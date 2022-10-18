ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman has harsh words for Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos did not leave Troy Aikman impressed on Monday night. The Broncos entered the game 2-3 and lost 19-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers on the road. Denver’s offense continued to have problems, including on the opening possession of overtime. Denver got into a 3rd-and-1 situation and was unable to convert, so they punted.
DENVER, CO
The Independent

Analysis: Tom Brady is losing more than just his cool

Tom Brady is losing more than just his cool. Games are starting to slip from his grasp and so, too, is his touch.The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who missed nearly two weeks of Tampa Bay's training camp to tend to a personal matter this summer, gave his offensive line a tongue-lashing during the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday.“There's too many plays we're not making,” Brady said after the Bucs fell to 3-3 — his worst start after six weeks since 2012.“We didn't earn the win. It's a game of earning it and it's a game of playing well...
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

Patrick Mahomes sends strong message to Chiefs teammates

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t mince words on Wednesday while sending a message to his teammates. After the Chiefs’ 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Mahomes expects everyone in the building to be “locked in” for Kansas City’s week seven matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

One Broncos player is obviously sick of losing

The Denver Broncos are the epitome of a team not playing up to expectations. I mean, you go out and trade for a guy who is supposed to save your franchise at the quarterback position, you give up a ton of assets, you pay him a large amount of money, and he doesn’t start the season well.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Watch: Josh Allen gives young fan game ball, makes a memory for life

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one heck of a player and the rivalry he's developing with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is something special. It's the modern-day equivalent of Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning. It's wild to think that one of the aforementioned two players are still playing, but that's another article for another time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
News 4 Buffalo

Brandon Beane’s impact apparent in Bills winning showdown at KC

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Not lost amid the euphoria and relief following the Bills beating the Chiefs in a much-anticipated early season showdown of the AFC’s two top teams was Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane’s impact on the outcome. As each pivotal play unfolded in the closing minutes of Buffalo’s 24-20 nail-biting victory, Beane’s influence […]
BUFFALO, NY

