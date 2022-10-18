Stay apprised of how well your little one is doing when you have the eufy Smart Sock Series baby monitors. It tracks your baby’s real-time sleep data. So you get details like heart rate, sleep status, and movements—even if you aren’t in the room. Plus, you can use the connected app to get the details right from your phone. With a 5-inch touchscreen that has 2K resolution, it provides you with sleep time, room temperature, and sound detection so you know whether or not your baby’s sleeping well. Choose from the S340 or S360 option, and you can access daily reports with either one. Furthermore, the high-resolution camera has 330° pan, 110° tilt, and 4X zoom. Finally, you’ll get discreet infrared night vision to see your baby clearly at night.

