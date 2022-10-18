Read full article on original website
Related
As Good As Gold: Blockbuster Trade Sends McCaffrey to SF
The San Francisco 49ers are sending second-, third- and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a fifth-round pick in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for star running back Christian McCaffrey, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday night. The deal gives San Francisco the offensive playmaker needed to compete for a...
Bryce Young Rated as No. 1 QB by ESPN for 2023 NFL Draft
In a deep and talented quarterback class, ESPN NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid has Bryce Young as the top-rated quarterback for the 2023 NFL Draft. Young could be the first Alabama player selected with the No. 1 overall pick since Harry Gilmer in 1948. “Young is a poised dual-threat thrower...
Dennis Allen’s Overly Laid Back Attitude Has Saints Fans Livid
Dennis Allen has struggled as Saints head coach this year, with the team's discipline and consistency constantly being proven to be subpar at best. Things aren't looking great for Allen's second chance at the position since his failures in Oakland. Saints fans are particularly displeased with his laissez-faire attitude towards...
Dolphins celebrate ’72 team ahead of Sunday night game
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Two eras of football collided Sunday night as the Dolphins of the past and present shared the field at Hard Rock Stadium. Members of Miami’s perfect 1972 team gathered at midfield for the coin toss prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fifty years after their milestone season, fullback Larry Csnoka, quarterback Bob Griese, offensive guard Larry Little and reciever Paul Warfield were cheered as highlights of their 17-0 season played on the video screen above them.
How Good Was Shen Grad Kevin Huerter’s Debut With The Kings?
Local product Kevin Huerter has been an incredible success story in the NBA. He had a great career with the Atlanta Hawks and now has himself a new home with the Sacramento Kings. Huerter dropped 23 points just shy of his career high on Wednesday night and had a massive fourth quarter. I just love watching the former Shen and Maryland standout play and shoot the basketball. He takes smart shots and has such a high basketball IQ. I really see him having a great career with the Kings as I further discuss in my quick take from The Times Union:
Phillies are World Series bound. Here's the full schedule
The Phillies are headed to the World Series. Here's a look at the schedule.
Every NBA All-Star in New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans History
The New Orleans Pelicans are a popular team in the NBA this season, featuring superstars such as Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. While the club is currently in its 21st season since moving to the Crescent City, it has never had three players selected to the All-Star team in the same year. (We're looking at you CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, and/or Jonas Valančiūnas)
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
845K+
Views
ABOUT
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://foxsports1510.com
Comments / 0