ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

Comments / 0

Related
swark.today

Stuttgart man found dead this morning

The body of a 27 year-old Stuttgart man was found in a downtown alleyway in that town by local police officers shortly after 9:00 a.m. today. Dalton Smith was pronounced dead at a residence behind 1108 South Grand Street. Stuttgart authorities have requested the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation take charge of the case.
STUTTGART, AR
THV11

Jacksonville police investigating shooting on S. James Street

JACKSONVILLE, Arkansas — The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on South James Street on Sunday night. According to police, the incident happened on the 1000 block of South James Street, but there's currently no information on the victim, any potential suspects, or motives behind the shooting.
JACKSONVILLE, AR
THV11

Police searching for missing Little Rock man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the help of the public in ocating a missing man who was last seen on October 14. 35-year-old Cordney Stewart was last seen in Little Rock. He is described as being about 5'10" and weighing about 250 pounds.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy