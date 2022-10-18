ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Maryland volleyball swept by Northwestern, 3-0, in second-straight loss

Erin Engel serves during Maryland volleyball's 3-2 loss to Indiana on Sept. 25, 2022. (Rohan Pandit/The Diamondback) As the echo of squeaking sneakers cut through the murmur of a tamed Xfinity Center Pavilion crowd, Northwestern’s Temi Thomas-Ailara situated herself at the left pin, reached back and belted another kill past a depleted Maryland defense.
Maryland football vs. Northwestern: How to watch and what to watch for

Rakim Jarrett dodges a tackle during Maryland football’s 54-10 victory over Virginia Tech at the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29, 2021. (Julia Nikhinson/The Diamondback) Opponent: Northwestern Wildcats (1-5, 1-2 Big Ten) Location: SECU Stadium, College Park, Maryland. Kickoff: 3:30p.m EST, Saturday, Oct. 22. Last Matchup: Oct. 24, 2020 in...
Maryland volleyball loses to Penn State, 3-1, ends three game winning streak

Sam Csire dives for a block during Maryland volleyball’s 3-1 loss to Penn State on Oct. 21, 2022. (Riley Sims/The Diamondback) With a match point opportunity in hand, Penn State’s Alexa Markley confidently sent a blazing attack through a vacant hole in a worn-down Maryland defense that glanced the court just before it sailed out of bounds.
