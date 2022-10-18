Read full article on original website
Pop & Path celebrate Safe Schools Week
The Gary Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Project Outreach and Prevention (POP), Positive Approach to Teen Health (PATH), and the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP) will in honor of National SafeSchools Week host a Gun Safety Rally including an All-Star basketball game with Project Swish from Chicago.
Publicist and media consultant honored by the Cook County Board of Commissioners for his 30 plus years of service
Resolution read aloud for the career of Sean Howard. Commissioners’ Sims, Lowry, Deer Daley, and Miller all expressed their appreciation for Howard’s career and philanthropy. Deborah Sims- Cook County Commissioner of the 5th District- along with Board President Toni Preckwinkle and the full Cook County Board of Commissioners...
AKArama ‘Pearls with Purpose’ gala hosted at Museum of Science and Industry
Over 700 patrons of AKArama Foundation, Inc. were treated to an evening of dinner and dancing in support of the 41-year-old Foundation’s annual service activities on October 15. The evening included the awarding of almost $50,000 in scholarships for college, health fairs, voter registration events, career fairs, legal help,...
Cyber security expert addressed Gary Chamber luncheon
The Gary Chamber of Commerce members attending the recent luncheon had the benefit of hearing from a nationally recognized leader in cyber security. The featured guest speaker was Katrina Terry, CEH, Lionfish Cyber Security. Terry’s speech provided timely information as it was a day ahead of the Oct. 11 White...
Pritzker and Bailey spar over schools, DCFS
Republican candidate state Sen. Darren Bailey and incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker debated for the final time on Tuesday night – October 18, with the November election less than a month away. The candidates discussed several topics, including crime, Chicago, and the performance of the Department of Child and Family...
YWCA of NWI Hosts “Sold Out” Circle Of Friends Gala
This past weekend, the YWCA of NWI hosted its annual Circle of Friends Gala at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, and the circle of friends and supporters was larger than ever. The pandemic forced organizers to hold the event virtually the past two years, so the anticipation of this in-person occasion was high. Hundreds attended in support of the organization, which champions women empowerment and the elimination of racism. The gala was hosted by celebrities Samantha Chatman of ABC 7 Chicago and her father, DJ Sam Chatman of 95.1 FM Chicago Club Steppin’.
Evanston makes history by swearing in first Black woman police chief
The city of Evanston made history on October 10 after it swore in its first permanent woman police chief. In a packed room, Schenita Stewart was sworn in after an intense candidate search. Chief Stewart is also the first Black female police chief in the city’s 165-year history. Chief...
Families in Chicago #ChalkTheVote at Logan Square train station, create chalk Art with messages urging parents to vote
National #ChalkTheVote Week of Action Part of ParentsTogether #FamilyVote Campaign. This Sunday, October 23rd, at 3pm CT, families, parents, and kids in Chicago will gather at the Logan Square train station to #ChalkTheVote, as part of a national Get out the Vote effort in which families will spread inspirational messages and important voting information in their neighborhoods.
Mrvan hosts prominent Black Legislator with elected Gary officials
Congressman Frank Mrvan has a record of real results and accomplishments for the City of Gary and Northwest Indiana. From bringing back federal investments to listening to constituents every day and having an open door to help people in times of need, Frank has shown that he knows how to work with all levels of government to solve problems.
Collins to co-host panel discussion on SAFE-T Act with Rev. Dr. Michael L. Pfleger
State Senator Jacqueline Y. Collins is partnering with the Faith Community of Saint Sabina to host a panel discussion to address misinformation surrounding the SAFE-T Act at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Saint Sabina Church. “There has been a lot of misinformation surrounding the SAFE-T Act, and I...
Some rent prices are coming down in Illinois
After skyrocketing the past year, some rent prices appear to be coming down in Illinois. After declining by as much as 20% in Chicago and other urban metros at the height of the pandemic, rent prices began to soar. Jon Leckie, researcher for the website Rent.com, said the real estate...
Attorney General Raoul announces over $360,000 settlement with Stepan Company over alleged air pollution
Chemical Manufacturer Also Required to Comply with Future Emission Checks. Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced a Will County Circuit Court judge entered a consent order with a chemical manufacturing company, over alleged environmental violations at its Elwood, Illinois facility. Through the consent order, Stepan Company agreed to pay a civil penalty in the amount of $360,725 and take steps to prevent future air pollution.
Chicago Urban League to host Community Resource Fair on October 15
Get help with voter registration, driver’s license renewal, mental health concerns, vaccinations, financial literacy and much more. The Chicago Urban League is hosting a free Community Resource Fair on Saturday, October 15 from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at 4510 S. Michigan Avenue. The public is invited to take advantage of a variety of services and resources, including:
the Chatter Box – Ima always gonna tell it
EDITOR’S NOTE: This column is published as political satire, street gossip and humor, and therefore should not be considered as fact. None of the items herein are collected by the news gathering staff of the Crusader Newspaper Group. Items forwarded to The Chatterbox are kept confidential unless otherwise re-quested by the author, in writing. For submissions please forward to: [email protected] Original photography and artwork are permitted. Thank you for reading!
Chicago women journalists examine their progress in non-traditional media
Have more media outlets opened up more opportunities?. Women make up about 50% of American journalists, but barriers remain to retention and promotion in newsrooms across the country. Conventional wisdom has it that women leave the industry to have children, but Kristin Gilger, a professor at Arizona State University’s Walter...
The Chicago Freedom School’s Moments of Justice Gala raises $25,000
Ornate chandeliers hung from the Carter Chicago ceiling and shined brilliant warm light over Chicago Freedom School (CFS) educators, organizers, and staff. They were the first guests at Thursday’s (September 29) Moments of Justice Fundraising Gala, which was organized in part to honor CFS founder Mia Henry with the Legacy of Justice award. As the sun fell, past CFS fellows, sponsors, and welcomed guests, gathered in the open-walled venue and savored a night recognizing radical education, civic engagement and brilliance.
Pumpkin Pop Up 2022
Stateway Gardens Park(map) Join us on October 22nd for a special fall celebration where you’ll get to learn more about our community engagement and civic journalism work, including free trainings, workshops and other resources. This outdoor event will include warm drinks, tasty food and fall-themed activities, so bring your...
The Future of “Green Jobs” looks strong
Recently, the U.S. Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, a monumental achievement – the largest of its kind ever – in combatting climate change for our nation and world. The bill includes significant measures to improve the country’s energy security and make meaningful progress in climate action. In addition, it will allow for the creation of new domestic clean-manufacturing jobs.
Is Hobart Police Department guilty of racial profiling?
On or about the 8th of August 2022, the Gary NAACP Branch was contacted and requested to file a complaint against the Hobart, Indiana, Police Department. As the Legal Redress Investigator, I, Robert L. Buggs, received the call and provided the family with the forms necessary to begin an investigation.
Gary Theodore Roosevelt alumni pull weeds to beautify school grounds
Our school shouldn’t look this, David Bullock said Monday morning, pointing to a parking lot overtaken by weeds at Gary’s Roosevelt High School. Along a walkway to the building’s entrance, weeds and overgrown brush hid the door, nearly reaching the 2nd floor. But Bullock had a smile...
