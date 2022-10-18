ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
Lizzo showed off some pieces from Yitty’s new collection entitled Pet Me on her Instagram. The new collection features a wide range of items made of a plush faux-fuzzy fabric including maxi dresses and cozy onesies. The “Good As Hell” songstress cuddled up and modeled multiple jumpsuits along with maxi dresses and robes, all while barefoot. The cozy line is available now on the Yitty website, just in time for the holidays. The star’s first few outfits consisted of a hoodie and matching comfy flared sweatpants in red, gray, black and pink with heart shaped pockets on the butt. The flutist twerked and...
Ellen DeGeneres is coming back to our screens, but this time on Youtube! According to E! News, the series will be called About Time For Yourself... with Ellen, and it comes just 5 months after The Ellen Show came to an end. The show will follow Ellen as finds hobbies to entertain herself while being unemployed, and will contain 8 episodes to start showing Ellen learning hobbies such as crocheting, bird watching and making cards. The series description says:
It's the world's most famous salad dressing - the one that figured into the Olivia Wilde/Jason Sudeikis/Harry Styles debacle. To recap: according to former family nanny Erika Genaro, Jason walked in on Olivia making a salad with that "special dressing" for Harry - and ended up lying under the car in an attempt to stop her from leaving the house. And the world wanted to know: what was this incredible dressing?

