Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The Uber Imposter: The Murder of Samantha JosephsonNikPrinceton, NJ
Princeton University Is Asking For Help In Search For Missing StudentJeffery MacPrinceton, NJ
This Hidden NJ Deli Serves Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenMarlton, NJ
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
Related
Missing Princeton University Student Misrach Ewunetie Found Dead: Prosecutor
The body of missing Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie was found the afternoon on Thursday, Oct. 20, authorities have confirmed. Her body was found on the facility grounds behind the tennis courts around 1 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri and Kenneth Strother Jr., Princeton University assistant vice president for public safety.
Horrifying Details Emerge In Disappearance Of Princeton Student Misrach Ewunetie: Report
New details have emerged in the intensified search for Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old Princeton University student missing since Friday, Oct. 14. Misrach's phone last pinged early Sunday, Oct. 16 to a residential area in Penns Neck — about a 7-minute drive from campus — but was then switched off, The Sun reports.
Crime in Philadelphia is so bad that Wawa is closing stores and ending the midnight shift
Philadelphia, PA- A series of armed robberies in Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County has led to the planned overnight shutdown of at least nine Wawa stores in the area. Northeast Philadelphia has become one of the most dangerous places in the city, rampant with crime and drugs. Stores in Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County will close at midnight and reopen at 5 a.m. each day after two high-profile armed robberies took place this week. The late-night closures follow the closure of to Center City stores that were permanently closed due to an increase in crime in the city. WaWa says The post Crime in Philadelphia is so bad that Wawa is closing stores and ending the midnight shift appeared first on Shore News Network.
Rutgers student killed in Route 9 crash
Authorities have identified a 22-year-old Middlesex County man as the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Old Bridge. Driton Guze, of Old Bridge, was traveling south on Route 9 at about 6:25 a.m. when he lost control of his car, crossed over the grass median and was struck by a northbound pickup truck whose driver wasn’t able to stop in time, township police said.
South Jersey Family Searches for Sister With Addiction Issue
A South Jersey family is searching for a loved one with an addiction issue who has been missing for more than a month. Her family has posted on Facebook asking for help looking for Tiffany Wallace, who was last living in a motel in Buena with her boyfriend, according to the post.
Temple News
Temple grieves the death of two students
The Temple University community is grieving the loss of two students after their passings were announced by the university in the past 72 hours. John Jones, a 21-year-old junior finance major passed away due to a medical complication, wrote Ronald Anderson, dean of the Fox School of Business in an Oct. 18 email to Fox and School of Tourism and Hospitality students.
New Jersey parents arrested after second Jersey Shore toddler overdoses on drugs
For the second time in the last week a toddler at the Jersey Shore has overdosed on drugs found in their home, fortunately though, in this latest case a 2-year-old in Wall Township was revived. A Lacey Township woman was charged with Aggravated Manslaughter among other offenses after her 2-year-old...
rtands.com
Ben Franklin Bridge was supposed to be shut down when two workers were killed
RT&S reported Monday that a PATCO train hit and killed two workers on the Ben Franklin Bridge. Now, we learn that the bridge was supposed to have been shut down. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the two workers, who were union subcontractors, were on a track that was set for planned concrete work, and it was supposed to be shut down. The National Transportation Safety Board is on the scene evaluating the accident.
Man shot and killed outside Acme Store in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE – A man was shot in the neck while returning to his car in the parking lot outside the Acme store on Concorde Pike in Wilmington Friday night. At around 7 pm, the Delaware State Police received a call regarding a shot fired in the parking lot. Upont their arrival they located a 36-year-old male victim with a single gunshot wound to the neck. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead. Police said the man was walking from the store to his vehicle when he was approached by the suspect, who The post Man shot and killed outside Acme Store in Wilmington appeared first on Shore News Network.
4 Arrested On Drug-Dealing Charges In Camden County: Prosecutor
A Camden County man faces a life prison sentence after being charged with first-degree leader of a narcotics trafficking network, authorities said. Three others were arrested and charged following a long-term investigation with the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. In addition...
News 12
Police: 3 thieves broke into separate homes; woman woke up to find one of them standing over bed
Police are searching for three thieves they say broke into homes in Toms River early Tuesday morning, and in one instance -- a woman woke up to find one of them standing over her bed, and the other -- the burglars got away with a car worth more than $100,000.
Responder In Route 9W Crash That Critically Injured Bergen Teens Brought To NJ To Face Charges
UPDATE: A volunteer firefighter accused in a horrific road-rage crash that nearly killed a fellow group of fellow Bergen County teens last week was brought back to New Jersey to face charges. Luke G. Stein, 18, of Cresskill was booked into the Bergen County Jail on Monday, Oct. 17, after...
4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing seafood spots in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for making absolutely delicious food and also for proving amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
Due to its close proximity to Pennsylvania's Amish Country, southern New Jersey is home to many different Amish markets and restaurants. One of the absolute best is the hidden gem of a farmers' market known as The Dutch Wagon.
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.
NJ man arrested for opening bank accounts in strangers names to steal over $1M
A Secaucus man was arrested on Thursday for stealing stranger identities — both living and dead — and opening bank accounts in their name in order to steal their money, according to the Department of Justice.
Fatal Shooting In Allentown Was Self-Defense, DA Says
An Allentown resident was defending themself when they fatally shot a man who forced his way into a home with three others this past summer, authorities have ruled. "The homicide was justified on the basis of self-defense," Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin announced on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The trouble...
ems1.com
Pa. ambulance involved in fatal 3-vehicle crash
LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. — A Minersville EMS ambulance was involved in a crash in Lehigh County that claimed one life and sent another person to a hospital. The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Route 309 in Lynn Twp., just north of Mountain Road and about 2 miles south of the Schuylkill County line.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: South Philly Man Who Said He “Pissed” in Pelosi’s Office Convicted
"Time to find some brass and kick some frickin' ass," he declared in a video he took on January 6th. Plus: Larry Krasner! Free avocados! The Phillies!. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each...
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
Comments / 0