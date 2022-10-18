Read full article on original website
Hey Cheyenne! Fall Into Another Weekend Full Of Events
Well, well, well, we've made it to another weekend. It's still mid spooky season and the leaves are starting to fall everywhere(I have to take care of them this weekend). There are tons of events, festivals, and other spooky things going on this weekend. Let's go ahead and jump into what we have to look forward to.
WATCH: Cheyenne Police Looking to Identify Man Caught ‘Fishing’ at Payment Drop Box
The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help reeling in a man who was caught on camera "fishing" at a payment drop box outside of a local property management group. According to the time stamp on the video, which the department posted on its Facebook page Friday evening,...
1 Dead, 1 Injured After SUV Rear-Ends Pickup North of Laramie
A Wyoming driver was killed and another injured Thursday after an SUV rear-ended a pickup north of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Patrol spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Beck says troopers were called to the scene at milepost 322 on U.S. 30 around 11:20 a.m. Beck says 67-year-old Centennial resident Joseph...
Here’s How Kids Can Get All The Candy This Year. Check Out This List Of Cheyenne Trunk Or Treating
It's time for tricks and treats, and trunks in Cheyenne and Southeast Wyoming. That's right, Halloween is right around the corner, so that means, if you have kids, you want to get them in their costumes that you probably spent a ton of money on. Might as well take them out to as many trunk or treat events across the city, so that you feel like you get your moneys candys worth.
Laramie County Firefighters Battle Explosion, Fire Near Carpenter
Laramie County Fire Districts 4 and 5 were among those who were called out to deal with a gas explosion and fire in a rural area of Laramie County on Thursday morning, according to social media posts. The explosion reportedly happened in the 100 block of county road 154 southeast...
$7.5K in Ground Wire Stolen From Oil Well Site in Laramie County
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help tracking down whoever burglarized an oil well site east of Cheyenne. Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the incident occurred in the area of County Road 143 and County Road 215, also known as Railroad Road, about a mile east of Hillsdale.
Big Changes In The Weather, Likely Snow, Facing SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says big changes are headed for Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this weekend. While snow has been in the forecast for the mountains, forecasters are now saying there is a better chance that lower elevations will see snow as well. The...
Here’s All of the Trick-Or-Treats Happening in Laramie
Halloween is creeping up on us and I hope everyone already has their costumes ready! So excited to see what everyone's going to wear. According to a study, apparently, the most searched costume in Wyoming is a ninja. Will be seeing a bunch of ninjas running around the streets this Halloween?
UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Say 14-Year-Old Runaway Located
The Cheyenne Police Department says Sperry has been located. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old runaway. According to a department Facebook post, Chase Sperry was last seen around 7:30 a.m. this morning in the area of East High School. "He was wearing...
Country Singer Chase Rice Shooting A Music Video In Cheyenne
Well, this isn't what I expected to find on the internet today. Country singer, Chase Rice took a break from making hits to shop at a local boutique in Cheyenne. Which, I mean, if you're going for great fashion, this is a great start. Chase Rice was shopping yesterday at...
Want To Get Spooky? Cheyenne Paranormal Team Offering Two Guests To Join Their Investigation
Spooky season is in full swing across Cheyenne and as we inch closer to Halloween, it's going to keep getting more spooky. That's how it works, you can feel it. If not a paranormal feeling, you at least feel it through decorations and through all the movies on TV. It's the best, right?
‘Abnormally Warm” In SE Wyoming, Mountain Snow Possible This Weekend
Southeast Wyoming can expect what the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is calling "abnormally warm" temperatures for this time of year. But colder weather with possible snow at higher elevations is headed our way this weekend. The agency posted this statement on its website:. "Changes may be coming...
Wanted Felon Arrested in Cheyenne After Allegedly Holding Female at Gunpoint
A wanted felon is facing multiple charges after reportedly holding a female at gunpoint in a vehicle, Cheyenne police say. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says it all started around 2:25 a.m. yesterday, Oct. 18, when Marcus Baumstarck, 25, of Rapid City, South Dakota, pulled into the parking lot of the Red Lion Hotel at 204 W. Fox Farm Road and an employee heard his female passenger scream for help.
Why Don’t We Jump Into Another Fun Weekend In Cheyenne?
We have made it to another weekend. It's Fall, so expect some spooky good times since we're in spooky season. I'm not going to lie, though, I'm a little sad the month is half over now. I'm going to need to put my spooky season fun into high gear. I've only watched a handful of spooky movies. And what about cider?! I haven't had cider!
Laramie County Sheriff’s Deputies Recognized For Saving Lives
Four Laramie County Sheriff's Deputies have been recognized for saving lives, according to a post on the Laramie County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post ''Deputies Graham, Hermelink, Chaffin and Rybak received Lifesaving Awards recently. The Lifesaving Award is given to individuals that took action in an effort to save a human life, which, without such intervention would have likely resulted in death.''
These Are The Grocery Stores Cheyenne And Laramie Want
Big news in the world of groceries dropped on Friday, if you missed it, Kroger is merging with Albertsons, you can read about my musings on the situation and how I really think we should have an Aldi Grocery Store in Southeast Wyoming here. I still hold those feelings as true, but when I shared the post on our Facebook pages, I was awarded with plenty of ideas that locals in Southeast Wyoming are interested in.
Titipong Tongbua Is Larimer County Most Wanted Fugitive
A Loveland man who is wanted for identity theft and trying to influence a public servant as well as numerous other charges is this week's Larimer County Most Wanted Fugitive. That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Titipong Nathan Tongbua is described as being 42-years-old and standing five feet nine inches tall, and weighing 195 pounds.
Cheyenne Fire Rescue, CRMC Urge People To Stay Safe This Winter
Cheyenne Fire Rescue and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center are reminding people to follow a few rules when dealing with carbon monoxide and fire hazards over the winter months. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that often goes undetected with fatal results. it is produced by the incomplete burning of fuels such as coal, wood, charcoal, oil, kerosene, and natural gas. Mechanical devices such as cars, lawn mowers. snow throwers and many others also produce carbon monoxide, which often causes people to pass out and die if it is breathed in. CFR offers the following advice in regard to carbon monoxide hazards:
Fort Collins Man Accused Of Threatening Bar Patrons With Gun
Police in Fort Collins say they arrested a local man on Friday night for threatening people with a gun after they refused to buy drugs. That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. According to the post, officers were called to a local bar on a report that a customer had been threatened with a gun.
Despite How it Looks, Cheyenne Police Aren’t Seeing More Runaways
Even though it seems like a lot more Cheyenne kids are running away from home these days, police say that's actually not the case. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the department's active use of social media has raised some questions regarding the frequency of runaway juveniles. "We have increased...
