Columbia University

Falling for Manhattanville Community Day

It's beginning to look a lot like autumn. Come join the fall breeze and golden leaves at Columbia Manhattanville Community Day this Saturday for an afternoon of fun for neighbors and Columbians of all ages. Don't miss it!. Columbia Neighbors' full lineup of activities. Photo of the Week is a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Columbia University

The 'Cassandra of the Subways' on Hurricane Sandy, Ten Years Later

Hurricane Sandy hit New York City in October 2012, killing more than 40 people and causing $19 billion in damage. Columbia University researchers played key scientific and policy roles related to the city’s preparation for and response to the storm. In this Q&A series 10 years later, we asked several who occupied important public positions to look back, and forward.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Columbia University

Local High School Students Showcase Cancer Research

Students from University Heights High School in the Bronx showcased their research at a poster session held Oct. 17 at the Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center (HICCC) at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. In June, the students participated in a week-long program where they gained experience studying the impact nutrition has on cancer development, using the fruit fly as a model. In-person classroom experiments were led through virtual lectures with an educational organization called eCLOSE Institute, together with Columbia faculty, graduate students, and staff.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Columbia University

New York City's Former Top Climate Official on the Lessons of Hurricane Sandy

Hurricane Sandy hit New York City in October 2012, killing more than 40 people and causing $19 billion in damage. Columbia University researchers played key scientific and policy roles related to the city’s preparation for and response to the storm. In this Q&A series 10 years later, we asked several who occupied important public positions to look back, and forward.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

