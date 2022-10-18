Read full article on original website
gcaptain.com
NOAA and BOEM Working to Protect North Atlantic Right Whales as Offshore Wind Industry Grows
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) have released a draft strategy for the protection of endangered North American right whales amid growth in the domestic offshore wind industry. The draft strategy identifies the agencies’ goals and objectives to better understand the effects...
'Undisciplined' Biden shut down US economy by 'declaring war on American energy': Sen. Roger Marshall
Sen. Roger Marshall called out Biden for planning to release millions of barrels of oil from the nation's emergency stockpile in an effort to fight rising gas prices
New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami
Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma. Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet." On much of San Francisco Bay, the same...
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to Visit
San Francisco Bay is one of the largest bays on the United States Pacific West Coast. Three big and important cities are located on the coast: San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland.
Marijuana Legalization in California Has Gone Miserably, So Officials Are Expanding Drug Enforcement
California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced nearly a million marijuana plants were eradicated in a multi-agency 13-week enforcement effort to stop illegal grow operations across the state. Furthermore, this annual three-month program, first launched in 1983, is going to be transformed into an ongoing task force. California's marijuana legalization...
Magnitude 4.3 quake strikes in remote California redwoods wilderness
A magnitude 4.3 earthquake shook Humboldt County early Thursday morning, striking within the Six Rivers National Forest about 62 miles southwest of Redding, according to the US Geological Survey.
Worst Places to Survive a Nuclear War in the U.S.
"There's no safe place, even relatively safe place," one expert told Newsweek.
Jalopnik
Attorney Asks Governor Newsom, State of California to Sue Hyundai and Kia Over Ongoing Vehicle Thefts
Hyundai and Kia owners are not happy. Owners in recent months have faced ongoing threats or unfortunate successes of having their vehicles stolen due to Hyundai’s lack of installing engine immobilizers. Then the Kia Boys entered the picture, with a video demonstrating just how easy it was to steal those vehicles making the rounds online. When Hyundai presented a poor solution that would cost owners a significant chunk of change, vehicle owners banded together to take on the automaker in a lawsuit. And today, the firm behind the lawsuit, California-based MLC Attorneys at Law, is asking the State to get involved.
Mosquitoes with potentially deadly viruses invade Santa Cruz County
A specific breed of mosquito, that potentially carries deadly viruses, has surfaced in Santa Cruz County. The insects could carry dengue, chikungunya, Zika, and yellow fever; diseases which are not currently found in California.
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"
Billionaire Elon Musk famously moved his Tesla headquarters to Austin, Texas, leaving the San Francisco Bay area behind. Now, San Fran's mayor is tearing into the tech scion. Credit: Roschetzskyl Stock Photo (Getty Images)
California Students Are Now Homeless Due To Skyrocketing Rent Costs
California college students are now living in tents after being evicted for not paying their rent; activist groups such as the “Interfaith Tent City” have been started to help combat this eviction crisis.
americanmilitarynews.com
Chinese government’s infiltration of US ‘overwhelming,’ USC Aiken professor says
In the opinion of Dr. Frank Xie, the Chinese Communist Party’s “infiltration into the United States is overwhelming.”. And Chinese government’s influence also is alarming in other parts of the world, he said during a meeting of the Rotary Club of Aiken on Oct. 17 at Newberry Hall.
New state program provides California residents up to $100 of free groceries
With a new initiative at Northgate Markets in Southern California, families and individuals may earn up to $100 each month to spend on fresh food. Participants in the “Más Fresco” program will be able to earn up to $100 per month to spend on fruits and vegetables.
Santa Clara County publishes list of of people owed unclaimed money
SAN JOSE -- Santa Clara County has released a list of more than 200 people and businesses who are the potential owners of more than $100,000 in unclaimed money and are encouraging those on the list to come forward to receive their payments.The county's Department of Tax and Collections published the list Wednesday of the 222 potential owners of $136,912 in unclaimed money stemming from overpayments, duplicate payments, charge adjustments, payments to people who can't be located, among other reasons.People can check at www.sccdtac.org/unclaimedmonies to see if they are on the list or can download the full list of unclaimed money."If an individual or business believes they might be owners of unclaimed money, we encourage them to file a claim so we can get these funds back to the rightful owners," Department of Tax and Collections director Margarita Rodriguez said in the announcement of the latest list.All claims must be filed by Dec. 9, according to the county.Anyone with questions can call the Fiscal Services division at the Department of Tax and Collections at (408) 326-1007 or email dtac-gen-refunds@fin.sccgov.org.
California is trying to house the homeless through a health insurance program. It worked for this man
After spending his life in and out of prison, Donald Winston landed his first apartment, thanks to a new California health insurance initiative.
gcaptain.com
Shots Fired In Jones Act Debate
By Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) Shots were fired this week when a newly released US Maritime Administration (MARAD) document from 2020 showed that a Department of Transportation (DOT) advisory committee recommended that members of the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank that’s opposed to the Jones Act, be charged with treason. Treason is a federal crime punishable by death. MARAD did not take action on the recommendation but new threats to the Jones Act are emerging, which may sink the 102-year law.
Californians can get $3,000 grants to retrofit homes for earthquake safety
In an earthquake, a lack of grip between a house and its foundation can cause the home to be shoved off — as if the shaking has broken the building's knees.
California Stimulus Update: Will You Receive the Middle Class Tax Refund?
Since federal Economic Impact Payments -- or pandemic stimulus checks -- were discontinued in 2021, California has been one of many states to provide regular financial relief to residents still...
Why are gas prices high in California? Consumer group calls for windfall profit tax on oil companies
In all likelihood you have been at a gas station, pumping gas and watching your dollars fly by. So, what's up?
