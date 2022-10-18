Read full article on original website
Related
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can
It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
Wizards And Cavs Starting Lineups
The Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineups for Sunday's game.
Hard to be happy: Travis Etienne said reaching NFL milestones meaningless without a win
Travis Etienne realized two career milestones on Sunday against the New York Giants. Too bad he couldn’t truly enjoy them. The Jaguars running back, who missed his rookie season last year with a foot injury, scored his first NFL touchdown and posted his first 100-yard game in the 23-17 loss at TIAA Bank Field...
Comments / 0