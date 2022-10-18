Read full article on original website
Related
Rusty the red panda, who briefly ran free in D.C. in 2013, has unexpectedly died
Some who were in Washington, D.C., in 2013 are mourning the loss of Rusty the red panda, who captivated the city when he escaped from the Smithsonian's National Zoo almost a decade ago. He was 10 years old. He died on Oct. 14. Pueblo Zoo, where he was living, currently...
Singer and songwriter iLe's third album, 'Nacarile,' finds a world deeply in flux
From the war in Vietnam to the fight for civil rights, musicians have always provided a voice for change. That's exactly what happened in 2019 in San Juan, where massive protests followed a government corruption scandal and the botched rebuilding after Hurricane Maria. Those same protestors would eventually force Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló to resign.
Remote work opened some doors to workers with disabilities. But others remain shut
For people with disabilities, the increasingly permanent shift to remote work in some industries has been a pandemic perk. More organizations are now offering workplace accommodations, according to a survey by researchers from the University of New Hampshire's Institute on Disability and the Kessler Foundation, a U.S. charity supporting people with disabilities. That's largely because employers have been made to confront another new normal: an influx of workers experiencing lasting health issues associated with COVID-19.
A former employee sues Planned Parenthood, claiming she faced months of racism
A former director at Planned Parenthood is suing the reproductive rights organization alleging she faced months of racial discrimination during her time there. Nicole Moore, a Black woman, was the director of multicultural brand engagement from January 2020 to November 2021. She claims in a lawsuit filed in federal court Wednesday in New York that despite her positive contributions to the team, she was constantly humiliated in front of colleagues, given excessive workloads and punished for bringing attention to racism within the company.
Jamison Organization Collaborates with Warminster Education Center to Help Local Students
The two local organizations came together to discuss education and local students. A Bucks County organization recently collaborated with a nearby education center for the betterment of local children. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bucks County recently met up with several people associated with school districts in Bucks County at...
What it's like being an abortion doula in a state with restrictive laws
In the hectic days after Roe v. Wade was overturned, Ash Williams, an abortion doula, welcomed panicked pregnant people into North Carolina's abortion clinics. His job has become even more challenging after the state tightened its abortion laws. In general, an abortion doula is a person who provides support to...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
30K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0