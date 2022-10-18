Read full article on original website
dbknews.com
North College Park community speaks out against Paint Branch development plans
Christina Toy alerted her neighborhood last summer when she saw a flyer that caught her eye. The College Park resident saw a paper for a community meeting about the development of Paint Branch Preserve North and South — roughly two dozen acres of wooded area along Paint Branch Trail in north College Park.
dbknews.com
Maryland volleyball swept by Northwestern, 3-0, in second-straight loss
Erin Engel serves during Maryland volleyball's 3-2 loss to Indiana on Sept. 25, 2022. (Rohan Pandit/The Diamondback) As the echo of squeaking sneakers cut through the murmur of a tamed Xfinity Center Pavilion crowd, Northwestern’s Temi Thomas-Ailara situated herself at the left pin, reached back and belted another kill past a depleted Maryland defense.
dbknews.com
Maryland football vs. Northwestern: How to watch and what to watch for
Rakim Jarrett dodges a tackle during Maryland football’s 54-10 victory over Virginia Tech at the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29, 2021. (Julia Nikhinson/The Diamondback) Opponent: Northwestern Wildcats (1-5, 1-2 Big Ten) Location: SECU Stadium, College Park, Maryland. Kickoff: 3:30p.m EST, Saturday, Oct. 22. Last Matchup: Oct. 24, 2020 in...
dbknews.com
Roman Hemby rumbles for 179 yards in Maryland football’s 31-24 win over Northwestern
Roman Hemby carries the ball during Maryland football's 31-24 win over Northwestern on Oct. 22, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) With Taulia Tagovailoa not starting at quarterback for the first time since late 2020, Maryland football turned to Roman Hemby. They repeatedly looked to the redshirt freshman, asking him to pound...
dbknews.com
Maryland field hockey can’t claim full regular season Big Ten title in 5-1 Penn State loss
Maryland field hockey reconvenes during its 1-0 victory over Michigan on Sept. 23, 2022. (Eric Robinson/The Diamondback) Maryland field hockey’s backfield was arguably its greatest strength through 15 games this season. The unit frequently stifled opposing offenses, allowing more than three goals in a game just once. For the...
dbknews.com
Maryland volleyball loses to Penn State, 3-1, ends three game winning streak
Sam Csire dives for a block during Maryland volleyball’s 3-1 loss to Penn State on Oct. 21, 2022. (Riley Sims/The Diamondback) With a match point opportunity in hand, Penn State’s Alexa Markley confidently sent a blazing attack through a vacant hole in a worn-down Maryland defense that glanced the court just before it sailed out of bounds.
dbknews.com
Stifling defense helps No. 8 Maryland men’s soccer beat Michigan State, 1-0
William Kulvik lifts a shot on goal during Maryland men's soccer's 1-0 win against Michigan State on Oct. 21, 2022. (Eric Robinson/The Diamondback) Maryland registered shot after shot as the clock wound down, struggling to find the back of the net for a second time in the match. However, the...
dbknews.com
Maryland volleyball returns to its home court on a three-game winning streak
Milan Gomillion during Maryland volleyball's 3-0 loss to Illinois on Oct. 7, 2022. (Riley Sims/The Diamondback) When Maryland volleyball walked off of its home court after being swept by Illinois on Oct. 7, its season looked like it was beginning to crumble. The Terps had just dropped their fifth-straight Big...
dbknews.com
Gloomy weather and academic pressures are affecting students’ motivation
A student walks across the University of Maryland campus on Oct 19. 2022. (Autumn Hengen/The Diamondback) Walking down the hallway in Harford Hall, there seem to be fewer conversations, and student life appears less lively than at the beginning of the year. Whether stressed out from midterms or staying inside...
