Kaley Cuoco shows off adorable baby bump 1 day after announcing her first pregnancy

A day after making the big announcement that she's expecting her first baby, Kaley Cuoco is already offering fans more of a glimpse into her pregnancy journey. 36-year-old Cuoco, who is known for starring in "The Big Bang Theory" and "The Flight Attendant," took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, are expecting a daughter next year. The announcement included a ton of cute photos from the journey so far, including shots from a gender reveal, a photo of Pelphrey holding up a onesie that reads, "love my daddy," and Cuoco and Pelphrey sharing a sweet kiss while holding matching "mama bear" and "papa bear" mugs.
Jamie Lee Curtis wants a ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel with Lindsay Lohan as a ‘hot grandma’

Raise your hand if you want to see Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis trade bodies again like they did in the classic 2003 Disney movie, "Freaky Friday." You don't have to ask us twice — and you don't have to ask Curtis twice, either. The star has said in the past that she would "absolutely" make a "Freaky Friday" sequel, and on Monday, she stopped by The View and elaborated a little more on her thoughts for continuing the story.
15 Thanksgiving pregnancy announcements for the little turkey on the way

Sharing baby news is a big deal. There are a lot of decisions to be made like, when's the right time and how should you even do it. But above all, it's a joyous time to celebrate with loved ones. And if your announcement is close to the holidays, then that just makes the season even more special.
Megan Fox has no time for mom-shaming, but she DOES have the best clap backs

Once again, someone tried to mom-shame Megan Fox and, once again, Megan Fox proved she's perfected the art of clapping back against mom shaming. Because people can't stop, won't stop asking Megan Fox where her kids are, she's apparently developed the best possible way to respond to online trolls who want to get a rise out of her.
