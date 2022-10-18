Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
How The Grooming Project "Pawsperity" is helping parents who face obstacles find financial stabilityAmber AlexandriaKansas City, MO
Winners and Losers from Week 6Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
Kansas City man arrested with stolen guns, charged with shooting father
A Kansas City man was found in possession of stolen guns when police arrived to arrest him for allegedly shooting his own father.
KCTV 5
Shooting near I-35 and I-70 results in homicide
Nearly 40,000 expecting to vote by mail, advance voting opens Saturday in Johnson County. A lot is at stake in Kansas for the November general election and the ballot in Johnson County shows it. ‘Jazz Birds’: Artist’s sax sculptures ready to soar over new KCI terminal. Updated: 3...
AOL Corp
Woman shot dead in her car on Interstate 35 near downtown Kansas City
Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide on Interstate 35 near downtown Kansas City after a woman was shot in a car. Officers were dispatched to I-35 and I-70 just after 12:30 p.m. Friday, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.
Shot 8 times, survivor of Grandview double shooting describes ambush
He survived getting shot eight times in a Grandview park. Now James Patrick Stowe is speaking out about the ambush that killed his friend.
KCTV 5
Kansas City teenager gets 26 years in prison for 2020 drug deal shooting
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A dispute over $20 of marijuana has landed a Kansas City teenager in prison for 26 years. Jay Palmer, now 17, was sentenced to 26 years in prison Wednesday for shooting a then 17-year-old girl in the head during a drug deal on Dec. 30, 2020.
Olathe drive-by shooting damages house, vehicle
Olathe police are investigating a drive-by shooting that damaged a house and a vehicle. The victim told officers he knew the shooter.
Sheriff asking for help on investigation of Kansas grass fires
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement and fire investigators are investigating a series of suspicious fires. Firefighters have responded to several grassfires in recent weeks that occurred generally in the same area southeast of Lawrence and south of Eudora to the Johnson County line, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Department spokesman George Diepenbrock.
KMBC.com
Two 19-year-olds charged for smash-and-grab gun store thefts caught on video
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Arrests have been made in a string of gun store thefts that have struck the Kansas City area in the past week. Two Kansas men have been charged through criminal complaint in Kansas City, Kansas, on charges related to the alleged firearms thefts. An additional...
Court documents show Blue Springs teen died during drug deal
Court Docs: Wyatt Conroy, of Blue Springs, and a friend met up with someone to buy marijuana when the 15-year-old was shot and killed,
KC man pleads guilty to role in massive drug conspiracy case
A Kansas City man pleaded guilty to his role in a massive drug conspiracy that prosecutors also linked to two murders.
Investigators seize guns, drugs, 6 stolen vehicles in Bonner Springs
Leavenworth Sheriff's detectives executed a search warrant in Bonner Springs and seized guns, drugs, 6 stolen vehicles, and ammo.
KMBC.com
Kansas City teen accused of threatening shooting at Park Hill High School
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff's Office said that a teenager has been accused of making a terroristic threat after allegedly sending a message about a shooting during lunch at Park Hill High School on Thursday. According to court documents, a school resource officer at Park Hill...
KCTV 5
4 taken into custody after pursuit ends in KCMO
Grain Valley police are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of NW Scenic Lane and NW Baytree Drive. Grain Valley police are investigating a fatal shooting that left a man dead in the area of NW Scenic Lane and NW Baytree Drive. KC police: 4 people, including toddler, die...
Police: Kan. registered offender accused again of selling drugs
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects on drug charges. On Oct. 18, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3700 Block SW 10th Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
Toddler dies from fentanyl overdose, Kansas City police say
Kansas City police say a toddler and three other people have died from fentanyl overdoses in a two-week span during October.
KCTV 5
Ottawa woman arrested after stabbing sister
OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) - An 18-year-old girl in Ottawa was arrested Friday morning after allegedly stabbing her 25-year-old sister Thursday night. Officers with the Ottawa Police Department were dispatched to Advent Health Ottawa Thursday night at 10 p.m. to investigate after a 25-year-old woman arrived at the hospital with stab wounds.
KCTV 5
Multiple stolen vehicles, firearms and ammo found in rural Leavenworth County
BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (KCTV) - Three people have been arrested after a search warrant uncovered scores of stolen items Wednesday morning in Leavenworth County. The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies served the warrant in the 16000 block of 174th Street about 8:15 a.m. after learning of stolen property, weapons and drugs on a property.
KCTV 5
Crash near West 87th Street and Hauser Court kills 1
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - A fatal one-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon left one person dead in Lenexa. Lenexa Police conducted a preliminary investigation on a crash near the intersection of West 87th Street and Hauser Court that took place shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday. According to the investigation, a pickup truck...
northwestmoinfo.com
Troop H Makes A Pair Of Warrant Arrests Thursday
Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a pair of arrests Thursday on outstanding warrants. The first of the arrests came at 1:06 A.M. in Buchanan County when officers arrested 30-year-old St. Joseph resident David A. Lopez on an outstanding felony warrant for a probation violation. Lopez was...
Suspect identified involving multiple-county pursuit & manhunt
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office today identified the suspect from last weekend's multi-county pursuit and manhunt.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0