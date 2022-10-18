Read full article on original website
Little Rock police investigating a Thursday morning homicide
Little Rock police are investigating after a homicide happened Thursday morning in Little Rock.
Police: Man suspected in deadly Little Rock West 12th Street shooting surrenders to detectives
Little Rock police said Tuesday that a man suspected in a deadly shooting from last week surrendered to detectives.
Multiple juveniles arrested, dozens ejected from the Arkansas State Fair on $2 day
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Multiple people were arrested at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds on Monday police told KATV. Arkansas State Police confirmed nine were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for starting or engaging in physical fights. Another 50 people were ejected from the state fair. ASP spokesman, Bill...
Little Rock police release new details in deadly shooting on I-30 frontage road
Little Rock police have released additional information on the arrest of a Benton man after two shooting deaths and a three-year-old child being wounded Monday night.
Police: 3 people found dead inside two separate vehicles Monday in Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a car at one location Monday, and a third body was found in another vehicle only hours later. Investigators say the first two bodies were found in a vehicle in the parking lot of Jefferson Regional Hospital around 6 […]
Little Rock police investigate overnight homicide on Leander Drive
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the 1400 block of Leander Drive. Officers arrived on scene around 11:40 p.m. where they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital and later died as...
Next-door neighbor shocked after deadly Benton Apartment shooting also connected to shooting in LR
Police are investigating two homicides in two cities where a 3-year-old girl was shot, both homicides are connected to one man.
North Little Rock police searching for woman appearing to steal package
North Little Rock police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who many may call a porch pirate.
Police: Man dead after shooting in Little Rock
Little Rock police are investigating Wednesday morning after a deadly shooting in Little Rock.
Benton police: Man arrested for Little Rock killing connected to deadly Benton shooting
Benton police claim a man arrested for a Monday Little Rock killing was also involved in a deadly Benton apartment shooting.
Victims of deadly fire at Shorter Garden College apartments identified
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — On Tuesday, October 4, an early morning fire devastated the Shorter College Gardens Apartments in North Little Rock and left three dead. The victims have now officially been identified as 64-year-old Wanda Freeman, 63-year-old Kenneth Jackson, and 71-year-old Allewese Childs. Detectives with the North...
Stuttgart man found dead this morning
The body of a 27 year-old Stuttgart man was found in a downtown alleyway in that town by local police officers shortly after 9:00 a.m. today. Dalton Smith was pronounced dead at a residence behind 1108 South Grand Street. Stuttgart authorities have requested the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation take charge of the case.
Arkansas State Police investigating homicide in downtown Stuttgart
Officials with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after the body of a 27-year-old man was found in a downtown alleyway.
Man charged with capital murder for deadly shootings in Little Rock and Benton
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock man is being charged in connection to two homicides in both Benton and Little Rock. According to reports, Benton police traveled to County Oaks Apartments on Tuesday in response to a welfare check around 1:30 a.m. that same day. Authorities were sent...
Fire officials work to determine the cause of fire eruption at a Hardee's in Pine Bluff
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Fire officials of the Pine Bluff Police Department are working to figure out what caused a Wednesday afternoon fire at a local Hardee's restaurant. According to the department, crews responded to the blaze at around 2:44 p.m. at the business located at 2828 West 28th Street.
Jacksonville police investigating shooting on S. James Street
JACKSONVILLE, Arkansas — The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on South James Street on Sunday night. According to police, the incident happened on the 1000 block of South James Street, but there's currently no information on the victim, any potential suspects, or motives behind the shooting.
Victory Over Violence: Former gang members compare current Little Rock violence to the 1990s
A group of former gang members from the most violent years in Little Rock are taking a stand against the growing violence in the city.
Police searching for missing Little Rock man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the help of the public in ocating a missing man who was last seen on October 14. 35-year-old Cordney Stewart was last seen in Little Rock. He is described as being about 5'10" and weighing about 250 pounds.
ARDOT: Multi-car accident on I-30 eastbound cleared
Drivers should be aware of a multi-car accident reported during the morning rush hour on I-30.
