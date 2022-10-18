Read full article on original website
Kaley Cuoco shows off adorable baby bump 1 day after announcing her first pregnancy
A day after making the big announcement that she's expecting her first baby, Kaley Cuoco is already offering fans more of a glimpse into her pregnancy journey. 36-year-old Cuoco, who is known for starring in "The Big Bang Theory" and "The Flight Attendant," took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, are expecting a daughter next year. The announcement included a ton of cute photos from the journey so far, including shots from a gender reveal, a photo of Pelphrey holding up a onesie that reads, "love my daddy," and Cuoco and Pelphrey sharing a sweet kiss while holding matching "mama bear" and "papa bear" mugs.
Mom waxes her young daughter’s unibrow and sparks major debate in viral TikTok
One could argue that teaching daughters how to remove their body hair is a rite of passage. One could also argue that maybe waxing a young child's eyebrows isn't the best way to teach them how to love themselves. And that is exactly what the internet is arguing over when it comes to one mom's viral TikTok where she waxes her young daughter's unibrow.
Jamie Lee Curtis wants a ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel with Lindsay Lohan as a ‘hot grandma’
Raise your hand if you want to see Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis trade bodies again like they did in the classic 2003 Disney movie, "Freaky Friday." You don't have to ask us twice — and you don't have to ask Curtis twice, either. The star has said in the past that she would "absolutely" make a "Freaky Friday" sequel, and on Monday, she stopped by The View and elaborated a little more on her thoughts for continuing the story.
Kourtney Kardashian says she’s been co-sleeping with daughter Penelope for 10+ years
Yet another celebrity parent is getting real about still co-sleeping with their "big" kids, and honestly, it's so relatable. Even if you're not the kind of family that makes this a habit, it does seem like older kids make a habit of sneaking into your bed at night—and it's nice to hear other parents talk about it.
Even The Rock can’t prevent his kids from torturing him in the mornings
In case you're someone who likes to see celebrities in their unfiltered state, then you'll enjoy this Instagram video from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. As a father of three daughters, The Rock is always upfront about how happy he is to be a girl dad—even when they're subjecting him to "torture."
Surprise! Kaley Cuoco is pregnant with her first baby—and her gender reveal is so cute
"The Big Bang Theory" star, 36, is welcoming her first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, 40, from "Ozark." The first-time mama announced the happy news on Instagram. Cuoco posted a cute selfie of herself and Pelphrey. He's holding a slice of cake with pink frosting in the middle, clearly from their gender reveal cake.
Raise your hand if you, too, would crowd-surf your baby to be held by The Rock
Politicians holding babies? Out. The Rock holding babies? IN. So, so, so very in. One dad loves The Rock so much, in fact, that he crowd-surfed his baby so the BLACK ADAM star could hold her on stage. In an Instagram video The Rock shared, the actor can be seen...
15 Thanksgiving pregnancy announcements for the little turkey on the way
Sharing baby news is a big deal. There are a lot of decisions to be made like, when's the right time and how should you even do it. But above all, it's a joyous time to celebrate with loved ones. And if your announcement is close to the holidays, then that just makes the season even more special.
Megan Fox has no time for mom-shaming, but she DOES have the best clap backs
Once again, someone tried to mom-shame Megan Fox and, once again, Megan Fox proved she's perfected the art of clapping back against mom shaming. Because people can't stop, won't stop asking Megan Fox where her kids are, she's apparently developed the best possible way to respond to online trolls who want to get a rise out of her.
