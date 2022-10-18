Read full article on original website
Boston Host To Pay Fired Producer’s Salary
You don’t hear many inside baseball on-air conversations about management that don’t result in a firing. When you produce great ratings at the 5th highest revenue generating station in America, you get a little more leeway. Despite coming in as the 5th highest billing station in the country...
Todd Herman Signs With Radio America
Radio America has signed a new distribution and sales agreement with Todd Herman’s daily podcast and the debut of the weekly Todd Herman Radio Show, which will launch on Saturday November 5. For eight years, Herman was a talk radio host in Seattle on KTTH. During six years of...
Triton, Audacy Top Triton’s September Chart
Triton Digital’s September podcast ranker shows that Stitcher held onto its #1 spot on the report for the month with 57.6M Average Weekly Downloads and 14.5M Average Weekly Users. Audacy Podcast Network came in at #2 with 34M Average Weekly Downloads and 8.9M Average Weekly Users, followed by NPR...
