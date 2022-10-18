Students from University Heights High School in the Bronx showcased their research at a poster session held Oct. 17 at the Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center (HICCC) at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. In June, the students participated in a week-long program where they gained experience studying the impact nutrition has on cancer development, using the fruit fly as a model. In-person classroom experiments were led through virtual lectures with an educational organization called eCLOSE Institute, together with Columbia faculty, graduate students, and staff.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO