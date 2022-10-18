ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
akronschools.com

Supt’s. Optimism Infectious at Roundtable

(Anna Huntsman for WKSU/Ideastream.org) The COVID-19 pandemic and the shift to remote learning brought many challenges to K-12 schools, but it also unearthed new opportunities for how to better meet students where they are, particularly in public schools in underserved communities. That was the central point of Akron Public Schools...
AKRON, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Mayor Bibb, Cleveland prosecutor withdraw city's motion filed in court for Cleveland judges to expunge thousands of marijuana criminal records....Read why here....By editor Kathy Wray Coleman of Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com /Clevelandurbannews,com

Pictured from left in the expanded view of this article are Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb, City Council President Blaine Griffin, Cleveland Municipal Court Presiding and Administrative Judge Michelle Earley, Cleveland Law Director Mark Griffin, and Chief City Prosecutor Acqueelah Jordan. CLEVELAND, Ohio-Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb joined Chief Prosecutor...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

93-year-old Mayfield woman gets her $200,000 back from scammers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 93-year-old Cuyahoga County resident says she was nearly the victim of scammers after responding to a fake anti-virus pop-up message on her computer. It happened in America more than 2.4 million times in 2022 so far, scammers taking advantage of unsuspecting people with fake crisis.
CLEVELAND, OH
horseandrider.com

Ohio Horse Confirmed to Have EEE

On Oct. 17, the Ohio State Department of Agriculture confirmed a horse at a private facility in Holmes County positive for Eastern equine encephalitis. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and disseminate verified equine disease reports. The EDCC is an independent nonprofit organization that is supported by industry donations in order to provide open access to infectious disease information.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
parentherald.com

Tragedy in Ohio as Canton Teen Dies in Car Crash Near Toledo

A Canton teen died in a tragic car accident near Toledo on Sunday evening. School officials from Canton Central Catholic confirmed the unfortunate news that junior student Jacob Brown was the one who died in the crash. Maumee police responded to the fatal car crash at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday,...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Stark County high school student dies in car accident

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A junior at Canton Central Catholic High School was killed in a car accident Sunday evening, according to school officials. The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Jacob Brown. “Our community is very sad to have to share the news of the loss of Jacob....
STARK COUNTY, OH
wqkt.com

Hearing held in Summit County concerning Rittman woman’s bond

A hearing was held Tuesday afternoon in Summit County Common Pleas Court concerning Erica Stefanko, the Rittman woman sentenced to life in prison last year for the role she played in the murder of a 25-year old woman back in 2012, but whose conviction was overturned this past July. Stefanko’s attorney argued that his client’s bond should be lowered as she awaits a new trial. The judge at yesterday’s hearing said she would consider the request, but for now Stefanko’s bond will remain at $200,000. A status hearing for the case has been scheduled for the week after Thanksgiving.
RITTMAN, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing Solon boy last seen on Cleveland’s East Side

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon Police asked the community on Oct. 18 to help find missing juvenile, Jeffery Lewis. Lewis was last seen in the area of East 124th Street in Cleveland, according to police. It is unknown what he was wearing. Call police at 440-248-1234 if you see him...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron officers warn about police T-shirt scam

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers are warning residents about T-shirts for sale whose proceeds appear to benefit the Akron Police Department. The t-shirts are being sold on-line with the Akron police logo, but none of the money will be donated to the department. “It appears some unknown vendor or website...
AKRON, OH

