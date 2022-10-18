Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and StaffBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Related
akronschools.com
Supt’s. Optimism Infectious at Roundtable
(Anna Huntsman for WKSU/Ideastream.org) The COVID-19 pandemic and the shift to remote learning brought many challenges to K-12 schools, but it also unearthed new opportunities for how to better meet students where they are, particularly in public schools in underserved communities. That was the central point of Akron Public Schools...
clevelandurbannews.com
Mayor Bibb, Cleveland prosecutor withdraw city's motion filed in court for Cleveland judges to expunge thousands of marijuana criminal records....Read why here....By editor Kathy Wray Coleman of Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com /Clevelandurbannews,com
Pictured from left in the expanded view of this article are Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb, City Council President Blaine Griffin, Cleveland Municipal Court Presiding and Administrative Judge Michelle Earley, Cleveland Law Director Mark Griffin, and Chief City Prosecutor Acqueelah Jordan. CLEVELAND, Ohio-Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb joined Chief Prosecutor...
Many still without power in NE Ohio
Thousands of people in Northeast Ohio are waking up in the dark.
Local Huntington Bank location to close its doors
A representative said that customers will, or have already, received letters notifying them of the change
Ohio Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit claiming the state illegally double-taxes some residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio—The Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by two Northeast Ohio taxpayers who claimed the state “double-taxed” them and thousands of other Ohioans because they never received W-2 forms from their employers. Without comment, all seven members of the court voted to dismiss...
Inmates barricaded at juvenile correctional facility in Stark County
Ohio State Highway Patrol says negotiations are continuing after they responded to an issue at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility Saturday afternoon.
cleveland19.com
93-year-old Mayfield woman gets her $200,000 back from scammers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 93-year-old Cuyahoga County resident says she was nearly the victim of scammers after responding to a fake anti-virus pop-up message on her computer. It happened in America more than 2.4 million times in 2022 so far, scammers taking advantage of unsuspecting people with fake crisis.
UPDATE: OSHP: 'contained barricade incident' at Indian River Facility
Saturday afternoon, Massillon Police and multiple law enforcement agencies were dispatched to the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility to respond to an ongoing incident, according to officials.
horseandrider.com
Ohio Horse Confirmed to Have EEE
On Oct. 17, the Ohio State Department of Agriculture confirmed a horse at a private facility in Holmes County positive for Eastern equine encephalitis. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and disseminate verified equine disease reports. The EDCC is an independent nonprofit organization that is supported by industry donations in order to provide open access to infectious disease information.
parentherald.com
Tragedy in Ohio as Canton Teen Dies in Car Crash Near Toledo
A Canton teen died in a tragic car accident near Toledo on Sunday evening. School officials from Canton Central Catholic confirmed the unfortunate news that junior student Jacob Brown was the one who died in the crash. Maumee police responded to the fatal car crash at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday,...
PHOTOS: RTA bus smashes into pole, fire hydrant
The front of an RTA bus was smashed and the windshield shattered after the bus hit a pole and fire hydrant early Friday morning.
cleveland19.com
1 of 3 suspects convicted in death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the three suspects accused in the beating death of Ethan Liming in the parking lot of I Promise School in Akron pleaded no contest Wednesday in Summit County Court of Common Pleas. Donovon Jones, 21, pleaded no contest to two counts of assault, a...
cleveland19.com
Stark County high school student dies in car accident
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A junior at Canton Central Catholic High School was killed in a car accident Sunday evening, according to school officials. The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Jacob Brown. “Our community is very sad to have to share the news of the loss of Jacob....
wqkt.com
Hearing held in Summit County concerning Rittman woman’s bond
A hearing was held Tuesday afternoon in Summit County Common Pleas Court concerning Erica Stefanko, the Rittman woman sentenced to life in prison last year for the role she played in the murder of a 25-year old woman back in 2012, but whose conviction was overturned this past July. Stefanko’s attorney argued that his client’s bond should be lowered as she awaits a new trial. The judge at yesterday’s hearing said she would consider the request, but for now Stefanko’s bond will remain at $200,000. A status hearing for the case has been scheduled for the week after Thanksgiving.
Man sentenced in death of pregnant Ohio woman
A man convicted in the death of a pregnant woman in Warren was sentenced Friday.
cleveland19.com
Missing Solon boy last seen on Cleveland’s East Side
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon Police asked the community on Oct. 18 to help find missing juvenile, Jeffery Lewis. Lewis was last seen in the area of East 124th Street in Cleveland, according to police. It is unknown what he was wearing. Call police at 440-248-1234 if you see him...
cleveland19.com
Akron officers warn about police T-shirt scam
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers are warning residents about T-shirts for sale whose proceeds appear to benefit the Akron Police Department. The t-shirts are being sold on-line with the Akron police logo, but none of the money will be donated to the department. “It appears some unknown vendor or website...
Freeze Warning issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties overnight Wednesday
The National Weather Service issued a Freeze Warning for multiple Northeast Ohio counties overnight Wednesday.
Comments / 0