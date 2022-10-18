Anna Mae “Maize” Rupprecht, age 92 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:47 pm on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. Anna Mae was born in Jasper, Indiana on May 18, 1930 to George and Verona A. “Striegel” Vonderheit. She married Hilary A. Rupprecht on February 17, 1955 in St. Joseph Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on December 8, 2006.

