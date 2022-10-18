Read full article on original website
Radio Ink
Radio Ink
Hollis Partners With SiriusXM
SiriusXM has signed an agreement with The Rachel Hollis Podcast for the exclusive rights to distribute and sell advertising for the self-help podcast hosted by the three-time # 1 New York Times best-selling author. The Rachel Hollis Podcast features interviews with top performers in business, media, and lifestyle, as well...
Radio Ink
Skyview Touts Big Numbers
Skyview Networks says that over the past three weeks, its Technical Operations Center has facilitated a record number of broadcasts with nearly 710 games aired including MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL and NCAA football. The operations department managed more than 3,500 broadcast hours through its distribution, inventory management and production platforms.
Radio Ink
Triton, Audacy Top Triton’s September Chart
Triton Digital’s September podcast ranker shows that Stitcher held onto its #1 spot on the report for the month with 57.6M Average Weekly Downloads and 14.5M Average Weekly Users. Audacy Podcast Network came in at #2 with 34M Average Weekly Downloads and 8.9M Average Weekly Users, followed by NPR...
Radio Ink
Todd Herman Signs With Radio America
Radio America has signed a new distribution and sales agreement with Todd Herman’s daily podcast and the debut of the weekly Todd Herman Radio Show, which will launch on Saturday November 5. For eight years, Herman was a talk radio host in Seattle on KTTH. During six years of...
