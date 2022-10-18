Read full article on original website
Agar Agar release new single “The Visit”
Photo Credit: Erwan Fichou. ‘The duo proved themselves an act to watch in 2018 thanks to Bultheel’s electronic shoegaze instrumental and Cappagli’s evocative vocals’. – FACT Magazine. ‘Clara Cappagli and Armand Bultheel are pushing the electronic scene in interesting directions with their haunting melodies and infectious...
Brave James shares new tune, ‘Spaceship’
“Heavyweight alt-pop meets a form of shoegaze dominated by walls of vocals”. “It’s on the money, influenced by the Beach Boys, Take 6, James Blake and Bjork”. London-based, non-binary singer-songwriter Brave James today drops their new single, ‘Spaceship’. The multidisciplinary artist’s new offering is drenched in funk-inspired...
piri & tommy release debut project, ‘froge.mp3’
Piri & tommy release debut project, froge.mp3, on Polydor Records. Featuring latest single ‘on & on’, focus track ‘say it’, & more. “Ambition and reinvention…reimagining classic UK club genres for a new, passionate generation of ravers” NME. “Pure musical escapism…both suspends and turns back...
