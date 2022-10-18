Read full article on original website
Related
Umatilla County grants $200,000 to youth sports projects in Pendleton and Hermiston
PENDLETON — Two sports projects for youths in Pendleton and Hermiston received $100,000 grants via Umatilla County. The county board of commissioners at its meeting Wednesday, Oct. 19, in Pendleton, unanimously voted to authorize two $100,000 grants from the American Rescue Plan’s $2 million Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund for the facilities.
Enterprise zone deal with Amazon reduces cost of Umatilla school bond
UMATILLA — The Umatilla School District and city of Umatilla in a press release Wednesday, Oct. 19, announced their partnerships with Amazon Data Services is helping lower the amount taxpayers would pay when supporting the school district’s proposal of a new construction bond. The district is asking voters...
Stop B2H Coalition to file appeal EFSC decision to Oregon Supreme Court
LA GRANDE — The Stop B2H Coalition is taking its case against the proposed Boardman to Hemingway transmission line to the Oregon Supreme Court. . The coalition intends to appeal a decision last month by Oregon’s Energy Facility Siting Council to approve a site certificate for the project. The permit authorizes construction of the 290-mile, 500-kilovolt line across five Eastern Oregon counties, including Union County. Federal agencies have already granted permission for the line to cross land they manage.
Digital navigator hired for Umatilla Indian Reservation
MISSION — Cayuse Native Solutions, of Pendleton, has been awarded a grant to hire, train and support a “digital navigator” to help residents of the Umatilla Indian Reservation gain access to the internet, connected devices and assist with digital skills training. Debra Croswell, executive managing director at...
Feds kill wolf on private land near Meacham
MEACHAM — Federal Wildlife Service agents acting on behalf of a rancher trapped and killed a wolf from the Horseshoe Pack in the Meacham area of Umatilla County. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reported the lethal removal in an update Friday, Oct. 21.
nbcrightnow.com
More than 2,000 lost power in Kennewick area
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 5:52 p.m. Benton PUD has updated that around 200 customers are still currently without power, the rest have had power restored. Crews still do not know why the power outage occurred. OCTOBER 21, 2022 4:09 p.m. More than 2,000 customers are without power in the Kennewick...
Preparation to demolish Pendleton Flour Mill begins
PENDLETON — The burnt portions of the Pendleton flour mill are set to be demolished, and a team from Northstar Demolition and Remediation Inc. was at the mill Thursday, Oct. 20 assessing the site and planning the demolition. Matt Chambers, vice president of operations for Northstar Demolition and Remediation...
Benton PUD crews working to restore power to Kennewick, Richland customers
KENNEWICK – Benton PUD reported about 2,500 customers were without power Friday afternoon. The outage hit just after 3:30 p.m. and was mostly around the area of north-central Kennewick. At this time, the cause of the outage is not yet known. Several crews responded and worked to get power restored to homes in the outage area, but a timeline has...
Wildhorse grants $20k to Pendleton Salvation Army
PENDLETON — A recent grant from Wildhorse Foundation is going to help a lot of people, according to Maj. DeWayne Halstad of the Salvation Army in Pendleton. “This means a lot for our organization in bringing food and utilities to people who don’t have it,” he said.
Hermiston schools return to better performance
HERMISTON — Hermiston High School’s above-state-average on-track graduation rate is just one reason for the school district to rejoice. HHS has a rate of 89%, while Oregon’s rate is 83%, according to the Oregon Department of Education’s At-A-Glance School and District Profiles, summaries to tell local communities about the performance of their schools.
I Found THE Best Bathroom in WHICH Tri-Cities Business? [PHOTOS]
When you gotta' go, you gotta' go. Imagine my delight, when I came upon this astonishing gem of a restroom at a HUGE warehouse in Kennewick. We're in the process of upgrading our condominium. The carpeting has to go, in flavor of new flooring. But, before I could get into flooring browsing mode, I had to use the restroom. I was in awe of what I saw and had to get photos.
Confusion about ‘Best-By’ dates can lead to tossing of good food
PASCO, Wash. — With inflation causing food prices to increase, something people are looking for is a way to make their dollars go just a bit further. ‘Best-by’ dates might be causing some avoidable costly confusion. If you find yourself bringing your meals to the trashcan when best-by dates close in, a local organization said those dates are actually misleading....
Benton County man, 19, arrested for drive-by that killed recent Hanford grad
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The 19-year-old suspect in a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a recent Hanford High School graduate was located and apprehended at an apartment in Richland five days after the fatal attack, Benton County officials say. A joint press conference was held on Friday morning to discuss the collaborative investigation between Benton County detectives, U.S. Marshals,...
Umatilla city council and mayor candidates agree on most issues at forum
UMATILLA — Four candidates for three Umatilla council seats and two for mayor were in general agreement on issues at the forum Wednesday night, Oct. 19, at city hall. They expressed their love for and pride in the city’s improvement and friendliness and the desire to give back to the community that had offered them so much. The importance of communication was a major theme.
Electric Vehicle Mobile Showcase holds EV test-drive in Pendleton
PENDLETON — Are electric tractors the future of farm mobility? The Electric Vehicle Mobile Showcase provided a glimpse at that possibility Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Pendleton Convention Center during the 2022 Fall Energy Symposium. The showcase had two electric SUVs available for test drives, a 2022 Chevy Bolt...
Looking Back at the Two-Day Riot in Pasco Over 50 Years Ago
Many of us were not around at the time of this incident, so you may be hearing of the 1970 riot in Pasco for the first time just like I am. This riot was so bad, Water Follies Weekend was almost postponed. What caused the 1970 Pasco riot?. Pasco Police...
Kennewick man crashed on Cable Bridge, passed away from medical emergency
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Thursday afternoon collision on the Cable Bridge occurred when a man in his mid-50s suffered a medical emergency while on the road, leading to his death. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson and a follow-up press memo issued by the State Patrol, the accident occurred around 3:39 p.m. on October 20, 2022. The driver, a 52-year-old...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Richland (Richland, WA)
Police said a male driver ran a stop sign and hit a woman driving on George Washington at around 6:30 a.m. Lieutenant Damon Jansen with the Richland Police Department said that the victims were taken to the hospital. The roads are closed due to the accident early Tuesday morning. Further...
Schedule A Tour Inside Richland’s ‘Demigod of the Sea’, The USS Triton Submarine [PHOTOS]
The Tri-Cities has a vast military history that’s waiting to be explored. Most locals are aware of the Hanford site and its role in World War II’s Manhattan Project and the Cold War or the Nike Missile site atop Rattlesnake Mountain, and the years of science and technology research in the area that has benefited America’s defense. But not many know the story of the USS Triton (SSRN 586) submarine sail and how its superstructure ended up in Richland or that you can schedule a guided tour inside the original conning (raised platform tower) and control room.
Test an electric vehicle at Fall Energy Symposium in Pendleton
PENDLETON — An opportunity to get behind the wheel, or handlebars, of an electric vehicle and take it for a test drive will be available to locals Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the annual Fall Energy Symposium at the Pendleton Convention Center. The electric vehicle mobile showcase is a collaborative...
