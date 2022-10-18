Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
3 historically accurate Bitcoin on-chain metrics are flashing 'bottom'
Bitcoin (BTC) and other riskier assets slipped on Oct. 21 as traders scrutinized macro indicators that suggest the Federal Reserve would continue to hike rates. Nonetheless, the BTC/USD pair remains rangebound inside the $18,000–$20,000 price range, showing a strong bias conflict in the market. BTC price holding above $18K...
CoinTelegraph
UK inflation rate hits 10.1%, British Bitcoin community responds
Prices in the United Kingdom continue to rise, hitting another 40-year high of 10.1%. According to figures from the U.K’s Office for National Statistics, the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 10.1% in the 12 months to September 2022, up from 9.9% in August. The 10.1% figure mirrors July’s recent high.
CoinTelegraph
Israel kicks off live tests for its tokenized digital bonds
The Israeli Ministry of Finance, together with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), digital assets custody provider Fireblock and the United States software solutions developer VMware, will conduct the testing of a blockchain-backed platform for digital bonds trading. These bonds will be issued by the Ministry of Finance. The news...
CoinTelegraph
Are crypto winters the hottest time to hire? | Find out in our live AMA
The bear market has been tough on investors — but it's also been difficult for hard-working professionals who keep crypto businesses running. Some of the biggest names in the industry have announced layoffs in recent months — OpenSea, Crypto.com and Coinbase among them. In some cases, people who had accepted new roles saw job offers rescinded.
CoinTelegraph
New Fidelity report flags ‘stark contrast’ between Bitcoin and fiat currencies
Bitcoin’s (BTC) future may “stand in stark contrast to the rest of the world,” asset manager Fidelity Investments predicts. In a recent research piece, “The Rising Dollar and Bitcoin,” released Oct. 10, Fidelity Digital Assets, the firm’s crypto subsidiary, drew a line between Bitcoin and other currencies.
CoinTelegraph
How long will the bear market last? Signs to watch for a crypto market reversal
The current crypto bear market has induced panic, fear and uncertainty in investors. The dire situation started when the global market capitalization of crypto dropped below the $2 trillion mark in January 2022. Since then, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has decreased by over 70% from its all-time high of $69,044.77, reached on Nov. 10, 2021. Similarly, the values of other major cryptocurrencies such as Ether (ETH), Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have decreased by around 90%.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin vs. Ethereum smart contracts — Interview with Muneeb Ali: Watch Market Talks
On this week’s episode of Market Talks, we welcome Muneeb Ali, co-founder of Stacks — a Bitcoin layer for smart contracts — and the CEO of Trust Machines, which is building the largest ecosystem of applications for Bitcoin and their underlying technologies. Ali has been working on...
CoinTelegraph
The world’s first staking summit will convene to explore where the $300B industry goes next
The world’s first Staking Summit will convene this November to explore where crypto’s rapidly growing $300 billion staking ecosystem goes post-Ethereum Merge. Staking Rewards, staking’s leading data aggregator, will be hosting the full-day, in-person event at LX Factory in Lisbon on Nov. 8 from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm. The summit will be bringing together some of the foremost experts and investors from across the industry, including speakers from Ethereum, Cosmos, Polkadot and many more.
CoinTelegraph
Here's how Bitcoin pro traders plan to profit from BTC’s eventual pop above $20K
Bitcoin (BTC) entered an ascending channel in mid-September and has continued to trade sideways activity near $19,500. Due to the bullish nature of the technical formation and a drop in the sell pressure from troubled miners, analysts expect a price increase over the next couple of months. Independent analyst @el_crypto_prof...
CoinTelegraph
New York-based forex broker Oanda launches crypto trading services in US
New York-based multi-asset trading services Oanda has launched a new cryptocurrency trading service in the United States. This latest addition, developed in partnership with regulated blockchain infrastructure provider Paxos Trust Company, is designed to give investors easy access to crypto alongside their existing forex portfolios in a secure environment. The...
CoinTelegraph
$4.5T asset manager Fidelity offers ETH custody and trading to clients
Fidelity Digital Assets, the crypto wing of $4.5 trillion asset manager Fidelity Investments, is set to offer Ether (ETH) custody and trading services to its institutional clients later this month. According to an email to Fidelity’s customers shared on Twitter, the crypto arm announced new “Institutional Ethereum capabilities” for institutional...
CoinTelegraph
Voyager customers could recover 72% of frozen crypto under FTX deal
Customers of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital may be able to recover 72% of the value of their accounts under a tentative deal with FTX US, according to court documents. However, United States bankruptcy judge Michael Wiles during a court hearing said the tentative sale would not be final until it receives the approval of Voyager’s creditors and he approves the bankruptcy payout plan, saying during the court hearing:
CoinTelegraph
Cardano price chart paints 'Burj Khalifa' with 7-month losing streak — More losses ahead?
Cardano (ADA) price is in the process of painting its seventh red monthly candle in a row as the token fell to its lowest level since February 2021. The trend saw ADA's price rising nearly 800% to $3.16 between February 2021 and September 2021, followed by a complete wipeout of those gains entering October 2022. Amusingly, the entire price action took the shape of the "Burj Khalifa," the world's tallest skyscraper in Dubai.
CoinTelegraph
ShapeShift moves closer to full decentralization with open-source mobile app
ShapeShift, a noncustodial crypto exchange and decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), has taken additional steps toward complete decentralization by migrating users to a new open-source application — a move the organization said would enhance user mobility. The organization announced that as of Oct. 19, all native web users of the...
CoinTelegraph
Dash 2 Trade crypto presale starts with an impressive $500K on day 1
New crypto presale Dash 2 Trade had a remarkable launch, raising more than $500,000 in its first 24 hours. Investors rushed to buy into the project that will use a range of data points to help crypto traders and investors make more informed decisions — and maximize profits. What...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin’s discount to hash rate highest since early 2020 — Mike McGlone
Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin’s (BTC) relative discount to its high hash rate in October — the largest since the first quarter of 2020 — could soon see Bitcoin return to “its propensity to outperform most assets.”. In an Oct. 19 Twitter...
CoinTelegraph
3 key Solana metrics explain exactly why SOL price is down
The past eighty days have been moderately bearish for cryptocurrencies as the altcoin market capitalization declined by 16%. The downside movement can be partially explained by the United States Federal Reserve’s quantitative tightening, rising interest rates and the halting of asset purchases. Although they are aimed at curbing inflationary pressure, the policy also increases borrowing costs for consumers and businesses.
CoinTelegraph
There were vast discrepancies in crypto markets during Q3: Report
According to a new report published by cryptocurrency data aggregator CoinGecko, several interesting anomalies surfaced in cryptocurrency markets during the third quarter. Although the digital asset industry witnessed heavy sell-offs earlier this year, its overall market cap increased by around $100 billion compared to Q2. While in the past, crypto...
CoinTelegraph
MEXC on crypto futures are, why they matter, and the benefits they bring
In recent years, futures have started to play a pivotal role in the crypto markets. Yet if many of us were asked to explain what perpetual futures are, we'd break out into a cold sweat. Andrew Weiner, VP of MEXC, is on hand to explain how crypto futures work, what...
CoinTelegraph
Japanese regulators loosen crypto laws and make it easier to list coins
The Japan Virtual and Crypto Assets Exchange Association, the governing body that deals with crypto assets in Japan, released documents of plans to further ease crypto laws in the country. According to a Bloomberg report, as early as December of this year, the association wants to implement a looser screening...
Comments / 0