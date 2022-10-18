ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Crusader Newspaper

Pop & Path celebrate Safe Schools Week

The Gary Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Project Outreach and Prevention (POP), Positive Approach to Teen Health (PATH), and the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP) will in honor of National SafeSchools Week host a Gun Safety Rally including an All-Star basketball game with Project Swish from Chicago.
GARY, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Publicist and media consultant honored by the Cook County Board of Commissioners for his 30 plus years of service

Resolution read aloud for the career of Sean Howard. Commissioners’ Sims, Lowry, Deer Daley, and Miller all expressed their appreciation for Howard’s career and philanthropy. Deborah Sims- Cook County Commissioner of the 5th District- along with Board President Toni Preckwinkle and the full Cook County Board of Commissioners...
COOK COUNTY, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Cyber security expert addressed Gary Chamber luncheon

The Gary Chamber of Commerce members attending the recent luncheon had the benefit of hearing from a nationally recognized leader in cyber security. The featured guest speaker was Katrina Terry, CEH, Lionfish Cyber Security. Terry’s speech provided timely information as it was a day ahead of the Oct. 11 White...
GARY, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Pritzker and Bailey spar over schools, DCFS

Republican candidate state Sen. Darren Bailey and incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker debated for the final time on Tuesday night – October 18, with the November election less than a month away. The candidates discussed several topics, including crime, Chicago, and the performance of the Department of Child and Family...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

YWCA of NWI Hosts “Sold Out” Circle Of Friends Gala

This past weekend, the YWCA of NWI hosted its annual Circle of Friends Gala at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, and the circle of friends and supporters was larger than ever. The pandemic forced organizers to hold the event virtually the past two years, so the anticipation of this in-person occasion was high. Hundreds attended in support of the organization, which champions women empowerment and the elimination of racism. The gala was hosted by celebrities Samantha Chatman of ABC 7 Chicago and her father, DJ Sam Chatman of 95.1 FM Chicago Club Steppin’.
GARY, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Families in Chicago #ChalkTheVote at Logan Square train station, create chalk Art with messages urging parents to vote

National #ChalkTheVote Week of Action Part of ParentsTogether #FamilyVote Campaign. This Sunday, October 23rd, at 3pm CT, families, parents, and kids in Chicago will gather at the Logan Square train station to #ChalkTheVote, as part of a national Get out the Vote effort in which families will spread inspirational messages and important voting information in their neighborhoods.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Attorney General Raoul announces over $360,000 settlement with Stepan Company over alleged air pollution

Chemical Manufacturer Also Required to Comply with Future Emission Checks. Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced a Will County Circuit Court judge entered a consent order with a chemical manufacturing company, over alleged environmental violations at its Elwood, Illinois facility. Through the consent order, Stepan Company agreed to pay a civil penalty in the amount of $360,725 and take steps to prevent future air pollution.
ELWOOD, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

the Chatter Box – Ima always gonna tell it

EDITOR’S NOTE: This column is published as political satire, street gossip and humor, and therefore should not be considered as fact. None of the items herein are collected by the news gathering staff of the Crusader Newspaper Group. Items forwarded to The Chatterbox are kept confidential unless otherwise re-quested by the author, in writing. For submissions please forward to: [email protected] Original photography and artwork are permitted. Thank you for reading!
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

The Chicago Freedom School’s Moments of Justice Gala raises $25,000

Ornate chandeliers hung from the Carter Chicago ceiling and shined brilliant warm light over Chicago Freedom School (CFS) educators, organizers, and staff. They were the first guests at Thursday’s (September 29) Moments of Justice Fundraising Gala, which was organized in part to honor CFS founder Mia Henry with the Legacy of Justice award. As the sun fell, past CFS fellows, sponsors, and welcomed guests, gathered in the open-walled venue and savored a night recognizing radical education, civic engagement and brilliance.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Pumpkin Pop Up 2022

Stateway Gardens Park(map) Join us on October 22nd for a special fall celebration where you’ll get to learn more about our community engagement and civic journalism work, including free trainings, workshops and other resources. This outdoor event will include warm drinks, tasty food and fall-themed activities, so bring your...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

The Future of “Green Jobs” looks strong

Recently, the U.S. Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, a monumental achievement – the largest of its kind ever – in combatting climate change for our nation and world. The bill includes significant measures to improve the country’s energy security and make meaningful progress in climate action. In addition, it will allow for the creation of new domestic clean-manufacturing jobs.
GARY, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
910K+
Views
ABOUT

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy