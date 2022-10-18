Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Israel Keyes, a Cunningly Serial KillerSam H ArnoldAnchorage, AK
New Show, ‘Alaska Daily’, Shines Spotlight on Missing Native Alaskans. Is it Enough?Alaska Media News NetworkAlaska State
Best Steakhouses in Anchorage: A Deliciously Informative GuideThe Daily ScoopAnchorage, AK
Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Families Pack ‘Go Bags’ to be Ready for Natural DisastersGrant PerryAnchorage, AK
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage begins abatement of Centennial Campground
At 10:20 AM the fright train sound hit room 190 in Denali Montessori in Anchorage, as students acted out what to do in case of an Earthquake. Denali Montessori was one of over 110,000 participants in the Great Alaska Shakeout. A worldwide exercise that focuses on Earthquake education and emergency preparedness.
alaskasnewssource.com
City begins abatement process at Centennial Campground
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Campers remaining at Centennial Campground were ordered to pack up and leave Thursday as the city began the abatement process. Campers were notified on Oct. 4 they would have to move in just over two weeks. Teresa Adkins was among those packing up belongings on Thursday....
youralaskalink.com
New Aviation Program for AK Students
Students across Alaska now have the chance at a brighter future thanks to an aviation program. Your Alaska Link’s La’shawn Donelson shows us the new hangar that will help them reach their “sky-high” goals. Kids from rural Alaska are getting a chance to soar the skies...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Zoo in critical need of frozen fish donations
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Zoo put out a call for help Tuesday on social media, asking residents who might have some extra fish in their freezers to consider donating it. Curator Sam Lavin said that while the zoo turns to the community occasionally for donations, it’s been a...
Confronting rising bills and flat state funding, Alaska schools say they are at a fiscal cliff
This week, the Anchorage School District announced that it is considering the closure of six elementary schools amid a projected $68 million budget shortfall. Anchorage isn’t the only district facing a major fiscal problem. At the end of the last school year, Fairbanks closed three schools. In Juneau, the school board is considering whether to […] The post Confronting rising bills and flat state funding, Alaska schools say they are at a fiscal cliff appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
youralaskalink.com
Celebrating Alaska Day
A big parade stepped off in celebration of Alaska day in Sitka! Thanks to organizers of the annual Alaska day festival for sending us these photos. Your Alaska Link also stopped by the annual Youth and Elder conference in Anchorage, to see how folks there were marking “Alaska Day.”
alaskapublic.org
At the last saloon in a national park, order a drink from Daddy Long Legz | INDIE ALASKA
Michael George is a black, queer, nonbinary bartender in the tiny, historic town of McCarthy, Alaska. The town has less than 200 people during the busy summer months. Located in the heart of Wrangell-St. Elias National Park, it’s the last community to exist inside a U.S. national park. Michael’s dealt with loneliness, microaggressions, and direct homophobic attacks, but has now grown to love McCarthy because of its vibrant art scene.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Federation of Natives kicks off convention week with the AFN Tribal Conference
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A conference room in the Egan Center in downtown Anchorage was jam-packed on Wednesday, with even more people sitting alongside the walls. The Alaska Federation of Natives kicked off its convention week Wednesday with the AFN Tribal Conference. “A precursor to the AFN Convention with a...
alaskasnewssource.com
Red-Flag 23-1 provides international pilots with experience flying in high mountain regions
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Red-Flag Alaska 23-1 is back on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson this year. The first round of Red-Flag began on Oct. 6, featuring NATO partners, the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force, and the Royal New Zealand Air Force. “We can all come here, practice together, and really...
alaskasnewssource.com
Shock, sadness expressed by parents, teachers at Anchorage schools facing closures
Red-Flag 23-1 provides international pilots with experience flying in high mountain regions. Red-Flag 23-1 provides international pilots with experience flying in high mountain regions. Updated: 2 hours ago. The District says closing schools is more about increasing efficiencies than it is saving money. It says combining schools could also have...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage school closure recommendations goes beyond saving money, CFO says
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Chief Financial Officer for the Anchorage School District Jim Anderson said that potentially closing six elementary schools — which includes Abbott Loop, Wonder Park, Nunaka Valley, Klatt and Birchwood Elementary — won’t put a big dent in the projected $68 million budget deficit next year.
alaskalandmine.com
Fishing licenses provide additional evidence that Jennie Armstrong was ineligible to run for legislature
Last week, the Alaska Landmine reported that Jennie Armstrong, a Democrat running for the open West Anchorage House seat, had made statements on social media suggesting she did not meet residency requirements to run for the State House. The Alaska Constitution requires that legislative candidates reside in the state for three years prior to filing for office. To be eligible for her current race, Armstrong, a former resident of Louisiana, had to have begun her residency on or before June 1, 2019. However, in a string of Instagram posts dating back to 2019, Armstrong documented a road trip in Alaska in May of that year and stated that, after leaving the state late that month, she had moved to Alaska the weekend of June 8–a week after she would have had to begin her Alaska residency in order to be eligible for the current race.
alaskasnewssource.com
Two storms deliver strong winds and rain to Alaska this week with much colder air on the way
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While mild weather continues across Southcentral, high winds and heavy rain are moving into Southeast Alaska Tuesday night. Much of Southeast has already seen half an inch to more than 2 and a half inches of rain Tuesday, with heavy rain likely overnight and Wednesday. Flood...
Passing: Bert Cottle, former mayor of Valdez and Wasilla
Bert L. Cottle, former mayor of Valdez and also former mayor of Wasilla, has died, Must Read Alaska has learned. He passed early Wednesday morning. Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued a statement: “My family and I are sad to hear of the passing of our dear friend Bert Cottle. My administration is thankful for all the work Bert did for Alaska. Bert was truly one of the good guys. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Palmer business owners, residents discuss behavioral issues, loitering downtown
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A recent uptick of what people in the city of Palmer are calling “acute vagrancy” downtown prompted the city council to host a public discussion on the issue. On Friday, Palmer City Council members were joined by the Palmer Police Department, business owners, residents, and other community leaders in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District board room.
midnightsunak.com
Looming school closures expose the reality of a ‘balanced budget’
Adapted from The Midnight Sun Memo, a newsletter project from your humble Midnight Sun editor. For everyone who’s been asking about keeping up via email or how to support the work we’ve been doing here, we finally have an answer in this nifty newsletter… which comes with two free editions per week and extras for subscribers (though, as you might have learned from following this blog, the schedule can’t be entirely guaranteed). Sign up now!
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage man suspected of defrauding millions from Alaskans in affinity scam
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man is suspected of defrauding dozens of Alaskans out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi-like scheme, according to Alaska’s Division of Banking and Securities. On Oct. 14, the division issued its second interim temporary cease and desist order against Tycoon Trading LLC...
alaskasnewssource.com
A return to "normal" Fall weather
Anchorage police ask for help finding woman last seen in Turnagain Heights. Anchorage police ask for help finding woman last seen in Turnagain Heights. Rain will return to Anchorage overnight; but will taper off on Sunday. A more normal week lies ahead.
alaskapublic.org
Planes in 2 fatal Alaska crashes had holes in floats, NTSB reports
Federal investigators have found holes in the floats of two small planes that crashed on Alaska waterways in the past month, leaving both of their pilots dead. The National Transportation Safety Board released preliminary reports on the crashes Thursday. The information sheds new light on both the Sept. 25 Whiskey Lake crash near Skwentna that killed 67-year-old Anchorage woman Janell Rude and two dogs, and the Oct. 5 Chena Marina Airstrip crash near Fairbanks that killed 75-year-old wilderness guide Jerald Stansel.
kdll.org
Firewood available along Sterling Highway bypass as crews wrap summer work
Firewood from the Sterling Highway Milepost 45–60 Project is available for pick-up in Cooper Landing. Starting this week, the Alaska Department of Transportation said wood can be collected at the end of Langille Road between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Logs are about 20-feet long and come from excavation work on the highway bypass project, which is rerouting a 15-mile stretch of the Sterling Highway around Cooper Landing. DOT says people should bring a chainsaw and safety equipment, and that a four-wheel-drive vehicle is recommended to access the site.
Comments / 1