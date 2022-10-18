ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

France 24

Netflix adds disclaimer to 'The Crown' after anger over story lines

The move came after one episode in the latest series showed the then Prince Charles plotting to oust his mother as monarch. The four currently available seasons of the show now appear on Netflix's website with the words: "Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign."

