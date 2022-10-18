Read full article on original website
Anna Mae “Maize” Rupprecht, age 92 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:47 pm on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. Anna Mae was born in Jasper, Indiana on May 18, 1930 to George and Verona A. “Striegel” Vonderheit. She married Hilary A. Rupprecht on February 17, 1955 in St. Joseph Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on December 8, 2006.
Posey Co.- Last night at approximately 8:00 p.m., Indiana State Police arrested former Posey County Correctional Officer Daniel Long, 26, for Intimidation, a Level 6 Felony, and Harassment, a Class B Misdemeanor. Indiana State Police was contacted Thursday afternoon concerning Long sending threatening messages. An investigation revealed Long had allegedly...
