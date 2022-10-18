ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goxavier.com

Women's Soccer Celebrates Senior Day on Sunday Against Creighton

CINCINNATI - Xavier women's soccer (11-2-4; 5-0-3 BIG EAST) wraps up the regular season home schedule on Sunday afternoon at Corcoran Field, hosting Creighton on Senior Day. The match is set for a 1:00 p.m. start on the BEDN on FloSports. Prior to the match, Xavier will celebration its six...
CINCINNATI, OH
goxavier.com

Musketeers Finish Season Matchups with Villanova with a Win

VILLANOVA, Pa. - With the 3-1 (25-22, 23-25, 25-15, 25-21) victory over the Wildcats, the Musketeers extend the series lead to 11-8. Xavier improved to 12-7 (6-4 BIG EAST) with the win while Villanova fell to 6-16 (2-8 BIG EAST). The Musketeers handed the Wildcats two losses in the 2022 regular season.
VILLANOVA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy