture commissioner: Nakita Hemingway, a Democrat; state Sen. Tyler Harper (R), and Libertarian David Raudabaugh. Whoever...
Georgia implements poll worker first response tool
ATLANTA – Georgia poll workers are being protected with a security alert service to report any midterm election procedure disruptions. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced that Georgia counties have implemented a security alert service allowing poll managers across Georgia to immediately report any concerns or security issues that could disrupt the midterm election procedures.
After record-breaking week, early voting continues Saturday across Georgia
A record-breaking week of early voting continues Saturday, the first weekend voting day of the general election season....
Georgia's GOP overhauled the state's election laws in 2021 – and critics argue the target was Black voter turnout, not election fraud
In the rash of election reform laws enacted after former President Donald Trump’s false claims of fraud during the 2020 presidential election, few were tougher than SB 202 – the Election Integrity Act – passed in 2021 in Georgia, a state long known for its history of suppressing the Black vote, especially in response to growth in Black political influence. Media attention focused on SB 202’s shortened runoff periods from nine to four weeks, limits on who can turn in absentee ballots and a partial ban on offering food or water while waiting in line to vote. But other...
Secretary of State investigating pro-Herschel Walker group that gave out gas, grocery vouchers
ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is investigating 34N22, a pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC that has given gas and grocery vouchers to residents across the state, an agency spokesperson confirmed to 11Alive. Secretary of State spokesperson Robert Sinners declined to comment on the allegations made in...
U.S. Senate race voter guide: Warnock, Walker on the issues
Georgia voters will cast ballots for a second election cycle in the race for a consequential U.S. Senate seat. Here’s where the major candidates stand on some of the the issues. Abortion. Warnock. The incumbent U.S. senator is an outspoken supporter of abortion rights and called the Supreme Court’s...
What are the constitutional amendments on the ballot in Georgia?
ATLANTA — Georgians have already begun to cast their votes in high numbers, weighing in on significant races such as governor and U.S. Senate. But they're being asked to vote on a lot more than just the highest-profile races - including, even, a chance to change the state constitution of Georgia.
Reminder: Double-check your printed ballot before casting in Georgia midterms
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says it can ease hacking concerns. Yet voters often don't do it.
Georgians turnout in record breaking numbers for early voting
ATLANTA — Georgia voters continue to break early voting turnout records. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The midterms are now a little over two weeks away. Here’s a breakdown of early voting from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office:. So far, 434,546...
Georgia 2022 statewide ballot questions explained
ATLANTA - There are four questions on the statewide ballot. Each impacts Georgia in different ways. Two of the questions are on constitutional amendments that were passed by the Georgia Legislature, but require passage by voters. The other two are questions about the granting of statewide property tax exemptions. Both...
Georgia voters urged to review printed ballots before casting vote
ATLANTA — Many voters appear to be ignoring an election security request from election officials. They’re asking voters to actually proofread their computer-generated ballots before casting them. The unusual request comes in light of concerns raised over five years about the potential hacking of the computers that drive...
Georgia Government 101: What does Georgia’s Secretary of State Do?
The last time Georgians elected a Secretary of State, the position may not have been at the forefront of most resident’s minds. That all changed after the 2020 election. Not only do most voters know exactly what the Secretary of State’s office does, the race has become a major one in state politics.
