Originally Published By: Corning Police Department Facebook Page. “On 10/06/22 around 0828 hours, a Corning Police Department Animal Control Officer was conducting official business in the area of 1931 McKinley Avenue. The Officer detected a strong odor of marijuana and located two marijuana plants growing in the back yard of the residence. Corning Municipal codes do not allow any outdoor growing or cultivation of marijuana within the city limits. The Animal Control Officer notified his immediate supervisor who arrived on scene a short time later. The supervisor along with other officers could smell a strong odor of marijuana emanating from a second smaller residence located on the property.

CORNING, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO