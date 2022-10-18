Alpha Precision Group now offering Tritone MoldJet Technology for industrial metal additive manufacturing

Read full article on original website
electrek.co
Mullen Automotive acquires ELMS inventory, manufacturing plant, and IP in all-cash purchase
Mullen Automotive has absorbed yet another fellow EV start-up. Today’s acquisition includes Electric Last Mile Solutions, or ELMS, which filed for bankruptcy in June. Mullen received court approval last week to acquire ELMS’s Indiana manufacturing facility, its inventory of EVs, and all its intellectual property. Mullen Automotive ($MULN)...
Natron and Arxada Announce World’s First Large-Scale Production of Battery Grade Prussian Blue Materials
Natron Energy, Inc. (“Natron”), the global leader in manufacturing of sodium-ion batteries, and Arxada AG (“Arxada”), a global leader in innovative specialty chemicals, today announce the successful initiation of the large-scale production of battery-grade Prussian blue at Arxada’s facility in Visp, Switzerland. The world-class production facility will immediately begin supplying Natron with materials to produce up to 600 MW battery capacity annually. The initiation of Prussian blue production by Arxada follows the supply agreement between Arxada and Natron announced in Q1 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017006023/en/ Natron Energy CEO Colin Wessells stands next...
electrek.co
Komatsu’s first electric mid-size hydraulic excavator packs a Proterra battery
US battery maker Proterra and multinational Komatsu partnered in January 2021 to develop electric mid-sized hydraulic excavators, and today they announced that Komatsu’s first 20-ton class lithium-ion battery electric machine is ready for debut. Komatsu will officially launch the electric excavator next week at bauma2022, a construction equipment trade...
Kawasaki Ships Gas Engine to Major Taiwanese Chemical Company
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (TOKYO:7012) announced today that it has shipped one KG-18 Kawasaki Green Gas Engine to major Taiwanese chemical company Yee Fong Chemical & Industrial Co., Ltd. (Yee Fong) for use in an expansion project at their Taoyuan Plant. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005476/en/ KG-18 Kawasaki Green Gas Engine (Photo: Business Wire)
itechpost.com
Nanograf Tech Claims Li-ion 18650 Achieves New Energy-Density Milestone
Nanograf Technologies claimed it had achieved an industry milestone in enabling the highest energy density in the world in its Lithium-ion 18650 cell. There is no stopping for Chicago-based battery maker in achieving another milestone after it patented the low-cost production of Li-ion batteries. Nanograf announced on Thursday, Oct. 20....
Nasa invents ‘incredible’ battery for electric planes
Nasa has invented a new type of high-performance battery that researchers claim could be used to power fully electric airplanes.The US space agency made the breakthrough following investigations into solid-state batteries, which hold more energy and are lighter than industry-standard lithium-ion batteries.Solid-state batteries also perform better in stressful environments, as they are less prone to overheating, fire and loss of charge over time, however they typically cannot discharge energy at the same rate as li-ion batteries.Until now, this has made them unsuitable for powering large electronics, such as electric vehicles, as they require batteries capable of discharging their energy...
TechCrunch
Advanced Ionics teases electrolysis innovation ‘to clean up’ the filthy hydrogen business
That’s an admirable goal, because despite all the talk of hydrogen as a “fuel of the future,” the industry is still filthy for the most part — driving climate chaos via pollution-spewing production methods. Most of the hydrogen gas that humans produce is “grey“; a classification...
PV Tech
Microvast Energy Division to launch new energy storage system (ESS) with 4.3MWh energy density per container
The Energy Division of Microvast Holdings has announced plans to launch its inaugural battery energy storage system, the ME-4300-UL ESS Container (the “ESS Container”). The system, designed for energy shifting applications such as renewables integration, peak demand and capacity support, will include the following features:. • Ready to...
Aviation International News
Product Support Engines 2022
An overall score improvement from 8.5 (out of 10) last year to 8.7 was enough to push GE Aviation to the top of this year’s AIN Engine Product Support Survey. The scores of all other OEMs fell from last year, largely a factor of covid-related supply chain and personnel problems. Honeywell appeared to take the biggest hit in this regard, with its overall score dropping from 8.2 last year to 7.6 in 2022, making it the only OEM to finish with an overall score of less than 8.0. Honeywell executives told AIN that the company is acutely aware of these issues and has embedded its personnel with key suppliers in an effort to unsnarl the bottlenecks and address related issues, including AOG times.
3DPrint.com
Metal 3D Printing at IMTS 2022 with 6K Additive, AddUp, Fabrisonic, Formalloy, & Xact Metal
There was so much to do and see at IMTS in Chicago this year, with nine specific pavilions on topics like controls and CAD-CAM, quality assurance, metal removal, additive manufacturing, and more. I tried to optimize my time on the show floor by stopping at as many booths as I could for quick visits.
3DPrint.com
Laser Wars: Xi’an Bright Laser Announces 12-Laser Metal 3D Printer
Last month, Xi’an Bright Laser Tech (BLT), a metal additive manufacturing (AM) original equipment manufacturer (OEM) based in northwest China, announced the launch of its first 12-laser machine, the BLT-S1000. A laser powder bed fusion (BPF) system, the S1000 is designed for large-format applications, with a build chamber of 1200 x 600 x 1500 mm.
wastetodaymagazine.com
QED Environmental Systems offers tunable laser spectroscopy technology
Landfill operators are required to capture and control landfill gas as part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) New Source Performance Standards (NSPS). These rules are focused on reducing emissions of methane-rich landfill gas from new, modified and reconstructed municipal solid waste (MSW) landfills. The regulations require that landfills perform surface emission monitoring (SEM) to identify potential emission exceedances.
3DPrint.com
New for 2022 Ultimate Guide to Digital Light Processing 3D Printing
Within the complex field of 3D printing technologies, Digital Light Processing (DLP) is easily one of the most simple, mature, and popular methods available for polymer parts manufacturing. DLP, harnesses the power of light from a projector to cure photosensitive liquid resins into parts layer by layer, one quick flash at a time. A 3D printing process that’s been used since 1999, DLP was invented as a significant speed advancement over stereolithography, or SLA, which cures photosensitive resin with UV light from a laser beam, drawing parts out individually one layer at a time. More than 20 years later, DLP is one of the more mature processes in the field of 3D printing.
German researchers find a solution to the hydrogen storage problem: salts.
Researchers at the Leibniz Institute of Catalysis have found a relatively simple solution to the giant problem of storage and transport of hydrogen as fuel. In a paper published today in the American Chemical Society Central Science, the researchers share a method of storing hydrogen in solid salts. In a...
Recycling Today
BMW, DOE announce EV battery investments
Investments in electric vehicles (EVs) continue apace in late October, with BMW joining Honda this month in announcing the location of an EV battery manufacturing plant in the United States. Taxpayers also are involved in the investment frenzy, with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announcing $2.8 billion in funding designed “to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and the electrical grid.”
Aviation International News
Outfitted G700s Leads Full Gulfstream Fleet on Display
Gulfstream Aerospace (Static AD_101) has all seven models of its business jet fleet on static display this week at NBAA-BACE 2022, including the in-development top-of-the-line G700 and G800. At the show, Gulfstream is also highlighting planned expansions of manufacturing and support facilities. The G700 and G800, with respective ranges of...
CNBC
Biden awards $2.8 billion for projects to boost electric vehicle battery manufacturing
The Biden administration on Wednesday said it will award $2.8 billion in grants for projects to expand U.S. manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and domestic mineral production. The grants will enable manufacturing and processing companies in at least 12 states to extract and process more lithium, graphite, nickel and...
Mercedes-Benz Inks Lithium Supply Agreement With Rock Tech Lithium
Mercedes-Benz Group ADR MBGYY has signed a supply agreement with Rock Tech Lithium Inc. for the supply of an average of 10,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium hydroxide per year. The deal represents an estimated sales volume of approximately C$2 billion or €1.5 billion under a five-year term of the agreement...
Carscoops
VW Partners With Canada’s Xanadu To Advance Battery Technology And Materials
The Volkswagen Group has partnered with Canadian quantum technology company Xanadu to establish a multiyear research program to improve the performance of quantum algorithms for simulating battery materials. The program’s aim is to reduce computational costs and accelerate the German car manufacturer’s adoption of quantum computers that will allow it...
Footprint Compatible Packaged GaN Family Expands to 150 V for Flexible Design of High-Power Density Applications
EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- EPC, the world’s leader in enhancement-mode gallium nitride (eGaN ® ) power FETs and ICs, expands the selection of off-the-shelf GaN FETs in thermally enhanced QFN packages with the introduction of the 150 V EPC2308 designed for motor drive in power tools and robots, high density DC-DC from/to 80 V-100 V for industrial applications, synchronous rectification to 28 V – 54 V for chargers, adaptors and power supplies, smartphones USB fast chargers, and in solar optimizers and microinverters. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005346/en/ Footprint Compatible Packaged GaN Family Expands to 150 V for Flexible Design of High-Power Density Applications (Graphic: Business Wire)
