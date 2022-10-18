ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Radio Ink

Get The Latest Podcasting News

It’s time to improve your podcasting game. Stop sitting on the sidelines while your competitors grow their podcast listening and grab all the podcast cash sitting on the table. To learn from the very best you should be subscribing to our free Podcast Business Journal headlines. Sign up HERE.
Radio Ink

Hollis Partners With SiriusXM

SiriusXM has signed an agreement with The Rachel Hollis Podcast for the exclusive rights to distribute and sell advertising for the self-help podcast hosted by the three-time # 1 New York Times best-selling author. The Rachel Hollis Podcast features interviews with top performers in business, media, and lifestyle, as well...
Radio Ink

Skyview Touts Big Numbers

Skyview Networks says that over the past three weeks, its Technical Operations Center has facilitated a record number of broadcasts with nearly 710 games aired including MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL and NCAA football. The operations department managed more than 3,500 broadcast hours through its distribution, inventory management and production platforms.
Radio Ink

Triton, Audacy Top Triton’s September Chart

Triton Digital’s September podcast ranker shows that Stitcher held onto its #1 spot on the report for the month with 57.6M Average Weekly Downloads and 14.5M Average Weekly Users. Audacy Podcast Network came in at #2 with 34M Average Weekly Downloads and 8.9M Average Weekly Users, followed by NPR...
Radio Ink

Todd Herman Signs With Radio America

Radio America has signed a new distribution and sales agreement with Todd Herman’s daily podcast and the debut of the weekly Todd Herman Radio Show, which will launch on Saturday November 5. For eight years, Herman was a talk radio host in Seattle on KTTH. During six years of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy