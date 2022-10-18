Read full article on original website
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
France to leave energy treaty criticized by climate groups
BRUSSELS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says France will become the latest European Union country to leave an energy agreement which climate groups claim is being used by the fossil fuel industry to legally challenge environmental measures. The Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) entered into force in 1998 to protect foreign investment in the energy sector. Climate nongovernmental organizations have been calling for a mass EU withdrawal from the treaty. Italy has already quit the ECT while Spain and the Netherlands have also announced similar plans.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Former Chinese leader Hu Jintao unexpectedly led out of room as Party Congress comes to a close
China’s former top leader, Hu Jintao, was unexpectedly led out of Saturday’s closing ceremony of the Communist Party Congress, in a moment of drama during what is typically a highly choreographed event. Hu, 79, was seated in a prominent position at the front table in the Great Hall...
Australia flags new corporate penalties for privacy breaches
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has proposed tougher penalties for companies that fail to protect customers’ personal data after two major cybersecurity breaches left millions vulnerable to criminals. Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said Saturday the penalties for serious breaches of the Privacy Act would increase from 2.2 million Australian dollars ($1.4 million) now to AU$50 million ($32 million) under amendments to be introduced to Parliament next week. A company could also be fined the value of 30% of its revenues over a defined period if that amount exceeded AU$50 million ($32 million). Since Parliament last sat, unknown hackers have stolen personal data from customers of Australia’s largest health insurer and second-largest wireless telecommunications carrier.
Pakistan taken off watch list for terror funding, laundering
ISLAMABAD (AP) — An international watchdog says it’s removing Pakistan from its so-called “gray list” of countries that do not take full measures to combat money laundering and terrorism financing. The announcement on Friday was quickly welcomed by the country’s prime minister and other government officials. The Financial Action Task Force said Pakistan made “significant progress” in improving its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing policies. Being on the gray list can scare away investors and creditors, hurting exports, output and consumption. It also can make global banks wary of doing business with a country.
Guinea junta agrees with bloc to hold vote in early 2025
CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — West African regional mediators have reached a deal with Guinea’s military leader to organize new elections by January 2025. The announcement late Friday is the latest deal negotiated by the regional bloc known as ECOWAS after a spate of coups in West Africa. ECOWAS previously reached agreements with both Mali and Burkina Faso, though the latter has now been thrown into doubt after a second coup this year. In Guinea, Col. Mamady Doumbouya overthrew the country’s president of a decade back in September 2021. It’s taken more than a year to reach an agreement with his government. The two-year plan starts in January, with elections by early 2025.
EXPLAINER: Why the British public is not choosing its leader
LONDON (AP) — Observers of Britain’s governing structure can be forgiven for scratching their heads in recent weeks as they watch the country reel through a succession of prime ministers without holding an election. While the opposition Labour Party is demanding an election, the governing conservatives are pushing on with choosing another prime minister from within their own ranks, which they have the right to do because of the way Britain’s parliamentary democracy works.
Ex-Pakistani PM Khan challenges disqualification from office
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A spokesman says former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has challenged an election commission ruling disqualifying him from holding public office for five years. The challenge in court Saturday came a day after the commission found that Khan illegally sold state gifts and concealed assets as premier. The ruling disqualified Khan under Pakistani law from holding public office for five years and he lost his seat in parliament automatically. The commission’s decision deepened lingering political turmoil in the impoverished Islamic country struggling with a spiraling economy, food shortages and the aftermath of unprecedented floods this summer that killed 1,725 people.
Official document describes scale of abuses in Ethiopia war
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Dozens of women and girls have been raped and hundreds of civilians killed during fighting in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region. That’s according to an official document prepared by Tigray’s regional Emergency Coordination Centre and seen by The Associated Press. It states that about 40 girls and women between ages 13 and 80 were raped in the town of Sheraro in northwestern Tigray. The document does not say who is believed to be responsible for the sexual violence or when it occurred. The internal document reports 159 individuals have been shot dead in the Tahtay Adiyabo, Dedebit and Tselemti areas of Tigray. A conflict between Ethiopian and Tigray forces started nearly two years ago.
U.S.-bound migration from Venezuela plunges under new policy
MEXICO CITY (AP) — U.S. and Mexican officials say far fewer Venezuelans entered the United States in the first week of a U.S. policy to expel them to Mexico without a chance to seek asylum. Biden administration officials said Friday that about 150 Venezuelans are crossing the border from Mexico daily, down from about 1,200 before the policy was announced. A top Mexican diplomat said separately that Venezuelans entering the U.S. fell 90%, in line with the U.S. government’s numbers. He says the number of Venezuelans crossing the dangerous Darien Gap on the most popular route to the United States dropped 80%.
Iran protests trigger solidarity rallies in US, Europe
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chanting crowds marched in the streets of Berlin, Washington DC and Los Angeles on Saturday in a show of international support for demonstrators facing a violent government crackdown in Iran, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of that country’s morality police. On the U.S. National Mall, thousands of women and men of all ages — wearing green, white and red, the colors of the Iran flag — shouted in rhythm. “Be scared. Be scared. We are one in this,” demonstrators yelled, before marching to the White House. “Say her name! Mahsa!” The demonstrations, put together by grassroots organizers from around the United States, drew Iranians from across the Washington D.C. area, with some travelling down from Toronto to join the crowd. In Los Angeles, home to the biggest population of Iranians outside of Iran, a throng of protesters formed a slow-moving procession along blocks of a closed downtown street. They chanted for the fall of Iran’s government and waved hundreds of Iranian flags that turned the horizon into a undulating wave of red, white and green.
UN demands end to violence in Haiti, sanctions gang leader
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution demanding an immediate end to violence and criminal activity in Haiti and imposing sanctions on a powerful gang leader. The United States and Mexico drafted the resolution, but had delayed the vote until Friday so they could revise the text to gain more support from council members. They succeeded in getting approval from all 15 nations. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said immediately after the vote that the resolution was a first step to help the Haitian people and a second resolution is being prepared to help restore security to the crisis-wracked Caribbean nation.
Protest against Iranian regime draws thousands in Berlin
BERLIN (AP) — Tens of thousands of people gathered in Germany’s capital Saturday to show solidarity with antigovernment protesters in Iran, where a movement sparked by the death of a woman in the custody of morality police has evolved into a challenge to the Islamic Republic. Berlin police...
Nearly 300 rescued migrants reach southern Italian port
ROME (AP) — Nearly 300 migrants disembarked have disembarked in the southern Italian port of Taranto after being rescued at sea in five different operations by a ship operated by the humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders. Rescuers said on Saturday that about one half of the 293 rescued migrants were unaccompanied minors. The humanitarian organization said that the migrants had endured “harrowing journeys, abuse, and detention in Libya,” before they set out.
Stay or go: Palestinians in Lebanon plunged into poverty
BEIRUT (AP) — Nasser Tabarani, a Palestinian refugee living in Lebanon, has tried twice to migrate by sea to a better life in Europe but was detained by troops and brought back to shore. He says he’d do it again since life has become unlivable for most Palestinians in crisis-hit Lebanon. The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees said on Friday that Lebanon’s economic meltdown has plunged into poverty as many as 93% of Palestinians living in camps across the tiny Mideast country — or in overcrowded housing outside the camps. It says many risk their lives in search of a better future abroad. UNRWA appealed for $13 million in aid that would enable it to provide much-needed cash assistance to the refugees.
French police probe multiple cuts of major internet cables
LE PECQ, France (AP) — French police say they’re investigating multiple cuts to fiber-optic cables in France’s second-largest city. Operators said the cables link Marseille to other cities in France and Europe and that internet and phone services were severely disrupted. The disruptions this week were a taste of what analysts warn could be far larger problems in other cases if cables are systematically attacked. The cable operator said the attacks were simultaneous and on multiple spots of its fiber network near Marseille. Photos showed multiple cables completely severed. Marseille police said Friday that it and local gendarmes are investigating multiple breakages to cables on the city’s outskirts.
Report: Mass grave of IS victims found in Syria’s Palmyra
BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s state news agency says a mass grave was discovered in the historic town of Palmyra, with bodies of victims of the militant Islamic State group, which had controlled the area for a period several years ago. SANA said on Friday that the mass grave was found near the second-century Roman amphitheater. It says remains of 12 people were taken to hospital morgues for identification before they can be handed over to their families. IS was in control of Palmyra in 2015-2016 and killed scores of people there before they were evicted from the town that is a UNESCO world heritage site. Syrian government troops have been in control of the town since early 2017 .
