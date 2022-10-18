ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos QB Wilson adds hamstring to list of injuries

WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xZPF6_0idlEVbO00

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — Russell Wilson has added hamstring to his list of injuries.

A week after getting treatment for an injury near his throwing shoulder, the Denver quarterback said he tweaked his hamstring during the fourth quarter of Monday night's 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I kind of scrambled and moved around on one, had to throw it away. It got me pretty good in the fourth quarter. Just tried to play through it and all that,” Wilson said. “I felt good moving around, running around and throwing it and everything else, especially early on, and then that happened, so that was a little unfortunate. But, you know, trying to find a way to win the game.”

Wilson was 15 of 28 for 188 yards and a touchdown for the Broncos (2-4), who dropped a game in overtime for the second straight week.

Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, received an injection for a strained muscle near his throwing shoulder after the Oct. 6 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The platelet-rich plasma injection was used to treat a strained latissimus dorsi on his right side. It is the large, flat muscle on the back that stretches to the sides and behind the arms. Wilson sustained the injury during an Oct. 2 loss at Las Vegas and then played through it on a short week.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBO

Russell Wilson will miss Jets game with pulled hamstring

DENVER — (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will miss Sunday's game against the New York Jets because of a pulled hamstring, and backup Brett Rypien will get the start. Wilson was ruled out Saturday, less than 24 hours after coach Nathaniel Hackett said he figured Wilson's playing...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colorado at Oregon State: Last-minute Buffs injury updates

The Colorado Buffaloes will be without a few previously questionable offensive players against Oregon State on Saturday night. Per Brian Howell of BuffZone, quarterback Owen McCown is not in uniform. Sophomore Drew Carter is now expected to back up starter JT Shrout. Colorado’s two leading running backs, Alex Fontenot and Deion Smith, also remain out. Fontenot hasn’t played since Air Force and Smith suffered a scary injury that caused him to be carted off the field last week. Walk-on Dante Capolungo, who was recently converted to RB, will join Jayle Stacks, Charlie Offerdahl and Anthony Hankerson as potential Buffs backs in this game. Kickoff is at 6:10 p.m. MT on the Pac-12 Network. Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.      List Three defensive keys for Colorado vs. Oregon State
BOULDER, CO
WDBO

NBA commissioner says the league is monitoring tanking, a 'serious issue'

With french phenom Victor Wembanyama waiting in the wings as a top 2023 draft prospect, it’s no surprise that NBA commissioner Adam Silver might be focused on a plan to combat tanking this season. According to a report from ESPN's Baxter Holmes, Silver recently called the strategy a "serious...
WDBO

Profar loses his cool, Padres lose to Phils in NLCS Game 3

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Jurickson Profar lost his cool just before the San Diego Padres lost the game. With a runner on first and no outs in the ninth inning and the Padres trailing by two runs in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series, Profar thought he checked his swing on a 3-2 pitch from Phillies reliever Seranthony Domínguez.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WDBO

MLB Playoffs: Cole, Yanks 0-2 vs Astros, Phils lead Pads 2-1

Once again, Gerrit Cole will try to save the season for the New York Yankees. New York's $324 million man will start at Yankee Stadium on Saturday with his team trailing Houston 2-0 in the AL Championship Series. Cristian Javier pitches for the Astros. In the NL Championship Series, Kyle...
HOUSTON, TX
WDBO

NASCAR set for Homestead, while Wallace watches from afar

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — (AP) — Bubba Wallace is missing Sunday’s NASCAR race, and that’s evidently not his only sanction after losing his cool in Las Vegas last weekend. Denny Hamlin — who, along with Michael Jordan, co-owns the 23XI racing team that Wallace drives for — said Saturday that the team has dealt with matters in a way that goes “above and beyond” the penalties handed down by NASCAR.
HOMESTEAD, FL
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
93K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy