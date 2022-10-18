ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Umatilla County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
EDNPub

Stop B2H Coalition to file appeal EFSC decision to Oregon Supreme Court

LA GRANDE — The Stop B2H Coalition is taking its case against the proposed Boardman to Hemingway transmission line to the Oregon Supreme Court. . The coalition intends to appeal a decision last month by Oregon’s Energy Facility Siting Council to approve a site certificate for the project. The permit authorizes construction of the 290-mile, 500-kilovolt line across five Eastern Oregon counties, including Union County. Federal agencies have already granted permission for the line to cross land they manage. 
OREGON STATE
EDNPub

Digital navigator hired for Umatilla Indian Reservation

MISSION — Cayuse Native Solutions, of Pendleton, has been awarded a grant to hire, train and support a “digital navigator” to help residents of the Umatilla Indian Reservation gain access to the internet, connected devices and assist with digital skills training. Debra Croswell, executive managing director at...
PENDLETON, OR
EDNPub

Feds kill wolf on private land near Meacham

MEACHAM — Federal Wildlife Service agents acting on behalf of a rancher trapped and killed a wolf from the Horseshoe Pack in the Meacham area of Umatilla County. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reported the lethal removal in an update Friday, Oct. 21.
MEACHAM, OR
nbcrightnow.com

More than 2,000 lost power in Kennewick area

KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 5:52 p.m. Benton PUD has updated that around 200 customers are still currently without power, the rest have had power restored. Crews still do not know why the power outage occurred. OCTOBER 21, 2022 4:09 p.m. More than 2,000 customers are without power in the Kennewick...
KENNEWICK, WA
EDNPub

Preparation to demolish Pendleton Flour Mill begins

PENDLETON — The burnt portions of the Pendleton flour mill are set to be demolished, and a team from Northstar Demolition and Remediation Inc. was at the mill Thursday, Oct. 20 assessing the site and planning the demolition. Matt Chambers, vice president of operations for Northstar Demolition and Remediation...
PENDLETON, OR
EDNPub

Wildhorse grants $20k to Pendleton Salvation Army

PENDLETON — A recent grant from Wildhorse Foundation is going to help a lot of people, according to Maj. DeWayne Halstad of the Salvation Army in Pendleton. “This means a lot for our organization in bringing food and utilities to people who don’t have it,” he said.
PENDLETON, OR
EDNPub

Hermiston schools return to better performance

HERMISTON — Hermiston High School’s above-state-average on-track graduation rate is just one reason for the school district to rejoice. HHS has a rate of 89%, while Oregon’s rate is 83%, according to the Oregon Department of Education’s At-A-Glance School and District Profiles, summaries to tell local communities about the performance of their schools.
HERMISTON, OR
98.3 The KEY

I Found THE Best Bathroom in WHICH Tri-Cities Business? [PHOTOS]

When you gotta' go, you gotta' go. Imagine my delight, when I came upon this astonishing gem of a restroom at a HUGE warehouse in Kennewick. We're in the process of upgrading our condominium. The carpeting has to go, in flavor of new flooring. But, before I could get into flooring browsing mode, I had to use the restroom. I was in awe of what I saw and had to get photos.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Confusion about ‘Best-By’ dates can lead to tossing of good food

PASCO, Wash. — With inflation causing food prices to increase, something people are looking for is a way to make their dollars go just a bit further. ‘Best-by’ dates might be causing some avoidable costly confusion. If you find yourself bringing your meals to the trashcan when best-by dates close in, a local organization said those dates are actually misleading....
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Benton County man, 19, arrested for drive-by that killed recent Hanford grad

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The 19-year-old suspect in a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a recent Hanford High School graduate was located and apprehended at an apartment in Richland five days after the fatal attack, Benton County officials say. A joint press conference was held on Friday morning to discuss the collaborative investigation between Benton County detectives, U.S. Marshals,...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
EDNPub

Umatilla city council and mayor candidates agree on most issues at forum

UMATILLA — Four candidates for three Umatilla council seats and two for mayor were in general agreement on issues at the forum Wednesday night, Oct. 19, at city hall. They expressed their love for and pride in the city’s improvement and friendliness and the desire to give back to the community that had offered them so much. The importance of communication was a major theme.
UMATILLA, OR
EDNPub

Electric Vehicle Mobile Showcase holds EV test-drive in Pendleton

PENDLETON — Are electric tractors the future of farm mobility? The Electric Vehicle Mobile Showcase provided a glimpse at that possibility Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Pendleton Convention Center during the 2022 Fall Energy Symposium. The showcase had two electric SUVs available for test drives, a 2022 Chevy Bolt...
PENDLETON, OR
98.3 The KEY

Schedule A Tour Inside Richland’s ‘Demigod of the Sea’, The USS Triton Submarine [PHOTOS]

The Tri-Cities has a vast military history that’s waiting to be explored. Most locals are aware of the Hanford site and its role in World War II’s Manhattan Project and the Cold War or the Nike Missile site atop Rattlesnake Mountain, and the years of science and technology research in the area that has benefited America’s defense. But not many know the story of the USS Triton (SSRN 586) submarine sail and how its superstructure ended up in Richland or that you can schedule a guided tour inside the original conning (raised platform tower) and control room.
RICHLAND, WA
EDNPub

Test an electric vehicle at Fall Energy Symposium in Pendleton

PENDLETON — An opportunity to get behind the wheel, or handlebars, of an electric vehicle and take it for a test drive will be available to locals Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the annual Fall Energy Symposium at the Pendleton Convention Center. The electric vehicle mobile showcase is a collaborative...
PENDLETON, OR
EDNPub

EDNPub

Eugene, OR
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

Eugene Daily News is a hyper-local aggregator and content creator for Lane County Oregon.

 http://eugenedailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy