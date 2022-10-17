Read full article on original website
$14.4 million to provide new markets for underserved farmers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) and the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) are providing new opportunities for underserved farmers and communities. The Local Food Purchasing Cooperative Agreement (LFPA) will now allow Illinois to purchase produce, proteins, and fresh processed foods directly from underserved...
What to know about no-excuse absentee voting in Missouri
For Missourians, no-excuse absentee voting began Tuesday and no longer requires voters to provide an excuse when casting their ballot before election day. This new law, which cast out previous requirements for absentee voters to provide an excuse to an election official, only stands for in-person absentee voters. "This is...
Illinois launches Safe Sleep Support program
CHICAGO (WICS) — Illinois is putting forth new efforts to help address sudden unexpected infant death (SUID), one of the leading causes of infant mortality. Twelve government and community agencies are coming together for an expansive Illinois Safe Sleep Support program. The goal of the program is to expand...
Climate & Equitable Jobs Act in Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — It has been over one year since Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, signed the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act into law back in 2021. The Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) is now at a turning point in its plan, with the hopes to have the state of Illinois meet its clean energy goals.
Veterans' home in Illinois dealing with COVID-19 surge
LaSALLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Veterans' Home at LaSalle is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases among its veterans and staff. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) says 23 staff members and 42 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say all cases are mild, presenting mostly...
IDPH offers $12 million grant in support of lead poisoning prevention
CHICAGO (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is offering the state $12 million to protect children from lead poisoning in recognition of Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Week. Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Week is from October 23-29. "Every child deserves to grow up healthy and well. Our...
