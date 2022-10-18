ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Hey Cheyenne! Fall Into Another Weekend Full Of Events

Well, well, well, we've made it to another weekend. It's still mid spooky season and the leaves are starting to fall everywhere(I have to take care of them this weekend). There are tons of events, festivals, and other spooky things going on this weekend. Let's go ahead and jump into what we have to look forward to.
1 Dead, 1 Injured After SUV Rear-Ends Pickup North of Laramie

A Wyoming driver was killed and another injured Thursday after an SUV rear-ended a pickup north of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Patrol spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Beck says troopers were called to the scene at milepost 322 on U.S. 30 around 11:20 a.m. Beck says 67-year-old Centennial resident Joseph...
Here’s How Kids Can Get All The Candy This Year. Check Out This List Of Cheyenne Trunk Or Treating

It's time for tricks and treats, and trunks in Cheyenne and Southeast Wyoming. That's right, Halloween is right around the corner, so that means, if you have kids, you want to get them in their costumes that you probably spent a ton of money on. Might as well take them out to as many trunk or treat events across the city, so that you feel like you get your moneys candys worth.
Here’s All of the Trick-Or-Treats Happening in Laramie

Halloween is creeping up on us and I hope everyone already has their costumes ready! So excited to see what everyone's going to wear. According to a study, apparently, the most searched costume in Wyoming is a ninja. Will be seeing a bunch of ninjas running around the streets this Halloween?
UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Say 14-Year-Old Runaway Located

The Cheyenne Police Department says Sperry has been located. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old runaway. According to a department Facebook post, Chase Sperry was last seen around 7:30 a.m. this morning in the area of East High School. "He was wearing...
Wanted Felon Arrested in Cheyenne After Allegedly Holding Female at Gunpoint

A wanted felon is facing multiple charges after reportedly holding a female at gunpoint in a vehicle, Cheyenne police say. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says it all started around 2:25 a.m. yesterday, Oct. 18, when Marcus Baumstarck, 25, of Rapid City, South Dakota, pulled into the parking lot of the Red Lion Hotel at 204 W. Fox Farm Road and an employee heard his female passenger scream for help.
Why Don’t We Jump Into Another Fun Weekend In Cheyenne?

We have made it to another weekend. It's Fall, so expect some spooky good times since we're in spooky season. I'm not going to lie, though, I'm a little sad the month is half over now. I'm going to need to put my spooky season fun into high gear. I've only watched a handful of spooky movies. And what about cider?! I haven't had cider!
Laramie County Sheriff’s Deputies Recognized For Saving Lives

Four Laramie County Sheriff's Deputies have been recognized for saving lives, according to a post on the Laramie County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post ''Deputies Graham, Hermelink, Chaffin and Rybak received Lifesaving Awards recently. The Lifesaving Award is given to individuals that took action in an effort to save a human life, which, without such intervention would have likely resulted in death.''
These Are The Grocery Stores Cheyenne And Laramie Want

Big news in the world of groceries dropped on Friday, if you missed it, Kroger is merging with Albertsons, you can read about my musings on the situation and how I really think we should have an Aldi Grocery Store in Southeast Wyoming here. I still hold those feelings as true, but when I shared the post on our Facebook pages, I was awarded with plenty of ideas that locals in Southeast Wyoming are interested in.
Titipong Tongbua Is Larimer County Most Wanted Fugitive

A Loveland man who is wanted for identity theft and trying to influence a public servant as well as numerous other charges is this week's Larimer County Most Wanted Fugitive. That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Titipong Nathan Tongbua is described as being 42-years-old and standing five feet nine inches tall, and weighing 195 pounds.
Cheyenne Fire Rescue, CRMC Urge People To Stay Safe This Winter

Cheyenne Fire Rescue and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center are reminding people to follow a few rules when dealing with carbon monoxide and fire hazards over the winter months. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that often goes undetected with fatal results. it is produced by the incomplete burning of fuels such as coal, wood, charcoal, oil, kerosene, and natural gas. Mechanical devices such as cars, lawn mowers. snow throwers and many others also produce carbon monoxide, which often causes people to pass out and die if it is breathed in. CFR offers the following advice in regard to carbon monoxide hazards:
Fort Collins Man Accused Of Threatening Bar Patrons With Gun

Police in Fort Collins say they arrested a local man on Friday night for threatening people with a gun after they refused to buy drugs. That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. According to the post, officers were called to a local bar on a report that a customer had been threatened with a gun.
