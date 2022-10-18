ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Singer and songwriter iLe's third album, 'Nacarile,' finds a world deeply in flux

From the war in Vietnam to the fight for civil rights, musicians have always provided a voice for change. That's exactly what happened in 2019 in San Juan, where massive protests followed a government corruption scandal and the botched rebuilding after Hurricane Maria. Those same protestors would eventually force Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló to resign.
Remote work opened some doors to workers with disabilities. But others remain shut

For people with disabilities, the increasingly permanent shift to remote work in some industries has been a pandemic perk. More organizations are now offering workplace accommodations, according to a survey by researchers from the University of New Hampshire's Institute on Disability and the Kessler Foundation, a U.S. charity supporting people with disabilities. That's largely because employers have been made to confront another new normal: an influx of workers experiencing lasting health issues associated with COVID-19.
A former employee sues Planned Parenthood, claiming she faced months of racism

A former director at Planned Parenthood is suing the reproductive rights organization alleging she faced months of racial discrimination during her time there. Nicole Moore, a Black woman, was the director of multicultural brand engagement from January 2020 to November 2021. She claims in a lawsuit filed in federal court Wednesday in New York that despite her positive contributions to the team, she was constantly humiliated in front of colleagues, given excessive workloads and punished for bringing attention to racism within the company.
