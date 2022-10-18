Read full article on original website
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
France 24
Netflix adds disclaimer to 'The Crown' after anger over story lines
The move came after one episode in the latest series showed the then Prince Charles plotting to oust his mother as monarch. The four currently available seasons of the show now appear on Netflix's website with the words: "Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign."
Ex-EastEnders actor Josephine Melville dies backstage after play
Actor had been appearing in a production of Nine Night at Nottingham Playhouse
After Reports Of "Terrifier 2" Making People Faint And Throw Up, People Shared What They Really Thought Of The Movie
"I'm good on dinner for tonight. I just need to go watch some Sesame Street or something."
