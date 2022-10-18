ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galena, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starvedrock.media

Record fish caught in Illinois

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Illinois from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

5 Illinois Towns Among The Best to Visit For Halloween

If you're looking for that one place in Illinois that you need to visit for Halloween how about five?. Whether you're looking for the best candy shop, a haunted town to explore, or the best place to get a costume, Illinois has some of the best places this Halloween to visit to do all of those and more.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Were Illinois Residents Just Given A Pass For Raking Their Leaves This Fall?

If you hate raking leaves, this might be the best news you'll hear all day!. When we lived in our old home in Rockford, we had 2 rounds of leaf duty each Fall. The first was raking up all the leaves that fell from our neighbor's trees and blew into our yard. The second round usually came in late November/early December when our own trees finally dropped all their leaves.
ILLINOIS STATE
US 104.9

The Most Popular Comfort Food In Iowa Might Surprise You

Winter is drawing nigh and that means it's Netflix and comfort food season. Since we don't have to worry about a good summer bod (if we ever did) anymore, we eat more warm, flavorful, comfy meals this time of the year as we huddle inside from the cold. E-conolight looked...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Bison Bridge team looks for support at next I-80 bridge meeting

The team proposing the Bison Bridge project is once again hoping to draw supporters to join the upcoming public meeting hosted by the Illinois Department of Transportation concerning the I-80 Bridge over the Mississippi River. The public meeting, held as a virtual webinar, is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27, at...
IOWA STATE
KICK AM 1530

Is It Illegal To Sleep in Your Car in Illinois?

Illinois has many roads, interstates, and the famous Route 66, but sometimes tiredness takes over and you may need to sleep for a bit. So, is it legal to sleep in your car?. All the states have their own sleeping-in-car laws, but in Illinois, you CAN LEGALLY sleep in your car at rest stops. According to smartfinancial.com there are 30 rest stops and 11 welcome centers in the state where people can get some sleep if they need a few hours off the road. You can see a full map of all the rest locations below.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois’ surprising top rated fast-food chain

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — On busy days or times when cooking doesn’t seem enjoyable, Americans turn to fast food. Around 37% of U.S. adults eat fast food on any given day. It’s cheap, swift and tasty, with no cooking or dishes. And you can find a different fast food option on nearly any corner. Whether it’s the golden […]
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Of All The Comfort Foods, Illinois Loves This The Most

In dealing with all the things we've dealt with over the last couple of years, one thing is pretty clear--we're reaching for "comfort foods" here in Illinois and everywhere else a lot more than ever before. In a recent workplace discussion of our favorite comfort foods, I went with some...
ILLINOIS STATE
US 104.9

South Louisiana Trail Camera Picks Up Mystery Animal Image

If you're a deer hunter and have your own land or lease, there is a good chance you have a trail camera or two set up. And what do you do? You check that sucker every day leading up to your next hunt to see what's hanging around your stand and in some cases eating from your feeder.
ALBANY, LA
US 104.9

US 104.9

Davenport, IA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
546K+
Views
ABOUT

US 104.9 plays the best new country delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://us1049quadcities.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy