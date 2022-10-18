ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Aviation Program for AK Students

Students across Alaska now have the chance at a brighter future thanks to an aviation program. Your Alaska Link’s La’shawn Donelson shows us the new hangar that will help them reach their “sky-high” goals. Kids from rural Alaska are getting a chance to soar the skies...
youralaskalink.com

Legalization of Marijuana in AK Becoming Big Business

The legal buying and selling of marijuana is becoming big business in Alaska. As Your Alaska Link’s La’shawn Donelson shares— the marijuana industry is creating plenty of jobs in our state. Marijuana is a booming business. And the new report from the Alaska Department of Labor and...
