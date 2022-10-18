Read full article on original website
Sony CRE-C10 self-fitting hearing aids improve over-the-counter accessibility options
Wear a more discreet hearing aid when it’s the Sony CRE-C10. These over-the-counter self-fitting hearing aids improve accessibility options by re-imagining hearing devices. Developed in partnership with WS Audiology—a leading innovator in hearing aid technology—they combine premium technology with ease of use. Not only that, but they also offer comfort and wearability. With a connected app, they adapt to your speech and surroundings, helping you achieve your hearing goals. Crafted with daily needs in mind, they help people with mild to moderate hearing loss, offering a DIY way to achieve better hearing. In fact, the app interface provides customization options depending on your preferences. Finally, use the self-fit feature in the app to determine which pre-defined hearing profile you fit.
Twelve South AirFly Bluetooth transmitter connects wireless headphones to a headphone jack
Listen to movies or any other in-flight content comfortably with your wireless headphones, with the Twelve South AirFly Bluetooth transmitter. They connect easily to any headphone jack, be it in flight or on a treadmill. All you have to do is plug this tiny transmitter into the headphone jack and you’re sorted. Additionally, it comes with up to 20 hours of battery life. This makes it a perfect fit for in-flight use. So, whether you have a pair of AirPods, Bose, Sony or other noise cancelling wireless headphones, this transmitter makes it super easy to use them in-flight. Additional features include the volume controls. These let you turn sound up or down without touching the seat back screen. Whenever necessary, you can easily mute the sound with just two taps.
Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro wired RGB headset brings the Meow Factor to your gaming setup
Give your gaming setup the fun it deserves when you get the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro wired RGB headset. You can use it to create different characters while you stream thanks to its interchangeable ears. In fact, you can quickly and easily change out ears between kitty, bear, and bunny styles. You get them all in the box, and the adorable designs let you express your style and different personalities. Moreover, all the ears react to real-time events while streaming thanks to Razer Chroma RGB. Additionally, this RGB wired headset boasts over 16.8 million colors, numerous lighting effects, customization options, and reactive earcup lighting that responds to emotes, alerts, and more. Furthermore, it has a detachable Razer HyperClear cardioid mic and Razer TriForce Titanium 50 mm drivers with 7.1 digital surround sound. Finally, the design includes hybrid fabric and leatherette cushions.
BioLite HeadLamp 325 ultra-lightweight USB headlamp has a 3D SlimFit construction
Enjoy the comfort of wearing a super lightweight headlamp during those camping days with the BioLite HeadLamp 325 Ultra-lightweight USB Headlamp. With bright illumination, excellent fit, versatile modes, and USB rechargeability, this headlamp will not use those disposable batteries anymore. Additionally, the smooth back band will give you additional comfort. In fact, the power source of this headlight is located in the front to give you extra comfort. This ultra-lightweight headband is ideal for anyone looking to kick back or read with their light. Thanks to the 3D SlimFit technology, the USB headlamp electronics integrate directly into the performance fabric band. Increase your visibility comfortably on the go when the sun goes down with this ultra-lightweight USB headlamp from BioLite.
nanobox | razzmatazz mini drum sequencer combines powerful FM synthesis and sampling
Create more innovative rhythms with the nanobox | razzmatazz mini drum sequencer. This drum sequencer combines powerful FM synthesis and sampling in a simple design. It actually puts a huge range of percussive sounds at your fingertips. You can easily perform using the 8 touchscreen pads or your favorite midi controller. In fact, you can create up to 16 rhythms using an innovative visual sequencer. This will allow you to see all pad states and steps simultaneously. You can also choose from four unique types of distortion. It will actually help you create incredibly distinct and powerful drum sounds. Overall, this sequencer will let you enjoy massive analog drum sounds and an innovative feature set, all in a compact package that goes anywhere.
eufy Smart Sock Series baby monitors tracks heart rate, sleep time, and more parameters
Stay apprised of how well your little one is doing when you have the eufy Smart Sock Series baby monitors. It tracks your baby’s real-time sleep data. So you get details like heart rate, sleep status, and movements—even if you aren’t in the room. Plus, you can use the connected app to get the details right from your phone. With a 5-inch touchscreen that has 2K resolution, it provides you with sleep time, room temperature, and sound detection so you know whether or not your baby’s sleeping well. Choose from the S340 or S360 option, and you can access daily reports with either one. Furthermore, the high-resolution camera has 330° pan, 110° tilt, and 4X zoom. Finally, you’ll get discreet infrared night vision to see your baby clearly at night.
Latest office gadgets to add to your dynamic work setup
Still using the same old workspace gadgets? If you are, you’re going to want some of these latest office gadgets. They’ll really improve how easy it is to get your work done. For example, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 does everything from working to gaming and streaming to...
Microsoft Presenter+ wireless presentation remote control has Teams-enabled technology
Take presentations to the next level using the Microsoft Presenter+ wireless presentation remote control. As a Teams-enabled gadget, it has Certification for Microsoft Teams, meaning its integrated control work seamlessly with the platform. However, it also works with other popular presentation and meeting apps. Use the integrated Microsoft Teams button to easily join a meeting or raise your hand. With just a long press, it raises or lowers your hand, allowing for easy engagement. Additionally, this powerful presentation tool lets you easily change slides, mute and unmute your microphone, and use the screen pointer. The status light ensures you know when mute is on or off. Simply connect it via Bluetooth Low Energy 5.1 and use the customizable controls to stay involved in your meeting or manage a presentation. Whether you’re in person or online, it helps you present like a pro with a wireless range of up to 32′!
PauseMe Microsoft Teams remote mic & video controller reduces virtual meeting fatigue
Ever had back-to-back Teams calls and thought, “I just need a quick second to ____”? The PauseMe Microsoft Teams gives you the freedom you need. Easily step away from your laptop with this Bluetooth button. With just one click, you can mute or unmute your audio or show or hide your video in your MS Teams meeting. Take a little break to get water, stretch, or address that quick personal task with the peace of mind that with a single click of your PauseMe you can jump back into your work day. No additional software installation is require—it works with Teams—so it’s ideal for corporate laptops. With a compact design, it’s a sleek addition to your office and great for remote work. Seamlessly toggle between on and off settings using this gadget. Avoid awkward situations where personal moments display on work calls and reduce your virtual meeting fatigue.
Microsoft Surface Studio 2+ all-in-one computer has a PixelSense touchscreen display
Work on a whopping 28 inches of screen space when you have the Microsoft Surface Studio 2+ all-in-one computer. With a PixelSense touchscreen display, it boasts 10-point multi-touch technology and a 3:2 aspect ratio. Additionally, this large all-in-one computer has a stylish design that’s sure to turn heads in the office or at home. Designed with a Zero Gravity Hinge, it can act as everything from a desktop computer to a tabletop canvas for you to create on. An elegant piece of creative technology, it runs on the Intel Core i7 H Series processor and offers NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 discrete graphics. Whether you create 3D designs or render models, it produces realistic designs that you can show off. Not only that, but it also offers a USB-C with Thunderbolt 4 port and operates on Windows 11.
SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless (2023) gaming keyboard has OmniPoint 2.0 switches
Add speed and precision to any undertaking with the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless (2023) gaming keyboard. Its new OmniPoint 2.0 switches have cutting-edge magnetic sensors for instant, zero-contact keystroke activation for speed. This means the Apex Pro TKL Wireless 2023 is ideal for gaming and typing accuracy. What’s more, the 2-in-1 Action Keys allow you to program 2 actions to a single key depending on how you press it. Then, you get unmatched customization at your fingertips—tune the registration distance of your keystrokes to the nearest o.1mm. Or, customize the sensitivity of every key from 0.2 mm to 3.8 mm. Meanwhile, the quantum 2.0 Dual Wireless tech lets you play for days with an ultrafast 2.4GHz connection or Bluetooth 5.0. Moreover, the OLED Smart Display acts as your command center, letting you adjust settings and more. Finally, this keyboard is Esports ready with its tenkeyless design.
Microsoft Audio Dock speakerphone & computer hub has 4 ports plus a passthrough PC charger
Make sure every accessory on your desk pulls its weight when you have the Microsoft Audio Dock speakerphone & computer hub. Boasting 4 ports, it also has a passthrough PC charger. You’ll make use of the HDMI port, 2 USB-C ports, and USB-A port. Plus, the passthrough charging technology ensures your computer stays charged all day long. Not only that, but you can also connect 2 monitors using the HDMI and USB-C connections. Along with reducing workspace clutter, it also improves your audio for music, meetings, and conference calls. Additionally, it has built-in Omnisonic speakers: a 15-watt woofer and 5-watt tweeters. So you get high-quality sound no matter what you listen to. Furthermore, its dual forward-facing microphones reduce noise and also have integrated mute control. So you can hear and be heard super clearly.
ROCCAT Syn Max Air wireless PC gaming headset has 50 mm Nanoclear speakers for 3D audio
Enjoy impressive audio quality when you have the ROCCAT Syn Max Air wireless PC gaming headset. Designed with large 50 mm Turtle Beach Nanoclear speakers, it produces immersive 3D sound. Enjoy a long battery life thanks to the 16-hour rechargeable battery. With Stellar Wireless Technology, it provides exceptional signal strength. Additionally, it comes with a Rapid Charge dock and allows for simultaneous Bluetooth to mix VoIP chat and calls. Crafted with comfortable ProSpecs earpads, it also has a comfy headband. And it has cooling ear cups that minimize heat buildup. Furthermore, its Superhuman Hearing technology boosts in-game sounds, and you can use the detachable flip-to-mute TruSpeak mic to achieve crystal-clear communication. Finally, it has a durable and lightweight aluminum construction.
Razer Edge Android gaming handheld can play Android games at very high framerates
Play your Android games with faster framerates with the Razer Edge Android Gaming Handheld. This handheld comes with the exclusive Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 for unrivaled performance. Additionally, the 144Hz AMOLED display offers incredible clarity at high speeds. In fact, the Snapdragon platform itself has been purpose-built to play Android games at high framerates over long play sessions. There’s also the 5G gaming console that can give you on-the-go reliability, low-lag and ultra-fast speed. You can either use the touchscreen for gaming or use the included Razer Kishi V2 Pro with microswitch buttons. Overall, this gaming handheld ensures your games look better and run smoother than the competition. Finally, this handheld will let you play games from Google Play, or stream PC and Xbox Console games from your home or the Cloud.
Audio Pro A48 stereo speaker pair allows for smart streaming via AirPlay 2 & Google Cast
Enhance your home with a stylish duo: the Audio Pro A48 stereo speaker pair. Offering smart streaming capabilities through AirPlay 2 and Google Cast, they also provide impressive TV audio. In fact, these bold speakers are great for listening to music as well as gaming. Designed for discerning listeners, they provide an impressive value for their cost. As performance speakers, they connect to your TV with ARC, allowing for simple volume control using your TV remote. Crafted with a wooden cabinet, they come in white and black color options. Not only that, but you can also choose to customize the fabric grill on the front. With a minimalist design, they blend in with any living space and use advanced DSP technology for incredible impact.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 arrives with Thunderbolt 4 ports and up to 18 hours of battery life
Get things done wherever you go when you have the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 on your side. Impressively, it provides up to 18 hours of battery life. Not only that, but it also offers fast charging: up to 9 hours of battery life after 30 minutes. More powerful than its predecessor, it operates on the 12th-generation Intel i5 and i7 processors. Furthermore, available in 13.5-inch and 15-inch models, it comes in all the same colors as the previous generation—along with a new Sage hue. With Thunderbolt 4 ports for added connectivity, it uses the Windows 11 operating system with more accessibility features. Enjoy added collaboration abilities for working remotely. And you can select form 8 GB, 16 GB, or 32 GB of RAM. With 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB removable SSD options, this laptop also boasts Dolby Atmos audio and Intel Iris Xe graphics.
Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel comes with Direct Drive and TRUEFORCE feedback technology
Enjoy gaming even more with the Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel. It comes with Direct Drive and TRUEFORCE feedback technology for a professional-grade connection. Additionally, it comes with features such as extensively tested PRO “thumbsweep” button layout, plus magnetic gear-shift paddles, dual clutch paddles, and easy mounting. This wheel is compatible with both Playstation and Xbox players. In fact, the elite design is developed with and for pro sim drivers. It also delivers the most pure, precise, pro-level connection to the race possible. This makes the wheel help you game with less latency and higher fidelity. With this wheel, you can experience in-game physics, road conditions, and motor vibrations near-instant precision. Precise, intuitive, customizable, this wheel is a must have for pro gamers.
Microsoft Surface Event 2022 highlights: Surface Pro 9, Surface Studio 2+, and more
Microsoft is here with Windows 11 and new Surface devices. With AI and intelligent software, it’s time to take your Windows PC experience one step further. Pushing boundaries and going for even better creative flow, the new Windows PC devices are totally going to blow your mind. Windows 11.
Yale Assure Lock 2 smart door lock collection includes Bluetooth and Wi-Fi styles
Enter our home with ease when you have a lock from the Yale Assure Lock 2 smart door lock collection. Altogether, it includes 4 models that offer Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity options. Offering a stylish look that blends security with aesthetics, the series fits sleekly on your door. Choose from the Keypad Deadbolt, Touchscreen Deadbolt, Key-Free Keypad Deadbolt, and Key-Free Touchscreen Deadbolt. Programmed using the Yale Access app, these locks work out of the box using Bluetooth and Apple HomeKit technology. Smaller than their predecessors, these locks have a modern style with domed surfaces and tapered angles. Not only that, but the matte keypads have a fingerprint-resistant design for extra security. Lock and unlock yours using the keypad—which can provide unlimited unique entry codes. And manage the lock’s settings via the connected app.
Deckmate Entire System is a Swiss-army knife accessory that mounts a Steam Deck anywhere
The Deckmate system allows you to use your Steam Deck exactly how you want to. From using a kickstand to attaching a battery pack to the back, this hot-swappable system makes it incredibly easy to switch mounts and accessories. It’s so thin that it won’t interfere with the included carrying case, and it includes 2 microSD card slots in the back. It works with your Steam Deck alone, or it can adhere to any case you might have on your Deck. It also works with skins! The kickstand is the perfect tension to prop up your Deck, with unlimited angle adjustability. The universal puck allows you to mount any accessory you want to the back of your Deck. The VESA mount lets you put your Steam Deck on any monitor arm attachment or pole. Finally, the wall mount lets you mount your Deck to any flat surface.
