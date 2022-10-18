Fort Hays State University’s Science Café for this month is set for Monday. This month’s presentation, entitled “Dive into Hell’s Aquarium: Uncovering Marine Ecosystems During the Age of Dinosaurs,” is sponsored by FHSU’s Science and Mathematics Education Institute. In a world of big predators with big teeth, you better grow up fast or get the heck out of Dodge. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. at The Venue in Thirsty’s Brew Pub & Grill, 2704 Vine.

HAYS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO