Raise your hand if you want to see Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis trade bodies again like they did in the classic 2003 Disney movie, "Freaky Friday." You don't have to ask us twice — and you don't have to ask Curtis twice, either. The star has said in the past that she would "absolutely" make a "Freaky Friday" sequel, and on Monday, she stopped by The View and elaborated a little more on her thoughts for continuing the story.

10 DAYS AGO