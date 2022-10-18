Read full article on original website
operawire.com
Berlin Philharmonic Announces Cast Change for Debussy’s ‘La Damoiselle élue’
The Berlin Philharmonic has announced a cast change for Oct. 20, 21, and 22 concerts. The orchestra said, that soprano Julie Fuchs, unfortunately, had to cancel her participation in the concerts under the baton of François-Xavier Roth due to illness. As a result, her part in Claude Debussy’s “La Damoiselle élue” will be taken over by Anna Prohaska.
operawire.com
Ivors Academy Announces 2022 Composer Awards Nominees
The Ivors Academy has announced the 20th Composer Awards nominees. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on classical composers. In the Chamber Ensemble category, the nominees include Robin Haigh for “AESOP 2” for untrained recorder soloist and 13 players and electronics; “Laurence Osborn for Essential Relaxing Classical Hits” for solo soprano and six players; Brett Dean’s “Madame Ma Bonne Soeur” for mezzo-soprano and string quartet; and instrumental pieces by Alex Paxton (“Music for Bosch People”) and Oliver Leith (“The Big House”).
operawire.com
Lincoln Center to Premiere AI Opera ‘Song of the Ambassadors’
Lincoln Center is set to premiere “Song of the Ambassadors” on Oct. 25. The opera is billed as an AI opera, as it will blend music, science, and technology. K Allado-McDowell, an artist, author, and speaker, is the person behind the concept of the work, which was written in collaboration with AI language model GPT-3. The opera’s music by Derrick Skye will blend Ewe music with that of Ghana, Persian classical music, electronic music, and environmental sounds.
operawire.com
American Opera Project to present ‘Music as the Message: It Takes a Village!’
American Opera Project is set to present “Music as the Message: It Takes a Village!”. The hybrid concert experience features virtual and in-person performances of new and familiar songs and will be presented on Nov. 20. The program is created and hosted by Emmy Award-winning soprano Adrienne Danrich and will highlight the work of local and national charities and the importance of community action.
operawire.com
Random Opera Company Presents New Opera on Film ‘The Heavenly Ledger’
Random Opera Company is set to present its first commissioned opera on film “The Heavenly Ledger” by composer Evan Henry and librettist John Klaess. As a result of Random Opera Company’s inaugural composition competition last year, Henry and Klaess’ opera was born. The work was chosen by a jury including Martyn Brabbins, Sir David Pountney, and Claire Rutter. Rutter says via an official press release, the piece tells a ” pertinent story with humor and a tinge of sadness and enjoyed the unique approach to harmony.”
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
operawire.com
Opera Europa appoints Karen Stone as New Director
Opera Europa has appointed Karen Stone as its new Director following a thorough search process. The Board of Opera Europa made the appointment effective Jan. 1, 2023. Stone will take over from current Director Nicholas Payne, who is passing on the baton after leading the membership organization since 2003. The...
operawire.com
Felix Jarrar Steps Down from Position with BARN OPERA
Composer and pianist Felix Jarrar has stepped down from his position as Assistant Music Director at BARN OPERA. “I would like to formally announce that I’m stepping down from my position as Assistant Music Director at BARN OPERA. While the past few years have helped me grow tremendously as an artist, my brand and business are expanding and moving onto new ventures and opportunities,” Jarrar said in an official statement regarding his decision. “Thank you to Artistic Director Joshua Collier, Associate Director Nicholas Tocci, and Music Director Cailin Marcel Manson for your support through these years of development. I look forward to what the future will have in store, and wish my colleagues nothing but the best for their future endeavors.”
operawire.com
Historia de una Semilla to Kick off ABAO Txiki’s 2022-23 Season
“Historia de una Semilla” will inaugurates the AXVIII Season of ABAO Txiki on Oct. 22-24, 2022. The showcase, which will be presented in collaboration with La Maquiné, an emotional educational and reflection program on abuses against the environment by society, will take place at the Arriaga Theater. The...
operawire.com
Q & A: Carlo Rizzi on Conducting Three Metropolitan Opera Productions to Kick Off 2022-23 Season
(Credit: © Tessa Traeger) On Sept. 26, Carlo Rizzi opened the Metropolitan Opera for the third time in his career. However, that experience was unique because he was conducting “Medea” for the time ever. And it’s just the first of three works at the Met this season.
operawire.com
Glyndebourne Announces Tour 2022 Lineup Schedule
The Glyndebourne Tour has announced its lineup for 2022. The tour taking place Oct. through Dec. will feature Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro” and “Requiem,” Puccini’s “La bohème,” and Fernando and Wilson’s new opera, “glass human.” The company will make stops in Milton Keynes, Canterbury, Norwich, and Liverpool.
operawire.com
Mannheim Philharmonic Cuts Concerts Due to Energy Crisis
Germany’s Mannheim Philharmonic has announced changes to its 2022-23 season due to the energy crisis. The orchestra said, “as a result of increased operating costs caused by the energy crisis and high inflation, the Mannheim Philharmonic, unfortunately, feels compelled to shorten its current 2022-23 season by two concerts.”
operawire.com
The Opera People to Present ‘Femme X: Baroque Heroines’
The Opera People will present “Femme X: Baroque Heroines” on Nov. 22 at the Esplanade Recital Studio in Singapore. The showcase will feature sopranos Teng Xiang Ting, Cherie Tse, and Felicia Teo Kaixin alongside musicians from the Red Dot Baroque and harpsichordist Stéphane Fuget. The event will...
operawire.com
Samuel Dale Johnson Joins Promethean Artists
Samuel Dale Johnson has joined the Promethean Artists roster. The artist agency announced that Johnson will be represented for general management by Callan Coughlan. Johnson is an alumnus of the renowned Jette Parker Young Artists Programme at the Royal Opera House and is currently a featured ensemble member at Deutsche Oper Berlin. He has performed such roles as the title role Don Giovanni, Escamillo in “Carmen,” Marcello in “La bohème,” Demetrius in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Figaro in “Il Barbiere di Siviglia,” and Matthieu in “Andrea Chénier.”
operawire.com
Obituary: British Composer & Conductor Colin Touchlin Dies, Aged 69
It has been announced that composer and conductor Colin Touchin has passed away in his home in Warsaw due to pancreatic cancer. Born in 1953, Touchin was a graduate of Keble College in Oxford before going on to teach at Chetham’s School of Music for eight years, then serving as Director of Music at the University of Warwick over the next decade.
operawire.com
Teatro La Fenice 2021-22 Review: Apollo et Hyacinthus
Kangmin Justin Kim, Raffaele Pe, Danilo Pastore Lead Delightful Showcase of Mozart Work. On May 13th 1767, the students of the Salzburg University Gymnasium premiered the three-act intermezzo “Apollo et Hyacinthus.” The significance of the event was that it was the first performance of an opera composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, who was 11 years old at the time. Although its music certainly has much to commend it, dramatically it is less assured, so that nowadays it is rarely performed. Venice’s Teatro La Fenice’s decision to present five stagings during October at the city’s Teatro Malibran is, therefore, indeed a welcome one.
operawire.com
DVD Review: Dynamic’s ‘La Traviata’
It is a very rare and no less fortunate occurrence for two of the leading sopranos in America to release, within months from each other, their respective take on one of the most dangerously underestimated roles in all of opera: Violetta Valéry for whom, so the saying goes, three voices are needed to match the transition from the melismatic first act to the dramatic inflections of “Addio del passato” and beyond.
operawire.com
Elena Villalón & Kangmin Justin Kim to Star in The Dallas Opera’s ‘Hansel and Gretel’
The Dallas Opera is set to present “Hansel and Gretel” starting on Oct. 28, 2022. The production, which will be subsequently live streamed on Nov. 5, 2022 at 7:30 p.m., will star Kangmin Justin Kim and Elena Villalón in the title roles, respectively. They will be joined by Mark Delavan and Patricia Racette as the father and mother; Racette will also interpret the role of the Witch.
operawire.com
Piotr Beczala Calls Arena di Verona’s Blackface Scandal ‘Ridiculous’ in New Interview
Ahead of the opening night of the “Aida” at the Teatro Real, Piotr Beczala is speaking out regarding the scandal that broke out at the Arena di Verona. In a recent interview with Beckmesser the tenor said, “I absolutely agree with what the great mezzo Grace Bumbry wrote on social media, I subscribe to every word when she says that what really matters is the credibility of the character. It seems to me a ridiculous controversy because what we are doing is art. History, this, and hundreds of others in the world of poetry, are what they are. I can understand the disagreement, but, I repeat, we are artists and it is not correct to read a story that takes place in Verdi’s time with today’s eyes. Shakespeare, without going any further, would today be branded a racist.”
operawire.com
Michael Kelly, Ermonela Jaho, Asmik Grigorian & Barbara Hannigan Lead New CD/DVD Releases
This week, audiences will get to check out a new documentary with three of the leading divas of our time, an album with Schubert lieder and contemporary and unknown pieces. Here is a look at this week’s new albums. Die schöne Müllerin. Bright Shiny Things is set...
