Anna Mae “Maize” Rupprecht, age 92 of Jasper
Anna Mae “Maize” Rupprecht, age 92 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:47 pm on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. Anna Mae was born in Jasper, Indiana on May 18, 1930 to George and Verona A. “Striegel” Vonderheit. She married Hilary A. Rupprecht on February 17, 1955 in St. Joseph Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on December 8, 2006.
Dubois Branch Library November 2022 Calendar of Events
Dubois Co.- The Dubois County Library has released their November 2022 event schedule. Every Friday – Chair Yoga from 9 – 10 a.m. Registration is required. Every Tues from 3:15-4:30 Activity Corner for students 10-18. Snacks, games and crafts. No registration. Nov 1 – Make Chocolate Bark and...
