Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
The Stop-Motion Animation Master Is Back to Scare Your Kids
It’s been thirteen years since the last film from acclaimed stop-motion animation auteur Henry Selick, but that all changes on October 21, when he makes his grand return to theaters with Wendell & Wild.Premiering one week later on Netflix, the director of The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline’s first feature since 2009 is a recognizably dark and weird fable about a punk-rock orphan named Kat (Lyric Ross) who strives to resurrect her deceased parents with the aid of two demons, Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Jordan Peele), who yearn to break free from their underworld domain in order to construct...
FRENSHIP Releases New Single “Songs For the Weekend”
October 21, 2022, Indie pop duo FRENSHIP are thrilled to release their new single “Songs For the Weekend” that is out now. FRENSHIP says, “Songs for The Weekend came about last winter at Brett’s lake house in Idaho. He was backing up his car and it has this great backup tone/sound, kind of like a high pitched hum. I became a little obsessed with it so we recorded it on my phone and threw it into the session and the song was born. You can hear this sound at the beginning of the song and throughout the choruses.
Fraser T Smith releases new single under his Future Utopia moniker
Faser T Smith presents the latest offering under his. Future Utopia samples Queen Latifah’s 1989 hip-hop classic. Queen L is the multi-award-winning artist, producer and songwriter’s latest single and follows his recent collaboration with DJ Seinfeld. Pictured: Future Utopia. Fraser T Smith – the multi-award-winning, internationally acclaimed artist,...
Siouxsie And The Banshees – All Souls – Out Today
The new Siouxsie And The Banshees collection curated by Siouxsie is out today. ALL SOULS collates a selection of classic Siouxsie And The Banshees tracks with a sprinkling of rarities to create a 10 track Autumnal celebration. The album has been re-mastered at Abbey Road studios with Siouxsie overseeing the...
Brave James shares new tune, ‘Spaceship’
“Heavyweight alt-pop meets a form of shoegaze dominated by walls of vocals”. “It’s on the money, influenced by the Beach Boys, Take 6, James Blake and Bjork”. London-based, non-binary singer-songwriter Brave James today drops their new single, ‘Spaceship’. The multidisciplinary artist’s new offering is drenched in funk-inspired...
piri & tommy release debut project, ‘froge.mp3’
Piri & tommy release debut project, froge.mp3, on Polydor Records. Featuring latest single ‘on & on’, focus track ‘say it’, & more. “Ambition and reinvention…reimagining classic UK club genres for a new, passionate generation of ravers” NME. “Pure musical escapism…both suspends and turns back...
