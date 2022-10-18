Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Suspects who placed skimmers over card readers caught on camera
CHICO, Calif. - Cases of card skimming are on the rise and Chico Police urge people to be cautious. Action News now spoke with Officer Kevin Hass who showed us just how easy it is for someone to place a skimmer on a card reader and how you can check it out for yourself.
crimevoice.com
Corning PD Makes Arrest for 440lbs of Illegal Marijuana
Originally Published By: Corning Police Department Facebook Page. “On 10/06/22 around 0828 hours, a Corning Police Department Animal Control Officer was conducting official business in the area of 1931 McKinley Avenue. The Officer detected a strong odor of marijuana and located two marijuana plants growing in the back yard of the residence. Corning Municipal codes do not allow any outdoor growing or cultivation of marijuana within the city limits. The Animal Control Officer notified his immediate supervisor who arrived on scene a short time later. The supervisor along with other officers could smell a strong odor of marijuana emanating from a second smaller residence located on the property.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Palermo for starting a fire, assault
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A 32-year-old man was arrested for arson on Sunday in connection with a vegetation fire in Palermo, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE Butte Unit arrested Alex Nielsen in Palermo Sunday after responding to a vegetation fire that burned more than five acres on Tommy's Place.
2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, parents arrested in Northern California
The parents of a toddler who was poisoned by ingesting fentanyl in Northern California have been arrested on child endangerment charges, authorities said. The parents of the child took their son to a fire station in the town of Concow Monday and told firefighters they feared he had ingested an unknown substance while in someone […]
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for starting fires near Red Bluff with incendiary device
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A 37-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for starting multiple fires in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit. At about 9:45 a.m., CAL FIRE Law Enforcement arrested Shane Heard for committing arson to a forest lane in areas around Red Bluff. CAL FIRE said...
actionnewsnow.com
Cement company employee killed in accident near Chico airport
CHICO, Calif. - 7:57 P.M. UPDATE - An employee of a cement company was killed after an explosion involving a cement truck near the Chico airport on Friday, according to the Chico Police Department. At approximately 3:49 p.m., on Oct. 21, the Chico Police Dispatch Center responded to a 911...
actionnewsnow.com
Orland man injured in single-vehicle crash Thursday night
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A 43-year-old Orland man was taken to the hospital with major injuries after a crash Thursday night in Glenn County. The Willows CHP said Miguel Ibanes was driving a 2001 Nissan Sentra north of County Road M north of County Road 33 around 7:15 p.m. Ibanes...
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County parents facing felony child endangerment charges
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The parents of a two-year-old were arraigned in court on charges of felony child endangerment after their son was believed to have overdosed on fentanyl, said District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said the charges stemmed from Oct. 17, 2022, when the Butte County Sheriff’s Office responded...
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcyclist hospitalized after early-morning crash Wednesday
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A man riding a motorcycle was taken to the hospital after an early-morning crash in Glenn County on Wednesday, according to the Willows CHP. The crash happened on County Road 99W, north of County Road 30, at about 4:45 a.m. Officers said Marista Puga was driving...
actionnewsnow.com
Former Little Red Hen Plant Nursey employee sentenced for embezzlement conviction
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man was sentenced for embezzling money from the local nonprofit Little Red Hen Plant Nursery on Thursday, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 34-year-old Andrew Spang was ordered to serve two years of formal probation and 120 days in the Butte County...
Officials identify driver killed in massive I-5 crash
Authorities on Thursday released the name of the driver killed in the Interstate 5 crash involving more than 60 vehicles near the Halsey-Brownville exit in Linn County.
actionnewsnow.com
Both lanes open again following major collision on Highway 99
CHICO. Calif. - 9:45 P.M. UPDATE - Both northbound lanes are open again after a major collision shutdown traffic to one lane Friday afternoon, Caltrans said. Caltrans reported a slowdown on northbound Highway 99 between East 1st Street and East 5th Avenue after a major crash. This is a developing...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward spread of Palermo Fire stopped at 7 acres
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 3:53 P.M. UPDATE - The forward progress of the the Palermo Fire has been stopped at more than seven acres, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the Palermo Fire burned off Palermo-Honcut Highway south of Four Junes Way on Friday. Firefighters said...
Father accidentally shoots his own child while under the influence of marijuana, sheriff says
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said it suspects a man accidentally shot his child while under the influence of marijuana. The sheriff’s office said it responded to reports of an accidental shooting on Sunday around 10 a.m. in Palermo. When deputies arrived in the area, they found a vehicle that […]
actionnewsnow.com
7 injured in possible Butte College hazardous materials incident
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 7:43 P.M. UPDATE- Seven people have been injured in science lab accident at Butte College on Thursday, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. At approximately 4 p.m., a science lab accident occurred in room PS 108 when a glass failed and shot out into the classroom, an official at the school said.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Oct. 11-15: Suspicious people are out and about
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Oct. 11-15, 2022. October 11. Omelet...
actionnewsnow.com
Multi-agency training held in Chico on Wednesday
CHICO, Calif. - Law enforcement took to the streets in Chico on Wednesday to sharpen their skills for interagency responses. The day-long training covered two possible real-world emergencies including the instance of someone tampering with the water supply or a suspicious package being left somewhere. "This is the first time...
actionnewsnow.com
Man convicted of post-Camp Fire construction fraud
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was convicted of committing construction fraud in Paradise after the Camp Fire, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said the jury found 40-year-old Kipp Ford guilty of using a sale contractor’s license number, theft by false pretenses and contracting without a license in a disaster zone.
mynspr.org
Out-of-state fire survivors | Teichert Ponds charges | Shasta County health access
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Oct. 21. Camp Fire survivors living out of state lament lack of support. Many survivors of the 2018 Camp Fire left the state after losing their homes. Some say that’s left them far from some of the support available in California. Thousands of survivors have left the state since the Camp Fire and now populate all 50 states of the nation, according to a study from California State University, Chico.
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville man arrested drug-related charges, again
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who was arrested in June was arrested again on Thursday for being in possessing drugs for sale, according to Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). BINTF said agents searched a hotel room at the Feather Falls Casino for the terms of 69-year-old Donnie Broadway's...
