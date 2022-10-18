Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gilavalleycentral.net
Valley Telecom’s broadband expansion nets accolades for Safford, Thatcher, Willcox
WILLCOX — Safford, Thatcher, Willcox and Sunsites are now known as Smart Rural Communities, thanks to Valley Telecom. Valley Telephone Cooperative was recently named a Smart Rural Community provider by NTCA — The Rural Broadband Association. Smart Rural Community is a national network of communities powered by innovative...
Two Arizona businesses make Yelp’s ‘Most Haunted Hotels in the U.S.’ list
A hotel from Prescott and another from Jerome made it to Yelp’s ‘Most Haunted Hotels in the U.S.’ list!
gilavalleycentral.net
EAC’s Fall Sing take the stage October 28-29
Thatcher, Ariz. — Eastern Arizona College’s Division of Fine Arts and Department of Music are pleased to present the 43rd annual Fall Sing choral concerts. This production will capture the hearts of all audiences with songs that highlight support, togetherness, and love. The show will take place in the EAC Fine Arts Auditorium, October 28-29, at 7:30 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes before at 7 p.m.
19 years ago, a Scottsdale couple was murdered during a camping trip. Police still looking for the killer
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Monday marks the 19th anniversary when a young couple left their home in Scottsdale to go on a camping trip that neither of them would survive. Brandon Rumbaugh, 20, and Lisa Gurrieri, 19, were found dead in the back of a pickup truck after they failed to return from an overnight camping trip near Bumble Bee, a small town near the Bradshaw Mountains in Yavapai County.
Rimrock Shooting Results in Two Fatalities and One Injured
Verde Valley News – UPDATE (October 18, 2022) – On Oct. 16th at approximately 6am, 22-year-old Rimrock resident Edgar Arreola, was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Jail on charges of First-Degree Murder for knowingly and intentionally shooting and killing Camp Verde resident Rafael Zapata the previous night around 11pm at a party in [...] This post Rimrock Shooting Results in Two Fatalities and One Injured originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
AZFamily
Man arrested for trying to resell high-end jewelry, antiques he stole in Camp Verde, police say
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Yavapai County man has been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, including jewelry and antiques, from stores in the Camp Verde area. The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office says officers learned that a man, later identified as Gregory Scott Wolf...
Comments / 0