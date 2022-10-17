ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

kiss951.com

A Rare Restricted Species Of Frog Hitchhiked To North Carolina

While it looks harmless and even slightly cute this frog is not allowed in the state of North Carolina. It’s a Cuban Tree Frog which is considered invasive and therefore is a restricted species of frog in the state. The frog was found in the car of someone who had driven to North Carolina from Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Carolina’s aging population and the future

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina’s population is aging, and that demographic shift comes with shifting needs. A North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services report states that by 2028, 1 in 5 people in North Carolina will be 65 or older. The report says that by 2031, there will be more senior citizens in North Carolina than people under 18 years old.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
publicradioeast.org

country1037fm.com

Catfish Cover 1-95 In North Carolina After Wreck

Somehow it’s always strange things that end up strewn across the roadways after crashes. And this time, it was catfish that could be seen on I-95 in North Carolina after a wreck Tuesday. The crash occurred early this morning around 5:45 a.m. near Exit 61 for Wade-Stedman Road near Godwin. Luckily the driver of the truck was uninjured. But the 20,000 pounds of fish were sacrificed. The cleanup lasted several hours but all lanes are now open. If you were planning on eating catfish this week in North Carolina, you may not be anymore!
GODWIN, NC
Alina Andras

4 Stunning Beaches in North Carolina

There is no doubt that North Carolina has some of the most wonderful beaches in the state and if you live in this beautiful state or you have visited it at least once then you definitely can confirm this. And if you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing beaches in North Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
unc.edu

The 2022 Tar Heel Bus Tour hits the road

“This is my charge to you,” Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz said during last week’s University Day ceremony, addressing those in attendance who would be joining the 2022 Tar Heel Bus Tour. “I charge you to listen to the people of our state, engage with the towns and communities that our students call home.”
TAR HEEL, NC
CBS 17

Bobcat population in North Carolina increasing, wildlife officials say

(WGHP) — Officials with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission say the state’s bobcat population continues to increase. Over the last 50 years, the bobcat population has rebounded due to habitat restoration work and the NCWRC’s authorization of bobcat hunting and trapping season in all regions of NC. Bobcats are about twice the size of […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTV

Just 8 beautiful fall photos from around North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Breathe in, breathe out... Fall is here. The temperatures are getting cooler in your certified most accurate forecast and the leaves continue to change colors all over the Carolinas. Take a quick break with us and enjoy these beautiful autumn foliage sights. All photos featured were...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WITN

One Eastern North Carolina river is named River of the Year by American Rivers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - American Rivers is naming one of Eastern North Carolina’s rivers, ‘River of the Year’ on the eve of the Clean Water Act’s 50th anniversary. Though the Neuse River has been impacted by textile mill pollution and other manufacturing, government officials, environmental advocates, and community members have worked hard to create a healthier and happier waterway.
GREENVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

Oldest Ice Cream Store In North Carolina Is For Sale

According to WSOC-TV, a landmark Dairy Queen in west Charlotte has been listed for sale. The shop in west Charlotte was built in 1947. It’s the oldest franchise of the ice cream chain in North Carolina and the third oldest in the southeast. The store is at 2732 Wilkinson...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Mount Airy News

N.C. Granite has solid future, leader says

It’s quite unusual for a speaker at a meeting in Mount Airy to be introduced using French, but this occurred before an official of North Carolina Granite Corp. addressed a local Rotary Club this week. Yet regardless of the exact language used, the message conveyed by Denis Deshales was...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
nsjonline.com

Navy veteran jailed by NC judge for not wearing mask for jury duty

RALEIGH — A Navy veteran who showed up to the Harnett County Courthouse in Lillington to do his civic duty found himself being booked and jailed not long after. Gregory Hahn was jailed for 24 hours without bond by Superior Court Judge Charles Gilchrist for refusing to wear a mask during jury duty.
LILLINGTON, NC

