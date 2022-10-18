October 21, 2022, Indie pop duo FRENSHIP are thrilled to release their new single “Songs For the Weekend” that is out now. FRENSHIP says, “Songs for The Weekend came about last winter at Brett’s lake house in Idaho. He was backing up his car and it has this great backup tone/sound, kind of like a high pitched hum. I became a little obsessed with it so we recorded it on my phone and threw it into the session and the song was born. You can hear this sound at the beginning of the song and throughout the choruses.

