VILLANOVA, Pa. - With the 3-1 (25-22, 23-25, 25-15, 25-21) victory over the Wildcats, the Musketeers extend the series lead to 11-8. Xavier improved to 12-7 (6-4 BIG EAST) with the win while Villanova fell to 6-16 (2-8 BIG EAST). The Musketeers handed the Wildcats two losses in the 2022 regular season.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO