3 major manufacturing plants coming to the St. Louis area
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — "What an opportunity for this town to be doing that. This county to be doing that," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. An enthusiastic Governor Parson made the big announcement during a news conference Thursday. James Hardie, a top-notch manufacturing facility, will soon set up its...
921news.com
Missouri: Deer Firearm Season
The Missouri Firearms season opens for deer from November 12th through November 22nd. The season opens one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset. Only one antlered deer may be taken during the entire firearms season ( all portions combined). You may take only two antlered deer during the archery and firearms deer hunting seasons combined.
mymoinfo.com
Missouri’s Second-Ever Black Bear Season is Underway
(Bixby) A select number of Missouri residents, who were lucky enough to get their name drawn, are taking part in the Show-Me State’s second-ever black bear hunt right now. The season’s last day is Wednesday, October 26th. However, Iron County conservation agent Sarah Ettinger-Dietzel says the black bear...
kttn.com
Missouri Attorney General leads 19 state coalition in launching investigation into six major banks over ESG investing
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office and 18 other attorneys general have served six major American banks with civil investigative demands, which act as a subpoena, asking for documents relating to the companies’ involvement with the United Nations Net-Zero Banking Alliance. The banks under investigation include Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo. NZBA-member banks must set emissions reduction targets in their lending and investment portfolios to reach net zero by 2050. Missouri, Arizona, Kentucky, and Texas are leading states in this investigation.
Homesteaders Share Their Off-the-Grid Life in Northeast Missouri
There's a community of homesteaders that live practically in our backyard in northeast Missouri that many have never heard of. I think that's kind of the idea since they are an off-the-grid community. However, there's a new video that tells the story of how they live this unique lifestyle in a community in northeast Missouri.
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Missouri then you are definitely in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious pizzas made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records
Jon Turner isn’t shy about sharing his opinion. An associate professor at Missouri State University in Springfield, Turner’s personal social media is typically filled with articles he shares about education or about his research focus of four-day school weeks. But occasionally Turner dips into politics, especially after Attorney General Eric Schmitt began suing, subpoenaing and […] The post ‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MSHP Arrest Reports for October 21, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 38-year-old Daniel R. Leisen of Hughesville at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in Pettis County. He was suspected of aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. Leisen was taken to the Pettis County for a 24-hour hold. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Joel...
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Wild Turkey Population Continues to Drop
(Jefferson County) Missouri’s wild turkey population continues to decline each and every year and has been declining for a number of decades according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). John Winkelman is the host of the Scenic View on KJFF. He goes over how the MDC determines the...
adastraradio.com
USDA’s Livestock Assistance Program Hopes to Help Kansas, Missouri Ranchers Deal with Drought
UNDATED (HPM) – The drought affecting Kansas and Missouri has been severe enough to activate a livestock assistance program in many counties. Harvest Public Media reports that the program helps ranchers whose pastures have dried out. Ranchers in most of the counties in Kansas and half of Missouri’s counties have become eligible for the USDA’s livestock forage program, which makes cash payments to ranchers in counties affected by severe drought.
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Missouri were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
What IDs are now accepted at Missouri polling places?
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Board of Elections wants to remind voters of the photo ID requirements in order to cast a ballot in Missouri. The only acceptable IDs at polling places are a REAL ID, a driver’s license, a passport, a military ID, and a government ID. Those IDs must […]
Missouri Senate race spending slows after heated primary contests
Outside groups poured money into Missouri in the weeks leading up to the Aug. 2 U.S. Senate primary, with political action committees spending nearly $20 million on television ads boosting or tearing down candidates. Since then, they’ve all gone silent. Fall ad spending in the Senate showdown between Republican Eric Schmitt and Democratic nominee Trudy […] The post Missouri Senate race spending slows after heated primary contests appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kcur.org
Understanding the Missouri National Guard amendment vote
The Missouri National Guard answers directly to the state's Department of Public Safety, but voters could change that on Nov. 8. If approved, Amendment 5 would move the Missouri National Guard to its own department under the governor, like many other states. Steve Kraske, host of KCUR's Up To Date, spoke with retired Missouri National Guard Adjutant General Stephen L. Danner about the amendment.
Lesser-known Missouri fruit is thought to predict winter weather severity
Our cold snap this week is a strong reminder that Winter is coming. One fruit, native to Missouri, has a history of helping predict how rough the season will be.
abc17news.com
What manufacturing workers make in Missouri
Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
Columbia Missourian
Voters could open up Missouri’s marijuana market. New entrants would face challenges.
Missouri’s marijuana industry could soon open wide if voters approve a proposed amendment on the November ballot. Amendment 3 would legalize cannabis in the state for anyone 21 and older. Businesses that already have a medical marijuana license could apply to convert to a recreational license. And, 144 micro business licenses would be made available for smaller operators looking to enter the market.
Missouri auditor finds areas of concern in Conservation Department's IT practices
(The Center Square) – A report released by Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway gave the Missouri Department of Conservation’s data security a rating of “good” and recommended changes to improve its system. The rating is the second-highest and is given when audit results find the organization is...
Most of Missouri’s Land is Owned By One Company
When you think of a massive amount of land you probably assume which celebrity has the most but in Missouri, it's not a celebrity that owns the majority of the land but a foundation. Once owned by Leo and Kay Drey the Pioneer Forest is located in the heart of...
Registered To Vote? Good News. Here Is What’s On Ballot In Missouri
This November will be the 2nd time I will be voting in a mid-term election as a Missouri resident. I take my responsibility as a voter seriously. No matter who you vote for, or what makes you vote, you should do it. This mid-term, we will be electing a new Senator for our state, and there are 4 constitutional amendments that you should know about. I though I would let you know a little about them. This is what a "Yes" or "No" vote will mean on the amendments.
