Safford, AZ

gilavalleycentral.net

EAC’s Fall Sing take the stage October 28-29

Thatcher, Ariz. — Eastern Arizona College’s Division of Fine Arts and Department of Music are pleased to present the 43rd annual Fall Sing choral concerts. This production will capture the hearts of all audiences with songs that highlight support, togetherness, and love. The show will take place in the EAC Fine Arts Auditorium, October 28-29, at 7:30 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes before at 7 p.m.
THATCHER, AZ
12 News

19 years ago, a Scottsdale couple was murdered during a camping trip. Police still looking for the killer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Monday marks the 19th anniversary when a young couple left their home in Scottsdale to go on a camping trip that neither of them would survive. Brandon Rumbaugh, 20, and Lisa Gurrieri, 19, were found dead in the back of a pickup truck after they failed to return from an overnight camping trip near Bumble Bee, a small town near the Bradshaw Mountains in Yavapai County.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Rimrock Shooting Results in Two Fatalities and One Injured

Verde Valley News – UPDATE (October 18, 2022) – On Oct. 16th at approximately 6am, 22-year-old Rimrock resident Edgar Arreola, was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Jail on charges of First-Degree Murder for knowingly and intentionally shooting and killing Camp Verde resident Rafael Zapata the previous night around 11pm at a party in [...] This post Rimrock Shooting Results in Two Fatalities and One Injured originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ

