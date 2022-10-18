Ahead of the opening night of the “Aida” at the Teatro Real, Piotr Beczala is speaking out regarding the scandal that broke out at the Arena di Verona. In a recent interview with Beckmesser the tenor said, “I absolutely agree with what the great mezzo Grace Bumbry wrote on social media, I subscribe to every word when she says that what really matters is the credibility of the character. It seems to me a ridiculous controversy because what we are doing is art. History, this, and hundreds of others in the world of poetry, are what they are. I can understand the disagreement, but, I repeat, we are artists and it is not correct to read a story that takes place in Verdi’s time with today’s eyes. Shakespeare, without going any further, would today be branded a racist.”

