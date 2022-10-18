Read full article on original website
S.H.S sports captains reflect on fall season
Sterling High School’s fall sports selected captains are expected to represent their respective teams and possess leadership skills that can help guide their team throughout the season. See what they have to say about their seasons. Senior Kathryn Rowzee. What adjustments have you made from the beginning of the...
Scoreboard addition continues to impress
With the four-sided video scoreboard closing in on its one-year anniversary of being installed, the vision now moves to the future and brings new features and ideas to enhance the Sterling High School Fieldhouse experience. However, it is important to see just how we got here, and who better to ask than our very own S.H.S. athletic announcer and director of the Sterling Schools Foundation, Jim Spencer.
