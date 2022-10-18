Local product Kevin Huerter has been an incredible success story in the NBA. He had a great career with the Atlanta Hawks and now has himself a new home with the Sacramento Kings. Huerter dropped 23 points just shy of his career high on Wednesday night and had a massive fourth quarter. I just love watching the former Shen and Maryland standout play and shoot the basketball. He takes smart shots and has such a high basketball IQ. I really see him having a great career with the Kings as I further discuss in my quick take from The Times Union:

