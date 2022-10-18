Read full article on original website
Jail Booking Report for September 28 – October 17
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Sept. 28 – Oct. 17, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Inmate overdoses on fentanyl in jail
SAFFORD – No matter how new or technologically advanced a detention facility is, inmates have found ways to sneak in contraband, including potentially fatal opiates. Such a case occurred at the Graham County Adult Detention Facility on Friday morning, when an inmate overdosed on fentanyl. The inmate had originally been booked on Oct. 10 on a warrant.
