The Daily Collegian
Jackson named Guide State Forward Graduate and Professional School award winner
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State Homecoming announced Savanah Jackson as the 2022 Guide State Forward Award winner for the Graduate and Professional School Court during the Rally and Roar event hosted by the Student Programming Association. Jackson is a second-year graduate student at the School of International Affairs...
Rosemary Schraer Mentoring Award nominations are now open
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Nominations are currently being sought for the 2023 Rosemary Schraer Mentoring Award, established in 1994 by family, friends and colleagues of Rosemary Schraer, a former associate provost of Penn State and former chancellor of the University of California, Riverside. The award is presented each year...
Community conversation on policing and race set for Oct. 25 in State College
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — State College Borough and Centre County Community Conferencing will hold a community conversation focused on the topic “The Intersection of Policing and Race” from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the State Theatre in downtown State College. The conversation, moderated by Jason Browne...
