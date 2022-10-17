Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
The reasons patients do not receive anticancer drug prescriptions: study
Oral anticancer drugs are an increasingly prescribed form of treatment. However, studies found that 10 percent to 20 percent of patients never received the prescription, and New York-based researchers set out to discover why. Researchers from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Columbia University Irving Medical Center, both based in...
Office of Inspector General urges CMS to evaluate home-based telehealth
The HHS Office of Inspector General urged the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to evaluate how the use of telehealth affected the quality of home healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a Oct. 18 report to the Department of Health and Human Service, the OIG surveyed 400 home health...
CDC's push for quicker public health messaging faces obstacles
The CDC's new plan to accelerate its response to health threats and simplify public messaging is already facing roadblocks, Politico reported Oct. 21. CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD, announced the agency's plan for reforms Aug. 17, acknowledging that it had failed to respond effectively to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, two...
Joint Commission unveils new certification for perinatal care
The Joint Commission collaborated with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists to launch an Advanced Certification in Perinatal Care certification on Oct. 20. The new certification program outlines the latest research, evidence-based practices and guidance to improve quality and safety for pregnant and postpartum patients and newborns, with a focus on high-risk areas for maternal morbidity and mortality. The program begins Jan. 1 but is now available for pre-application, according to a news release shared with Becker's.
Toxic workplaces bad for mental, physical health
The U.S. surgeon general says that disrespectful or cutthroat workplaces could be hazardous to your health, according to an Oct. 20 report from The Wall Street Journal. Promoting a healthy workplace includes growth opportunities, work-life balance, and community, according to the report. The office of Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, MD, issued new guidance outlining how long hours, limited autonomy, and low wages can affect workers' health and organizational performance.
Once federal funds run out, Pfizer's vaccine may cost $110 per dose
With federal COVID-19 funds dwindling, Pfizer's vaccine may cost between $110 and $130 per dose once it is sold commercially, a company spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal in an Oct. 20 report. The vaccinemaker is still in discussions with insurance companies, but it expects the commercial rollout to happen...
New framework for workplace mental health, wellbeing
The U.S. surgeon general addressed quiet quitting, the "Great Resignation," and the shift in how Americans live and work while underscoring workplaces' functional role in promoting the health and well-being of workers and communities. An estimated 160 million people make up the U.S. workforce, and the average full-time worker can...
Health systems brace for 'twindemic' with calm confidence
As health system leaders confront the possibility of a COVID-19 and flu "twindemic" this year, they aren't focused on new strategies to handle a potential influx of patients. Instead, they're doubling down on what they know from their experience with the last four COVID-19 surges. Public health experts have feared...
7% of children hospitalized with COVID-19 have neurologic complications, large study finds
A new study involving more than 15,000 children hospitalized with COVID-19 found 7 percent experienced neurologic complications, such as seizures. The findings were published Oct. 20 in Pediatrics and are based on data from 15,137 patients hospitalized across 52 children's hospitals from March 2020 to March 2022. About 37 percent of children had a pre-existing complex chronic condition and 9.8 percent had at least one neurologic complex chronic condition.
85% of health facilities short on allied health workers
The vast majority of health facilities are experiencing a shortage of allied health workers, a survey released Oct. 20 found. AMN Healthcare, a healthcare staffing agency, surveyed 1,005 healthcare facilities — including hospitals, medical groups and home health providers — to craft the report. The respondents identified issues contributing to the short-staffing of allied health workers as well as steps healthcare facilities are taking to address it.
Sanford Health reducing staff to 'streamline leadership'
Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health is laying off an undisclosed number of staff, a decision the organization's top leader says is "to streamline leadership structure and simplify operations" in certain areas, the Argus Leader reported Oct. 19. Bill Gassen, president and CEO of Sanford Health, announced the decision in an...
67% of employers will make mental health top priority, survey says
Over the next three years, 67 percent of U.S. employers plan to make employee mental health and emotional well-being programs and solutions one of their top three priorities. Additionally, the number of employers that intend to offer designated mental health days could triple from the current rate of 9 percent to 30 percent in the next two years, according to an Oct. 20 report from global advisory firm WTW.
FDA, CDC authorize Novavax's COVID-19 booster
The CDC cleared a third vaccine-maker's COVID-19 booster for authorization in the U.S. on Oct. 19 following the FDA's vote. Novavax's monovalent booster is authorized for adults 18 and older, and the CDC said the decision offers another option for those who have completed the primary vaccination series but have not received a booster shot. It also could interest those who are wary of mRNA-based vaccines, like Pfizer's and Moderna's shots, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said in a statement.
New student enrollment down for health professions, clinical sciences in 2022
U.S. workers and professionals are considering alternative options to formal higher education, and the number of students seeking degrees in healthcare reflects the downward trend of overall college enrollment. College enrollment continues to decline, down 1.1 percent overall from 2021 to 2022, marking a two-year decline of 3.2 percent since...
Hospital price transparency can help curb inflation: Viewpoint
HHS can reduce inflation in the healthcare industry by strictly enforcing hospital price transparency requirements, Cynthia Fisher, founder of advocacy group Patients Right Advocate, wrote in an opinion for The Hill published Oct. 21. Ms. Fisher wrote that HHS can follow President Joe Biden's directive to combat rising drug costs...
IU School of Medicine breaks ground on $230M medical education, research building
Indiana University School of Medicine broke ground in downtown Indianapolis on a $230 million medical education and research building. Plans call for an 11-story structure and more than 326,000 gross square feet to address the university's growing instructional and research needs, according to an Oct. 19 news release. The facility...
CMS unveils 340B hospital payment plan after court battle
CMS will pay 340B hospitals at average sales price plus 6 percent — rather than average sales price minus 22.5 percent — for all calendar year 2022 drug claims with modifier "JG," the American Hospital Association said Oct. 20. The announcement comes after a federal judge ruled Sept....
Fellows call for interventional cardiology matching system
Interventional cardiology is the last subspecialty within cardiology to not use a match system to place fellows into programs, and it's time to change that, an article by TCTMD said on Oct. 19. The current system of individual applications has led to trainees dealing with high-stress, undergoing ultimatum-style interviews where...
Gov. DeSantis: Florida will not mandate COVID-19 vaccines for children
Following confusion about a CDC panel's vote to recommend COVID-19 vaccines for children's immunization schedules, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state will not mandate the shots for its pediatric population. "As long as I'm around and as long as I'm kicking and screaming, there will be no COVID show...
9 recent health system innovation projects, investments
Health systems have been making big investments in tech and spinoff companies and launching other innovation initiatives in 2022. Here are nine innovation moves Becker's has covered since Sept. 16:. 1. Minneapolis-based Allina Health launched hospital-at-home company Inbound Health with a $20 million investment Oct. 18. 2. Cleveland Clinic and...
