Green Bay, WI

Dolphins celebrate ’72 team ahead of Sunday night game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Two eras of football collided Sunday night as the Dolphins of the past and present shared the field at Hard Rock Stadium. Members of Miami’s perfect 1972 team gathered at midfield for the coin toss prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fifty years after their milestone season, fullback Larry Csnoka, quarterback Bob Griese, offensive guard Larry Little and reciever Paul Warfield were cheered as highlights of their 17-0 season played on the video screen above them.
How Good Was Shen Grad Kevin Huerter’s Debut With The Kings?

Local product Kevin Huerter has been an incredible success story in the NBA. He had a great career with the Atlanta Hawks and now has himself a new home with the Sacramento Kings. Huerter dropped 23 points just shy of his career high on Wednesday night and had a massive fourth quarter. I just love watching the former Shen and Maryland standout play and shoot the basketball. He takes smart shots and has such a high basketball IQ. I really see him having a great career with the Kings as I further discuss in my quick take from The Times Union:
Every NBA All-Star in New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans History

The New Orleans Pelicans are a popular team in the NBA this season, featuring superstars such as Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. While the club is currently in its 21st season since moving to the Crescent City, it has never had three players selected to the All-Star team in the same year. (We're looking at you CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, and/or Jonas Valančiūnas)
