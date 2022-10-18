Lizzo showed off some pieces from Yitty’s new collection entitled Pet Me on her Instagram. The new collection features a wide range of items made of a plush faux-fuzzy fabric including maxi dresses and cozy onesies. The “Good As Hell” songstress cuddled up and modeled multiple jumpsuits along with maxi dresses and robes, all while barefoot. The cozy line is available now on the Yitty website, just in time for the holidays. The star’s first few outfits consisted of a hoodie and matching comfy flared sweatpants in red, gray, black and pink with heart shaped pockets on the butt. The flutist twerked and...

