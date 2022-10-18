Read full article on original website
Chiefs Trade Rumors: Are the Chiefs in the market for OBJ? Pass rushing help?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
Winners and Losers from Week 6Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend, Camille Kostek, comments on Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen's marriage
Camille Kostek, Rob Gronkowski's longtime girlfriend, shared her opinion on Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s while saying that she "loves" the both of them.
Troy Aikman has harsh words for Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos did not leave Troy Aikman impressed on Monday night. The Broncos entered the game 2-3 and lost 19-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers on the road. Denver’s offense continued to have problems, including on the opening possession of overtime. Denver got into a 3rd-and-1 situation and was unable to convert, so they punted.
With Losses Mounting For Russell Wilson's Broncos, Seahawks Continue to Reap Reward
Dropping their fourth game and falling two full games out of first place in the AFC West on Monday night, the Denver Broncos lost in overtime for a second straight week. As the losses pile up, the Seattle Seahawks stand to gain the most from their struggles.
Sporting News
Russell Wilson's personality may spark 'mutiny' in Broncos locker room, says former teammate
Russell Wilson has come under fire for his seemingly inauthentic and manufactured persona through the years, and it's been strikingly apparent in his first year with the Broncos. Well, that is according to former teammate Michael Robinson. With the Broncos sitting at 2-4 and their team entering something of a...
'We're Pissed!' Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn on 'Kick-Ass' Defense Mindset
The Dallas Cowboys' defense got its first taste of adversity on Sunday night, and for the most part, it was tough viewing. In what became a 26-17 Dallas loss, the Philadelphia Eagles put up 20 points before halftime. The unit, led by defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, prides itself on being tough to ...
‘I am disappointed’: Here’s what Broncos Nathaniel Hackett said after OT loss
Criticism is pouring in from Broncos Country after another loss. The Denver Broncos are now 2-4 on the season after losing in overtime to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.
Why Russell Wilson Is Struggling With the Broncos
Plus, who starts at quarterback for the Patriots and whether Sean Payton ends up with the Panthers.
Analysis: Tom Brady is losing more than just his cool
Tom Brady is losing more than just his cool. Games are starting to slip from his grasp and so, too, is his touch.The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who missed nearly two weeks of Tampa Bay's training camp to tend to a personal matter this summer, gave his offensive line a tongue-lashing during the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday.“There's too many plays we're not making,” Brady said after the Bucs fell to 3-3 — his worst start after six weeks since 2012.“We didn't earn the win. It's a game of earning it and it's a game of playing well...
atozsports.com
Patrick Mahomes sends strong message to Chiefs teammates
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t mince words on Wednesday while sending a message to his teammates. After the Chiefs’ 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Mahomes expects everyone in the building to be “locked in” for Kansas City’s week seven matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
atozsports.com
One Broncos player is obviously sick of losing
The Denver Broncos are the epitome of a team not playing up to expectations. I mean, you go out and trade for a guy who is supposed to save your franchise at the quarterback position, you give up a ton of assets, you pay him a large amount of money, and he doesn’t start the season well.
Yardbarker
Watch: Josh Allen gives young fan game ball, makes a memory for life
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one heck of a player and the rivalry he's developing with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is something special. It's the modern-day equivalent of Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning. It's wild to think that one of the aforementioned two players are still playing, but that's another article for another time.
Bill Simmons Sends Clear Message On Nathaniel Hackett, Brandon Staley
Monday Night Football between the Chargers and Broncos is officially into overtime as regulation ended with both teams tied at 16. While the first half gave us some exciting moments from Russell Wilson and Chargers' kicker Dustin Hopkins, the second half turned out to be a defensive struggle ...
Super Bowl odds: Every team’s championship futures for 2022-23 NFL season
A new season means new contenders for the league championship. Down below, you’ll find the Super Bowl odds for the
Yardbarker
Bills Breakdown: Coach Sean McDermott Details Win at Chiefs, 'Phenomenal' Von Miller
The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City clash was built up throughout the week as a revenge game for the AFC East titan. After the AFC Divisional battle that ended in overtime last season, many had this circled in their calendars. For most fans, this was a titanic tussle between two...
Brandon Beane’s impact apparent in Bills winning showdown at KC
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Not lost amid the euphoria and relief following the Bills beating the Chiefs in a much-anticipated early season showdown of the AFC’s two top teams was Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane’s impact on the outcome. As each pivotal play unfolded in the closing minutes of Buffalo’s 24-20 nail-biting victory, Beane’s influence […]
Josh Allen Describes Game-Winning Move That Helped Bills Beat Chiefs
The Buffalo quarterback weighed in on the play that eventually led to the team’s contest-winning touchdown.
Marconews.com
NBA season predictions: Which teams will reach the finals? Who will win MVP, title in 2023?
There is no shortage of MVP candidates for the 2022-23 NBA season, from players who have won it before (Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant) to players who are trying to win it for the first time (Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, Devin Booker). Is there someone else who...
