Midnight Ranch opens north of Hays as new events venue
The Midnight Ranch is a new, spacious venue off Buckeye Road in northern Ellis County. The venue is seven miles north of Hays at the corner of U.S. 183 and Buckeye Road and is owned by Leann Zimmerman and her husband. The venue opened Sept. 23 and has already hosted...
FHSU CSD students take first at state competition
For the second time in two years, students in Fort Hays State University’s Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders brought home first-place honors from the Prairie Cup Knowledge Quest. The competition, offered as part of the annual Kansas Speech-Language-Hearing Association conference, was held this fall in Manhattan. Second-year students...
🎙 Post Podcast: Area Sheriff's discuss proposed Kansas constitutional amendment
On this episode of the Post Podcast, Ellis County Sheriff Scott Braun and Graham County Sheriff Cole Presley, discuss the proposed amendment to the Kansas Consitution on the ballot in November that would enshrine the office of the Sheriff within the constitution. For more about the Post Podcast, including a...
Hays native named managing editor at Wyo. newspaper
A Hays native has taken the reins of a Wyoming newspaper. Brandy Robben started as the new editor at the Uinta County Herald on Oct. 13 and is busy learning the ropes of the newspaper production world. Robben was born in Hays, moving with her family to the Denver suburbs...
BERAN: 48Hours of 4-H and community service
Community service and citizenship are hallmarks of the 4-H program! 48Hours of 4-H is a state-wide service challenge. This challenge encourages 4-H clubs and families to see how many hours of community service can be completed across the state during the second weekend of National 4-H Week. Cottonwood-Barton 4-H families...
Government surplus foods to be distributed Oct. 28 in Hays
Government Surplus Commodities will be distributed in Hays at Unite Free Store (inside The Gamers Guild), 200 E. 8th Street, Hays, on Friday, October 28 from 7:30 a.m. 9 a.m. Commodities will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis until we run out. Doors will not open until 7:30 a.m.
'Hell's Aquarium': Science Café scheduled for Monday
Fort Hays State University’s Science Café for this month is set for Monday. This month’s presentation, entitled “Dive into Hell’s Aquarium: Uncovering Marine Ecosystems During the Age of Dinosaurs,” is sponsored by FHSU’s Science and Mathematics Education Institute. In a world of big predators with big teeth, you better grow up fast or get the heck out of Dodge. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. at The Venue in Thirsty’s Brew Pub & Grill, 2704 Vine.
🏈🎧 LISTEN LIVE: Hays High at Topeka
The Hays High Indians go for their fifth straight win as they close out the regular season in Topeka against the Topeka High Trojans. Due to streaming restrictions in Topeka, Hays Post is not allowed to stream video of the game live. You can watch the broadcast following the game...
LETTER: Former FHSU student supporting Hammond for 111th
This letter is in support of Dr. Edward H. Hammond for State Representative of the Kansas 111th House District. While I am not a resident of the 111th, I have direct knowledge of Dr. Hammond’s ability to lead as well as the relationships he forges to create organizational success.
Midwest Energy's proposes demand charge; public meetings planned
Correction: The story was updated to clarify the name of the proposed charge and the date and time of the Board of Directors' meeting. This week, area residents will have the opportunity to hear directly from Midwest Energy about proposed changes to how residential and small business customers will be billed for their energy consumption.
Crack repair on K-4 in Rush County starting soon
Work will begin soon on a crack repair project on K-4 in Rush County. The Kansas Department of Transportation project involves crack repair on K-4 from the Ness/Rush county line to the junction with U.S. 183. The length is 19 miles. During the work, expected to start around Oct. 26...
🏈🎥 REPLAY: Hays High at Topeka High
Friday night the Hays High Indians traveled to Topeka to close out the regular season against the Topeka High Trojans. You can watch the replay HERE. Due to streaming restrictions in Topeka, Hays Post is not allowed to stream video of the game live.
Great Bend, KS man killed in cement truck rollover
A man from Great Bend was killed in a single-car crash on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Boil order for La Crosse rescinded by KDHE
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded a boil water advisory for the city of La Crosse public water supply system located in Rush County. The advisory was issued because of a line break, which caused a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.
KDHE: New COVID-19 cases in Ellis Co. continue to decline
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 13 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Oct. 8 to 14. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Ellis County remained in the moderate-incidence category, KDHE reported. (See map below). Since reporting began, there have...
Hays Soccer Club U12 Thunder finish season with Topeka gold
The Hays Soccer Club’s U12 Thunder went 3-1 at the Nightmare on 17th Street tournament last weekend in Topeka. This tournament has a Halloween theme and encourages teams to dress in costume. Hays Thunder decided to play the first two games as the Hays Minions coached by Gru (pictured above).
⚽ HHS closes out regular season with a win
HAYS - The Hays High boys soccer team wrapped up their regular season with a win. The Indians defeated the Wichita Classical School 3-1 to finish with a 10-5-1 record. HHS will find out Saturday who and exactly when they play in next week’s regionals.
Drug Takeback Day scheduled this month in Ellis County
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, the Ellis County Drug Enforcement Unit (El Co DEU) will be participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. This bi-annual event allows for the public to anonymously dispose of old, unused, unwanted, or no longer...
KAKE TV
Driver dies after cement truck goes airborne, rolls in central Kansas
RUSSELL, Kan. (KAKE) - A cement truck driver was killed when the vehicle crashed in central Kansas on Wednesday. The accident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on U.S. 281 north of Russell. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a northbound cement truck went off the left side of the roadway and through a private fence. The truck then went airborne and rolled an unknown number of times.
⛳ HHS places three in top-20, finish 5th at 5A state
HESSTON - The Hays High girls' golfers shot a final-round 349 and finished in fifth place at the 5A State Tournament at the Hesston Golf Course. Day one leader Kapuan Mt. Carmel won the team title by 25 shots over Emporia. The Indians had three finish in the top-20. Senior...
