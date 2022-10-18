Read full article on original website
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
KEYT
Palestinian teen suspected of stabbing attack shot by police
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say they shot a Palestinian who was suspected of carrying out a stabbing attack in Jerusalem, and the Palestinians said the suspect, a teenager, was critically wounded. Police said Saturday the Palestinian seriously wounded an Israeli pedestrian with a knife before fleeing to an east Jerusalem neighborhood. They said police identified the attacker and shot him when he turned toward an officer with an “object” in his hand, without elaborating. The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that the alleged suspect was 16 years. It was the latest in a string of deadly violence in east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, making this year the deadliest since 2015.
Mercedes buried in California lawn linked to former homeowner with history of arrests: 'Checkered history'
The mysterious Mercedes Benz vehicle found buried in the yard of a California mansion worth $15 million was reported stolen 30 years ago in a nearby city.
Update: Police say car found buried for decades in Atherton backyard was stolen
ATHERTON -- Police in Atherton on Friday said they have determined the car that was found buried in the yard of a multi-million dollar home was reported stolen over 30 years ago.The car was discovered Thursday morning by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton, police said in a news release. Cadaver dogs alerted to possible human remains but none had been found so far, according to Atherton police Cmdr. Daniel Larsen. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department is also assisting in the investigation.Police said the vehicle was buried approximately four or five feet into the ground, likely sometime in...
Wreckage of missing airplane carrying German fitness mogul Rainer Schaller reportedly found off the coast of Costa Rica
The McFit founder's airplane went missing on Friday after departing the Mexican city of Palenque. His partner and children were also on the plane.
Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft
Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
KEYT
Former US Capitol Police officer on trial for allegedly telling rioter to delete evidence related to attack
A former US Capitol police officer on trial for allegedly telling a January 6, 2021, rioter to delete evidence related to the attack also told the rioter he thought some of the “agitators” that day were Antifa, according to prosecutors. A day after the attack, officer Michael Riley...
Bodies of adult and child found in sea in search for missing gym millionaire Rainer Schaller after private plane crash
THE bodies of an adult and a child have been found at sea in a search for missing millionaire Rainer Schaller and his family after their private plane crashed off the coast of Costa Rica. Officials made the tragic find during a search for the McFit founder, 53, his girlfriend,...
Modesto police say two people found dead outside of a home
MODESTO -- Two people found dead Thursday outside of a Modesto home have been identified. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, at around 1:45 p.m, deputies responded to a call in the 1500 block of Imperial Avenue in Modesto on the report of a person who was shot. While driving to the scene, deputies received another call reporting that someone had shot their mother. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found an injured man outside of the home, lying near the road. A woman was also found in the front yard of the home. Both people were pronounced dead at the scene. On Saturday, the Stanislaus Sheriff's Office identified the man as 29-year-old Derek Pimental. He reportedly shot the maternal grandmother of one of his children before shooting himself, according to a public information officer.The woman was identified as 55-year-old Lisa Flores.Deputies say there was another woman and an infant inside the home at the time of the incident. They weren't injured, but were taken to the hospital as a precaution. Detectives have taken over the investigation. An autopsy on those who were killed will reveal their causes of death.
KEYT
South Korea arrests former top officials over 2020 killing
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s former defense minister and coast guard chief have been arrested over their alleged involvement in covering up facts and distorting the circumstances surrounding North Korea’s killing of a South Korean fisheries official in 2020 near the rivals’ tense sea border. The arrests Saturday came as the government of conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol expands investigations into the 2020 killing and another border incident in 2019 that prompted criticism that Seoul’s previous liberal administration improperly appeased the North to improve ties. The opposition liberal Democratic Party claims the investigations are being driven by Yoon’s political vendetta against his predecessor Moon Jae-in.
KEYT
Nearly 300 rescued migrants reach southern Italian port
ROME (AP) — Nearly 300 migrants disembarked have disembarked in the southern Italian port of Taranto after being rescued at sea in five different operations by a ship operated by the humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders. Rescuers said on Saturday that about one half of the 293 rescued migrants were unaccompanied minors. The humanitarian organization said that the migrants had endured “harrowing journeys, abuse, and detention in Libya,” before they set out.
KEYT
French police probe multiple cuts of major internet cables
LE PECQ, France (AP) — French police say they’re investigating multiple cuts to fiber-optic cables in France’s second-largest city. Operators said the cables link Marseille to other cities in France and Europe and that internet and phone services were severely disrupted. The disruptions this week were a taste of what analysts warn could be far larger problems in other cases if cables are systematically attacked. The cable operator said the attacks were simultaneous and on multiple spots of its fiber network near Marseille. Photos showed multiple cables completely severed. Marseille police said Friday that it and local gendarmes are investigating multiple breakages to cables on the city’s outskirts.
KEYT
Auschwitz survivor and Sinti and Roma advocate dies at 98
BERLIN (AP) — Zilli Schmidt, a survivor of the Auschwitz and Ravensbrueck concentration camps, has died at 98. She had become a vocal advocate for the recognition of the Nazi genocide of Sinti and Roma. Schmidt died Friday, according to the foundation of Berlin’s Holocaust memorial. The organization said she “leaves behind a deep void” as one of the last survivors of the Sinti and Roma genocide. Born to a Sinti family in the eastern German state of Thuringia, Schmidt was sent to a concentration camp in 1942. Large parts of her family were murdered at Auschwitz in 1944. In 2021, she received the Federal Cross of Merit, which recognizes those who have made notable contributions to German society.
KEYT
Report: Mass grave of IS victims found in Syria’s Palmyra
BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s state news agency says a mass grave was discovered in the historic town of Palmyra, with bodies of victims of the militant Islamic State group, which had controlled the area for a period several years ago. SANA said on Friday that the mass grave was found near the second-century Roman amphitheater. It says remains of 12 people were taken to hospital morgues for identification before they can be handed over to their families. IS was in control of Palmyra in 2015-2016 and killed scores of people there before they were evicted from the town that is a UNESCO world heritage site. Syrian government troops have been in control of the town since early 2017 .
KEYT
Italian coast guard finds bodies of 2 minors on migrant boat
ROME (AP) — Italy’s coast guard says it has found two dead minors on a migrant boat carrying nearly 40 people in the Mediterranean Sea, and a search is under way for a woman reported missing from the vessel. A coast guard statement said 36 people were found alive on the boat, which had been reportedly disabled by an explosion, in waters off Malta. It was not immediately clear how the minors had died or where the boat had left from. The statement said a Tunisian fishing boat informed the coast guard earlier Friday that the migrants were in difficulty within Malta’s search-and-rescue zone. In accordance with Maltese authorities, the Italian coast guard dispatched a motorboat to their aid.
