What Was the Reason Behind Netflix Canceling Meghan Markle’s First Animated Series as a Producer, ‘Pearl’?

Meghan Markle Gets Candid About Her Kids Joining Entertainment Industry, Says “They’re part of a legacy”
Meghan Markle was once a significant face of the famous legal drama series Suits for more than 100 episodes. She got her signature role as Rachel Zane in 2011 but gave up her career in television in 2018. Because the former actress found herself entangled in a beautiful love story with Prince Harry, so she left everything behind to start a life with her husband and became Duchess of Sussex in May 2018. Now she is carrying on a happy life in California with Duke Harry and two beautiful kids, Archie and Lilibet.
Deal or No Deal: Meghan Markle Voices How ‘Beauty’ Precedes ‘Brain’ in The Industry With Paris Hilton on Archetypes
Archetypes by the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has once again brought us some major insights into her life. The podcast session took off its wings in the previous week for her amazing session with the Bollywood Megastar Deepika Padukone. This Tuesday she had Paris Hilton, The Simple Life star, and Claire Malone, a prestigious staff writer at New Yorker gracing the show. In a one-hour-long podcast, the trinity broke down some labels of “Bimbo” and “Dumb Blonde”.
Meghan Markle Breaks Silence on Netflix Docuseries, Says “It may not be the way we would have told it”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are under fire due to their docuseries that is scheduled to release on Netflix. The show made under Archewell Productions was supposed to go live later this year in December. However, after facing flak for season five of The Crown, the American streaming service has decided to postpone it to the next year.
“I had a crush on this boy named..” – Meghan Markle Spills Beans About Her Childhood in Her Recent Podcast Episode
Meghan Markle is having a blast in her Spotify episode Archetypes. She has done a remarkable job while trying to break down all the stereotypes and labels that hold women back in modern society. The Duchess of Sussex has hosted the likes of Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling, Margaret Cho, Lisa Ling, Jenny Slate, Constance Wu, and Deepika Padukone in her podcast so far.
Not Just the Royal Tag, Meghan Markle Has Also Dropped Her Real Name for an Uncanny Reason
Meghan Markle is not an unknown name in the world at the moment. The former actress has been gaining a lot of limelight due to the uncertainty looming over her and Prince Harry’s future with the royal family. Marrying into the royal household in May 2018 helped Meghan gain the title of the Duchess of Sussex and Her Royal Highness.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Might Spend $31K Per Year for Archie and Lilibet’s Education in the Future
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not leaving any stone unturned to bring up their two children, Archie and Lilibet, in the best way possible. Despite their separation from the royal family, the Sussexes are ensuring all the luxuries for their children. Their $14 million lavish house in Montecito is proof of the same. It is now revealed that the couple is searching for a grand school for their two children. Lilibet is quite young but Archie is excepted to start his school soon as he will be turning four in May next year.
Meghan Markle Reveals That She Apologised to Paris Hilton For ‘judging’ Her
Appearances are often deceptive. Going otherwise another famous proverb, we often judge the book by its cover. However, as humans, we all commit mistakes but our strength lies in admitting one’s faults while moving ahead forward. Meghan Markle is no exception. The Duchess who is the living manifestation of vigor and strength ate a humble pie while speaking of Paris Hilton. Here is what happened.
A Month After Royal Backlash, Meghan Markle Finally Opens Up About Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last on September 08 at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland and things have only gotten difficult for Meghan Markle since then. For the past month, the Duchess of Sussex has been subjected to extensive trolling and criticism. Royal experts and monarchists have been recalling all the incidents where the Queen was hurt by Meghan’s actions.
Meghan Markle Reveals Her Go-To TV Show Stars Sydney Sweeny and No It’s Not ‘Euphoria’
Before her marriage to Prince Harry and the royal title of Duchess, Meghan Markle was known as a remarkable actress. Being in the entertainment industry for over a decade, Markle featured in a lot of shows including Deal or No Deal, Remember Me, The Candidate, Anti-Social, and many others. However, it is the legal drama Suits that helped the California-born gain a reputation in the fraternity.
Royal Experts Claim How Being “Duke and Duchess makes no difference” for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Deal
A lot is being said and speculated about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix. Following their exit from the royal family as working members, the Sussexes signed a contract with the American streaming giant to produce content including fiction, documentaries, docuseries, animated shows, and kids’ programs.
Fans Call Out Taylor Swift’s Latest Midnights Album for Snubbing Lana Del Rey in the Most Meghan Markle and Oprah Way
There are no two ways to the fact that Taylor Swift is a musical maestro. Her music is impactful to the point that it seems enchanting. Not only is the 11-time Grammy-winning artist a great singer but a brilliant songwriter. And any time that Taylor Swift drops an album even if it’s a re-recorded version of her old songs, the internet is set ablaze.
Throwback to When Anne Hathaway Wanted to Be Friends With Meghan Markle
The year was 2018. In the timeline of the British Royal Family, it was a festive season. In May of that year, the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took place. Shortly after their nuptials, the internet blew up as news of the new bride going through Royal training with the Queen surfaced. For the entire world watching, it reminded us of the Anne Hathaway scene from The Princess Diaries.
Back When Meghan Markle’s ‘Deal or No Deal’ Co-Model Chrissy Teigen Joked about Being ‘Princess Harry’
In the early 2000s, former American actress Meghan Markle reached the pinnacle of her career. The then-star attained many coveted titles, such as the most Googled actress and so on. All of it was due to her most notable role as Rachel Zane in Suits. However, apart from it, there are yet many more shows and movies by Markle that have some unforgettable memories etched to date. Do you remember the briefcase girl in Deal or No Deal?
After Adidas, Luxury Brand Balenciaga Cuts Ties With Billionaire Rapper Kanye West, Following a Spree of Controversies
Is Kanye West facing the consequences of his actions? The celebrity had always been a believer in practicing his freedom of speech and expression. That thought has been majorly opposed by people who draw a line between the right to speak and the right to offend. And that has been evident through the ever-increasing list of West’s foes.
When Sadie Sink revealed The Reason Why She Felt ‘little different’ From Majority of Her ‘Generation’
After Stranger Things skyrocketed her entire acting career so far, Sadie Sink has become one of the most sought-after stars of the year. The 21-year-old is now looked up to as one of the Gen z icons of the era. However, as her words once suggested, Sadie does not think she belongs here. Were you aware of this before?
“Everything is temporary” – Meghan Markle Gives a Note About Her Podcast and Her Vision About It
Within less than two months of its release, Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast Archetypes has become one of the most talked-about shows. The podcast is all about Meghan Markle discussing the various stereotypes and troops that label women and hold them back from achieving greater heights in their personal and professional life.
“Not many people have asked if I’m okay” – Back When Meghan Markle Opened Up About her Unattended Struggles Of Pregnancy
Any woman, may it be the Duchess of Sussex or a normal mother, has a tough time experiencing motherhood, at least for the first time. All they need is care, immense support, and someone to nurture their needs as they nurture the newborn. However, being deprived of the same, Meghan Markle once opened up about being left unattended during a time like pregnancy.
Was Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool Really in Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘Doctor Strange 2’?
Marvel Cinematic Universe never fails to surprise its fans, be it with its incredible films or unexpected cameo scenes. Every Marvel project is a celebrated affair, and fans can’t seem to get enough of the top-class movies the franchise releases. As we all know, Doctor Strange is one of the most loved characters from the MCU, only to be rivaled by Iron Man or the recent entry of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool.
Man of Steel Henry Cavill Softens Up With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso on Recent Getaway
Henry Cavill has become one of the most admired stars in Hollywood, recently. Though he has a bright career right now, his personal life seems even brighter. The actor is dating Hollywood executive, Natalie Viscuso. Recently, the cameras spotted this couple when they were returning from their date, sharing a romantic gesture.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Once Tried to Ban Violent Video Games Before Starring in One
From being a professional bodybuilder to the Governor of California, and the part where he became a blockbuster actor, Arnold Schwarzenneger has done a lot. And all the fields that he has stepped into, he does not fall short of being the best. When he was a bodybuilder, Arnold Schwarzenegger was considered to be the greatest of all time falling short of only Ronnie Coleman.
