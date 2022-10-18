Read full article on original website
The 'Largest Starbucks in Alabama' is Set for the Future Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriot in Downtown HuntsvilleZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Shoot the undead with paintballs at Grace Hill Farms in Athens
The ride is 30 minutes long and includes a supply of paintballs. The all-ages event is a great way to enjoy some family fun.
Huntsville-Madison County Public Library to host 25 cent book sale
This weekend could be your opportunity to pick up something new to read — and it'll be the perfect price.
WHNT-TV
Clay Shoot Benefits Down Town Rescue Mission
The seventh annual shoot for shelter took place in Athens on Friday. The sporting clay event included numerous teams, clay targets, and some friendly competition. The seventh annual shoot for shelter took place in Athens on Friday. The sporting clay event included numerous teams, clay targets, and some friendly competition.
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Huntsville's historic Lowry House
The wedding bells ring at Huntsville's historic Lowry House. "We do tours, we have parties, even weddings," owner Jane Tippett said. The historic venue is filled with Huntsville history. "Everything in the house is original, the floors and all," Tippett said. Century-old pieces line the walls of the house on...
WHNT-TV
Madison County Hopes to Prevent Unwanted Dam Buildup This Winter
Summer might be Trash Pandas season, but come winter in North Alabama another animal gets the spotlight, but not in a good way: beavers. Madison County Hopes to Prevent Unwanted Dam Buildup …. Summer might be Trash Pandas season, but come winter in North Alabama another animal gets the spotlight,...
WHNT-TV
Christmas on The River
A new holiday event is set to start in December in South Huntsville: Christmas on the River at Ditto Landing. A new holiday event is set to start in December in South Huntsville: Christmas on the River at Ditto Landing. Volleyball Super Regionals at VBC. The fall sports season flew...
WHNT-TV
Athens Storytelling Festival Returns
The 16th annual storytelling festival in Athens. This five-day event has a little something for everyone, from legends, life and lies, to scary ghost stories, tear-jerkers and knee-slappers. Athens Storytelling Festival Returns. The 16th annual storytelling festival in Athens. This five-day event has a little something for everyone, from legends,...
Have You Heard Of These Creepy Alabama Urban Legends??
Alabama is known for many things throughout history but have you heard about the many haunting tales around the state?. Not just Alabama, but many southern states have their share of ghost stories and sightings of spirits. Have you ever heard of Georgia's Lake Lanier?. That is one place in...
Franklin County Times
Cornhole captivation: Russellville family plays competitively across the nation
For the past two and half years, playing cornhole has been a favorite pastime of Amber Fretwell and her husband, Shane. It’s gone from a casual, occasional family game to something much bigger. Once upon a time, the Fretwells had played cornhole in the backyard but had never been...
Decatur non-profit caught off guard by cold weather, desperate for donations
A Decatur non-profit says that they are in desperate need of community donations after being caught off guard by this week's cold snap.
Huntsville Weekend Roundup October 21 – 23
Halloween is just around the corner, but if you can’t wait you can get a head start on it this Huntsville Weekend! Find our top picks below or check out our full event calendar for even more family fun!. Forget the tricks, have some treats!. Got candy on your...
‘It’s my addiction’
CULLMAN, Ala. – Every October, the green glow coming from the corner of Seventh Avenue and Sixth Street Southeast in Cullman’s historic district can be seen from blocks away. Marcus and Jessica Loegler create a dramatic Halloween scene on their lawn for passersby to admire each year. This year, the eerie skeleton graveyard spans the length of the front yard with well over 50 assembled ghosts and ghouls, not including the numerous lights casting the green glow. The Loeglers normally start setting up their Halloween decorations the first weekend in October, spending six or seven hours in their yard on the...
New Christmas tradition coming to Ditto Landing
From Dec. 2 - Dec. 31, community members will have the opportunity to buy a tree at the Tree Farm, visit the indoor holiday miniature train display at Santa's Depot, take a stroll through Christmas Card Lane, along with other activities.
guitargirlmag.com
Huntsville’s Orion Amphitheater welcomes over 150,000 guests since grand opening, receives widespread accolades
October 19, 2022—Huntsville’s Orion Amphitheater continues to receive praise from artists, industry leaders and fans alike, having now welcomed over 150,000 guests since opening its doors this past spring. Alabama’s newest cultural destination, the Orion will host numerous concerts and community events through the remainder of its inaugural...
WAFF
First responders on scene of Jordan Lane wreck
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on scene of a single-vehicle wreck on Jordan Lane. The wreck happened in the area of Jordan Lane and Twin Oaks Drive. At this time, traffic is moving through the area. This story will be updated once further information is released.
WHNT-TV
Historic Powell Building Set to be Demolished
The Powell City Council has plans to upgrade the town, but not without some controversy. The Powell City Council has plans to upgrade the town, but not without some controversy. Organizations Ask for Help as Temperatures Drop. The changing weather has some food pantries in North Alabama scrambling to provide...
$110 million Anthem House to cater to underserved Huntsville residents
A $110 million mixed-use building going up in Huntsville’s MidCity district will cater to an underserved group of residents, according to its developers. “This is what we call a multifamily hospitality project,” said RCP Senior Director of Development Nadia Niakossary of the 330-unit Anthem House. The project is under construction on University Drive near Trader Joe’s, Top Golf, the Orion Amphitheater and multiple restaurants.
WAFF
2 people injured in wreck on Winchester Road
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were injured in a wreck in the area of Winchester Road and Buddy Williamson Road on Friday night. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), one person was airlifted. This story will be updated once further information is released.
A name, new grave marker for Seminole Doe
"I think that is the only thing you have left is a name."
WAAY-TV
City of Madison looking into new funding agreement; possible annexation of Clift Farm Publix
City of Madison leaders met Wednesday in a special session to discuss the city's finances. The city is looking into a new funding agreement to replace the current one adopted in 2018. The city's attorney and financial advisor laid out details of the new potential financial agreement in the work...
